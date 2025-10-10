Feeling Unheard by Congress? Here's What You Need to Know.

It’s easier than ever to connect with our representatives in Congress, so why doesn’t it feel like they’re listening? The 1st Amendment guarantees the right to “petition the government for a redress of grievances.” Given how frustrated Americans are with the job Congress is doing, how secure is that right in 2025? In this episode, we talk with two members of Congress (a Republican and a Democrat) about how they are handling angry town hall meetings and increasing volume of calls and emails from constituents. What’s the best way to influence their positions on issues? We also unpack the history of our right to petition the government and why members of Congress added constituent services to their duties in the 1970s. A former Congressional staffer offers advice on how to influence elected officials, and an Iowa mom explains how she’s become an effective advocate for issues she cares about. Guests: John Curtis, US Senate (R-Utah) Chrissy Houlahan, US House (D-Pennsylvania 6th District) Ben Schneer, professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School Bradford Fitch, former CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation (https://www.congressfoundation.org/), author of “Citizens Handbook to Influencing Elected Officials” Tiffany Welch, volunteer advocate with Save the Children Action Network in Iowa (https://savethechildrenactionnetwork.org/) CHAPTERS 00:00 Introduction 00:43 Challenges of Town Hall Meetings 03:21 Senator Curtis's New Approach to Town Halls 06:50 Balancing Diverse Constituencies 08:23 Impact of Constituent Feedback on Policy 11:56 Representative Chrissy Houlahan's Approach 16:26 Petitioning the Government 20:06 The Role of Petitions in History 22:52 The Decline of Traditional Petitioning 23:40 Modern Ways to Air Grievances 25:40 Constituent Services: A New Avenue 27:24 The Evolution of Congressional Staff 28:33 Influencing Congress 31:13 A Personal Journey in Advocacy