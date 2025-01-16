January 14, 2025: Sarah Richardson and Kate Gamble navigate the challenges healthcare organizations face when natural disasters strike, from winter storms in the Midwest to wildfires in Southern California. How can hospitals maintain operational resilience when facing power outages, supply chain disruptions, or evacuations? What does true preparedness look like in a 24/7, 365-day environment?Subscribe: This Week HealthTwitter: This Week HealthLinkedIn: Week HealthDonate: Alex’s Lemonade Stand: Foundation for Childhood Cancer

January 15, 2025: Kate Gamble is joined by Sarah Richardson to delve into the HHS-proposed updates to the HIPAA security rule, a move that promises to reshape healthcare cybersecurity. How will clarified security requirements, mandatory risk analyses, and technology inventories redefine the way healthcare organizations protect sensitive data?

Drex continues his coverage on the risks of genetic data at 23andMe and how to delete your data, insights from Amazon's Security Chief on combating cyberattacks, and how CISA's Pre-Ransomware Notification Initiative is protecting organizations from potential breaches.Remember, Stay a Little Paranoid

January 17, 2025: Sarah Richardson and Kate Gamble dive into Michael Dowling's thought-provoking article on six priorities for healthcare leaders. They explore questions that resonate deeply with today's challenges: How can leaders foster innovation while maintaining compliance? What does it mean to balance stability and adaptability in a rapidly evolving environment? And how do CIOs model resilience and optimism amid uncertainty?﻿﻿﻿﻿Michael Dowling: 6 priorities for health leaders in a new era of change and disruption

