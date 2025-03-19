Thriving In Motherhood Podcast | Productivity, Planning, Family Systems, Time Management, Survival Mode, Mental Health, Vision

Do you ever feel like your best isn’t cutting it? Like no matter how hard you try, you can’t keep up with what it takes to run your household? I hit this wall recently in my fifth pregnancy. Despite giving it my all, I couldn’t maintain the peace and systems I was used to. But through this struggle, I discovered something important about the standards we set for our homes. In this episode, I’m sharing: Why linking household management to family peace is a flawed mindset How to shift from feeling stuck to finding solutions The reality check about “normal’ capacity versus survival mode Why this challenging season has become an unexpected gift A new way to think about our household standards Whether you’re in a survival season or just feeling overwhelmed by your current systems, this conversation might help you move from despair to hope. If you’re struggling to figure out how to do the things you need and want to do, I have a free training for you. Head to thrivinginmotherhood.com for the Plan a Week You Can Win workshop.

Do you ever find yourself responding to your children in ways that don’t align with the parent you want to be? As I navigate through pregnancy with our fifth child while homeschooling through Georgia’s cold winter days, I’ve found myself struggling with patience and tone - especially when cabin fever sets in. In this weeks episode, I open up about: One parenting skill I’m trying to master right now. How a moment of frustration with one of my kids led to an unexpected heart-to-heart. The simple, yet profound principles of maintaining respect even when kids make bad choices. Why this approach encapsulates so much of what I’ve learned from countless parenting books. I’m not sharing this as someone who’s mastered respectful parenting - far from it! This is my real-time journey of growth alongside my children, inspired by divine guidance when I needed it most. For those feeling stuck in reactive patterns or discouraged by family tensions, this episode offers a gentle reminder that parenting provides endless opportunities to grow beyond our automatic responses.

Are you feeling overwhelmed by complicated clearing systems and endless to-do lists? In this episode, I’m sharing our family’s journey from complete survival mode (where we abandoned all cleaning systems) to creating simple, sustainable routines that keep our home relatively clean without exhausting my limited pregnancy energy. I’ll walk you through: How to identify YOUR daily cleaning priorities based on your family’s actual pain points Our “confiscate and clean” strategy that’s transforming our tidying habits Why we’re tackling deep cleaning with music and turning it into a family activity How just 20-30 minutes of focused cleaning each morning is creating dramatic results This isn’t about perfect Pinterest-worthy spaces or following someone else’s complicated checklist. It’s about figuring out what matters most to YOU, making it easy to maintain, and celebrating the progress that comes from consistent simple actions. Whether you’re pregnant like me, in a busy season with young children, or just tired of the clean-then-crash cycle, this episode offers practical inspiration for creating cleaning systems that actually work for your real life. Ready to move from surviving to thriving? Grab my FREE 5-Step Path from Surviving to Thriving checklist HERE to help your figure out where you’re at and where to focus your time and energy.

The transition from quarter 1 to quarter 2 here from March to April is one of my absolute favorites because we’re not coming off major holidays, our routines are set for the next little while, school schedules are still flowing, and the weather’s warming up! It’s such a perfect time to reset in a couple of different ways. In this episode I’ll walk you through: A complete RESET framework for reviewing your vision for the year How I’m decluttering my digital life – including my email inbox, phone apps, and Google Drive folders My approach to physical spaces now that I realize my home should work, even when I’m not my best I’m sharing all my real-time discoveries about what’s actually working in my life right now – practical tips you can implement even during busy seasons. You’ll hear exactly how I’m setting up systems that don’t require me to be at full capacity to maintain a peaceful home. This isn’t perfection – it’s about taking these little windows of opportunity to make tiny changes that create big results over time. Ready to make progress on your own reset? Click HERE to grab a checklist of everything we’re covering so you can start making progress right away! Resources Thriving in Motherhood Planner: https://pages.thrivinginmotherhoodpodcast.com/wyw-page-5620 Technology Fast Workbook: https://pages.thrivinginmotherhoodpodcast.com/technology-fast Create Your Vision Workbook and Mini-Course: https://thrivinginmotherhoodpodcast.com/vision/ Episode 218: How to Start a Prayer Journal https://thrivinginmotherhoodpodcast.com/starting-a-prayer-journal-episode-218/ Tiago Forte Email System: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXdEVeoGRRc&t=287s&ab_channel=TiagoForte

Today I’m sharing a delightful conversation that I had with Erin Loechner author of, “The Opt Out Family.” Erin and I dive into what it really means to create a low-tech family life and explore practical ways to reduce technology’s grip on your home while cultivating richer, more meaningful alternatives that both parents and children genuinely enjoy. This is longer than my usual episodes, but the conversation was just too good to cut anything out! In this conversation, Erin shares: Her journey from social media influencer to intentionally stepping away from screens Simple ways to bring her family motto to life in your home Practical ideas for discovering what truly delights your children How to earn your children’s trust and respect in a digital world What it looks like to opt INTO wonder, creativity, and human connection I hope this episode gives you plenty to think about as you consider technology’s role in your family life. If reducing technology use in your life is something you’re considering, I have a free gift for you! My Technology Fast Workbook guides you through a 30-day break from technology. You’ll create your own personal rules, set up your environment for success, and learn how to reflect on the experience to make lasting changes. This isn’t just a temporary challenge - it’s a way to become truly intentional about technology’s place in your family and discover what matters more! Get it HERE.

The GO TO Podcast For Moms With Kids At Home! Do you want to love motherhood but find yourself in survival mode or burned out more than you'd like to admit? Do you feel tugged between enjoying every moment with your kids because it "goes so fast" and feeling mom guilt because you don't? Are you tired of wandering around the house or scrolling social media but don't know where to find the time or energy to do something that you would enjoy? There's a way to create a life that you are excited to wake up to each day so you enjoy your time with your family, have a smooth running home, and still move forward on your greatest goals. Hi! I'm Jessica Jackson, homeschooling mom of four, productivity and time management expert for moms, and project enthusiast. In this podcast, I will teach you how to: - Navigate survival seasons with a thriving mindset through practical tips - Create a vision for your life and get clear about what really matters to YOU - Effective planning, productivity, and time management strategies when you have kids at home - they're different! - Build family systems that support the entire family - including mom - Establish habits and rhythms that nurture you - Become a Soaring Mother so you can live connected with God, use your gifts and talents to bless those in your circle of influence, adventure with your family, and enjoy meaningful relationships I began motherhood with hopes and dreams that I could navigate my days confidently with purpose, live intentionally, find joy and contentment in everyday life, and have God’s help and strength in this lifelong journey. Reality: I was in complete survival mode I felt guilty a lot of the time I had no clue what my days should look like I was snappy and irritable with my family Can you relate? The good news - I closed the gap between what I hoped was possible and my reality. And you can too. I can't wait to help you live life with purpose and joy and see your growth in the everyday moments of motherhood. Next Steps: Watch the Free Workshop: Plan A Week You Can Win https://pages.thrivinginmotherhoodpodcast.com/win Get your Thriving in Motherhood Planner http://thrivinginmotherhoodpodcast.com/planner Get your Thriving in Motherhood Journal http://thrivinginmotherhoodpodcast.com/journal