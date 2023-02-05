This podcast is different from all the other parenting podcasts you've seen. Dr. B gets real and open about the true struggles of parenthood. It'll be messy, en... More
Why Noise Is So Triggering
EP:35 Whether we're sensory seekers or sensory avoiders, we always have those days when we're triggered by noise in all forms-- be it from crying babies, whining and bickering toddlers, fighting siblings, or even just from playing kids while in the bathtub. Does that make us broken? Does that make us bad parents?
Definitely not! There are noises that we just can't tolerate!!! That's just how our brain is wired and programmed.
And until we have awareness on what's going on inside, we will never have clarity and understanding of why certain things easily trigger us.
Being mindful of how our brains tick will absolutely help us in finding the right tools for us to regulate every time we are over functioning and overstimulated.
So even when the noise is just overwhelming, we can recognize what our brains and bodies need and remind that we are in a safe space. You can give your body what it’s craving without any guilt, shame, and fear because our nervous system knows that it is safe and OK!
All these and more on this week's episode in Thrive Like a Parent podcast.
The Most Common Questions Finally Answered
EP:34 On this weeks episode of Thrive Like a Parent Podcast I want to talk to you about literally the most asked question of all time… And that question is, can I be a seeker and an avoider?
The answer is YES. 10000% YES.
There’s a whole spectrum of feelings and emotions and lots of hormones that are being pushed through the body.
The ability to train your brain into understanding how to support it in that moment of how do I feel? Where do I feel in my body? What do I need? How do I how do I go get it is beyond life changing.
What we ultimately want is to find a balance between seeking and avoiding.
What we want is to ultimately find a balance within regulation and get out of survival mode.
we should be supporting our nervous system on a daily basis, on a regular basis.
It is ok to be both… The shift between seeking and avoiding depends on how regulated you are and what your brain and body can tolerate at the time. If you’re living in a state of survival… If you’re living in fight or flight.. You’re probably going to be a lot more sensitive to stimuli. Because your brain and body is on alert.
We’re living in our vessels and our bodies without completely understanding how they function. And that’s what’s leading to so much mental health disorders is the lack of awareness.
What if it’s not that you’re broken? What if it’s that you just need a little bit of support, and knowledge?
If you want that for yourself, if you want that for your children, if you’re wanting so desperately to understand your child better, if you’re wanting to be able to support them in a way that you know, you can trust because it’s with a neurological lens…. Apply for Thrive starting in September. I promise you it will be worth it. Because it changed my life.
XOXO,Dr. B
Extracurriculars And The Crucial Role They Play For Our Children
EP:33 Observing your child is key to determine what extracurriculars are best for them. As parents we have to know how our child's brain ticks.
Finding out what activities our children enjoy would help us figure out how to help them regulate their brains on a daily basis.
Extracurricular activities are effective tools in regulating your childs’s nervous system that will last a lifetime.
Swimming. Dancing. Ball games. Martial Arts. Playing musical instruments .Anything that has lots of movements in it. Anything that they enjoy doing!
We don’t need them to win. We don't need to be too competitive.
We only need to show up and watch our children do things that are healthy for their brains and bodies!
Rage And How It Shows Up With Ourselves And Our Kids
EP:32 This week on Thrive Like a Parent Podcast, we're going to be talking about rage. Rage in parenthood, mom rage and even rage that shows up with our children.
I am joined by Maria Gonzalez, who is an incredible member of my team. She is a huge part in supporting allll the parents in our community.
This is a hot topic in our community. Is it ok to rage? Is it okay for our children to rage? Should we allow it?
We are going to dive deep into what that means neurologically and emotionally.
Rage is a complete loss of control, a disconnect between your ability to regulate and needing to move through these big emotions. Rage stems from UNMET NEEDS. You are not broken.
It is your brain fighting for what it needs.
Tune in with us as we go through real-life examples from our own lives and how we ourselves have moved through recognizing those emotions and regulating them.
Raising Strong Willed Children Without Losing Your Mind
EP31: On this week’s episode of Throve4 Like a Parent podcast, we are going to talk about raising strong-willed children…They are going to test you like none other to the point where you are literally wanting to pull your hair out.You absolutely will be exhausted, you absolutely will lose your shit. You will snap, AND THAT IS OK!However, there is a way to honor their feelings because their feelings absolutely do matter but still set boundaries… You are in the driver's seat.Trust in your abilities. Trust that you are doing this for your children, and you are doing this to support your child and you're doing this because you love yourself and you are also in this dynamic as well living in this home. Everyone matters. Everyone matters in this situation. Every single one of you in that home. It's okay for you to accept that you matter. And so please take care of yourself. Please support your brain and body, not just your children's.Tune in with me on this week's episode to talk about setting boundaries and supporting our children's emotions while remaining in the driver's seat.
