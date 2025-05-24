Jeremy Renner is more than an actor turned app owner: it turns out he’s a multi-million dollar house flipper AND an adult contemporary rock musician. Sarah and Caroline unpack Jeremy’s diverse array of side projects and find themselves tangled in more mysteries. How did he get his start flipping 24 million dollar mansions? Why did Jeep come to fund a Jeremy Renner music video? And why, for the love of God, does director Taika Waititi have a cameo in said video?Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

To better contextualize the K-hole that is the Jeremy Renner app, our hosts take a detour into the fascinating HERstory of Celebrity Apps. Sarah and Caroline investigate who makes celebrity apps, who makes money from them, and which ones are successful. From William Shatner's poetry app Shatoetry, to Tom Hanks' typewriter simulation app Hanxwriter, and all the fascinating celebrity apps in between (The Rock's alarm clock app The Rock Clock).

Turns out Jeremy Renner's ill-fated app was developed by ESCAPEX, a mysterious Singapore-based app developer. Jeremy's instagram-like app was based on a template they mostly used for Bollywood and Indonesian celebrities (and inexplicably, the late Bob Marley). So why did Jeremy Renner get involved? Our hosts will unpack how the downsides of traditional social media might have driven Jeremy to the promised utopia of a standalone app.

Our hosts will dive into the functionality (or as it turns out, dysfunctionality) of the app itself, and discover that from its inception, the app was marred by critical technical glitches and a pay-for-play model that sparked a digital class war between Jeremy's devoted fans. The episode features interviews with devoted users of the app, technology journalists, and even an ex-EscapeX employee.

Sarah and Caroline lay out a thrilling timeline of the beleaguered app's final days, and the internal battle between Jeremy's hardcore fans and the internet trolls who wanted nothing more than to destroy the app. Why did trolls flood the app with fake celebrity accounts, ranging from beloved character actor Richard Kind to accused murderer OJ Simpson? And why was ironic internet comedy too strong a foe for Jeremy Renner to vanquish?

About The Renner Files

The Renner Files is a new kind of true crime podcast… one that’s not about true crime at all. Instead it’s about Jeremy Renner’s ill-fated app. Why did Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner ever have an app? What did it do? Who made it? Who used it? And why did it shake the internet to its core? Hosts Caroline Goldfarb and Sarah Ramos set out to investigate the mystery of the app, but got so much more in return. The Renner Files tells a larger story: one about the dangerous side of celebrity fandom, the ethics of audience exploitation, the celebrity influencer complex, and the destructive power of ironic internet comedy.