This Sounds Serious

Kelly & Kelly
In 1991, TV producer Kirk Todd was supposed to direct his first movie, Grand Casino, but the movie was never made. Kirk disappeared with the film’s budget and w...
  • Introducing: The Weird Place
    From executive producer Dana Carvey and Team Coco Podcasts, "The Weird Place" is an episodic sci-fi comedy adventure that will blow your mind. From manipulative aliens to time-traveling pirates to a power-hungry mad man with a magic globe, "The Weird Place" has no shortage of action-packed supernatural occurrences. On this episode, a Cold War–era nuclear submarine accidentally travels back in time and encounters a pirate ship from the 1700's. Listen to the next episode of "The Weird Place" wherever you get your podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    14:50
  • Introducing: Let's Make A Sci-Fi
    Producer Dave Shumka introduces a new show from the team behind This Sounds Serious: Let's Make a Sci-Fi, an eight-part adventure through the creative process as three comedians try writing a successful sci-fi pilot— with help from scientific experts and Hollywood screenwriting pros.In the first episode, hosts Ryan, Mark, and Maddy talk to producers Catherine Winder (Star Wars) and Jem Gerrard (Vagrant Queen) and learn how to identify great story ideas. Then, they pitch each other concepts for their science fiction pilot and land on a winning idea.Subscribe to Let's Make a Sci-Fi : Apple Podcasts | Spotify  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    35:43
  • A Message from Kirk Todd in Jail
    Kirk Todd is back in jail and he has an important message for you: He wants you to vote for This Sounds Serious in the 2021 Webb Awards for Best Writing in a Podcast.  Click here to vote. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    2:07
  • 8: The Premiere
    With Kirk’s release from prison and a movie premier in the works, the truth comes into focus. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    31:00
  • 7: Vegas
    Gwen travels to Las Vegas, where crime writer Frank Reeves tells her that a casino robbery took place during the film shoot, and Kirk buried the movie to hide the evidence.Click here to get the entire season right now, ad-free. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    24:43

About This Sounds Serious

