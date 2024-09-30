Introducing: Let's Make A Sci-Fi

Producer Dave Shumka introduces a new show from the team behind This Sounds Serious: Let's Make a Sci-Fi, an eight-part adventure through the creative process as three comedians try writing a successful sci-fi pilot— with help from scientific experts and Hollywood screenwriting pros.In the first episode, hosts Ryan, Mark, and Maddy talk to producers Catherine Winder (Star Wars) and Jem Gerrard (Vagrant Queen) and learn how to identify great story ideas. Then, they pitch each other concepts for their science fiction pilot and land on a winning idea.Subscribe to Let's Make a Sci-Fi : Apple Podcasts | Spotify Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.