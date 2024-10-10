This Is What Democracy Looks Like

#8: The Commons with David Bollier

We are joined by David Bollier, one of the world's leading theorists and evangelists for the idea of the “commons” — a new (old) paradigm for re-imagining economics, politics, and culture. He pursues this work as Director of the Reinventing the Commons Program at the Schumacher Center for a New Economics and as cofounder of the Commons Strategies Group, an international advocacy project. His classic book on the topic is Think Like a Commoner: A Short Introduction to the Life of the Commons. And his most recent book is The Commoner's Catalog for Changemaking, inspired by the format and spirit of The Whole Earth Catalog, but focused on commons and commoning as a countercultural force.Follow David on twitter here.Learn more at Bollier.org.Get a copy of The Commoner's Catalog for Changemaking here.Get a copy of Think Like a Commoner here.Get a copy of Free Fair and Alive here.Listen to Frontiers of Commoning here.Learn more about the Democracy Policy Network at DemocracyPolicy.network.Our theme song is from "Come Spring" by Noble Dust.