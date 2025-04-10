Powered by RND
This Is Propaganda
This Is Propaganda

BRINK
In this Webby Award-winning narrative podcast, co-hosts Josh & Malcolm from BRINK media group reveal the hidden influence of the propaganda all around us and ho...
Society & CultureBusinessMarketingHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • Guest Episode: Luxury Doomsday with 'American Hysteria'
    We're crossposting today's episode from American Hysteria with Chelsey Weber-Smith where our co-hosts Josh and Malcolm were special guests discussing the propaganda behind luxury doomsday shelters. If you're a fan of our pod, you'll enjoy American Hysteria too. Be sure to subscribe where you get your pods. — The hottest new (and embarrassing) trend in the billionaire bubble is luxury doomsday shelters, wildly expensive bunkers that the ultra-rich believe will allow them to live extravagantly in a post-apocalyptic world. Join me, Joshua Belhumeur, and Malcolm Critcher of the podcast 'This is Propaganda' as we enter their futuristic world, try to understand their tech bro mindset, and take a look at the history of prepping to see how unchecked capitalism has transformed the way we think about the end of the world. — BRINK media group is re-imagining how brands, causes and artists compete in the oversaturated attention marketplace through original productions and branded entertainment. Website: thisispropaganda.show Instagram: instagram.com/thisispropagandashow Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    59:24
  • The Death of a Millennial Brand with Eugene Healey
    What aesthetics and ideas defined the branded propaganda targeting millennials in the 2010s, and why do they increasingly fail to resonate with Gen Z audiences? Joining us is special guest Eugene Healey, brand strategy consultant and educator. Follow Eugene at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/elkhealey This is DoubleThink, conversations inspired by the themes of This Is Propaganda. If you haven’t yet, please listen to the Webby Award season one of the pod. — BRINK media group is re-imagining how brands, causes and artists compete in the oversaturated attention marketplace through original productions and branded entertainment. Website: thisispropaganda.show Instagram: instagram.com/thisispropagandashow Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    30:57
  • Howard Gossage: 20th Century Master of Propaganda with Justin Oberman
    San Francisco ad man Howard Gossage (1917–1969) is a bit more under the radar than his Madison Avenue contemporaries, but his work in both consumer marketing and advocacy messaging was brilliant. His unconventional and interactive approaches to advertising felt like a harbinger of what was to come a half-century later with the advent of social media. We discuss his work and what it can teach us about propaganda. With special guest Justin Oberman, longtime advertising creative and social media influencer. Follow Justin at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/justinoberman/ This is DoubleThink, conversations inspired by the themes of This Is Propaganda. If you haven’t yet, please listen to the Webby Award season one of the pod. — BRINK media group is re-imagining how brands, causes and artists compete in the oversaturated attention marketplace through original productions and branded entertainment. Website: thisispropaganda.show Instagram: instagram.com/thisispropagandashow Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    27:54
  • Abortion Messaging in Post-Dobbs America with Amelia Bonow
    Liberal “pro choice” messaging has historically conceded the moral high ground (“safe, legal and rare”). Amelia Bonow helped change that as the leader of the Shout Your Abortion movement. In this episode, she shares her journey and discusses why the persuasion war is far less important than educating people on the options they still and will always have, regardless of legality. Find safe abortions anywhere at: https://www.youalwayshaveoptions.com/ Learn more about Shout Your Abortion: https://shoutyourabortion.com/ This is DoubleThink, conversations inspired by the themes of This Is Propaganda. If you haven’t yet, please listen to the Webby Award season one of the pod. — BRINK media group is re-imagining how brands, causes and artists compete in the oversaturated attention marketplace through original productions and branded entertainment. Website: thisispropaganda.show Instagram: instagram.com/thisispropagandashow Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    23:28
  • Luigi Mangione, Trump and the Art of Cultural Disruption with David Shields
    David Shields (best-selling author / filmmaker) joins us to dissect the brutal reality of politics as performance. We dive into Trump’s media mastery, Luigi Mangione’s provocative symbolism, and why the Democrats are stuck playing an obsolete game. Be sure to check out David’s latest work, How We Got Here, a film and book companion. This is DoubleThink, conversations inspired by the themes of This Is Propaganda. If you haven’t yet, please listen to the Webby Award season one of the pod. — BRINK media group is re-imagining how brands, causes and artists compete in the oversaturated attention marketplace through original productions and branded entertainment. Website: thisispropaganda.show Instagram: instagram.com/thisispropagandashow Email: [email protected] — Cohosts: Josh Belhumeur and Malcolm Critcher
    --------  
    33:13

About This Is Propaganda

In this Webby Award-winning narrative podcast, co-hosts Josh & Malcolm from BRINK media group reveal the hidden influence of the propaganda all around us and how it continues to profoundly shape our culture today. The first season investigates how propaganda became the foundation of all consumer marketing, its omnipresence and evolution across generations of media, and the consequences we face today. Once you’ve finished season one, enjoy regular episodes of the DoubleThink series, conversations inspired by themes of This Is Propaganda.
