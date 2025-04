Guest Episode: Luxury Doomsday with 'American Hysteria'

We're crossposting today's episode from American Hysteria with Chelsey Weber-Smith where our co-hosts Josh and Malcolm were special guests discussing the propaganda behind luxury doomsday shelters. If you're a fan of our pod, you'll enjoy American Hysteria too. Be sure to subscribe where you get your pods. — The hottest new (and embarrassing) trend in the billionaire bubble is luxury doomsday shelters, wildly expensive bunkers that the ultra-rich believe will allow them to live extravagantly in a post-apocalyptic world. Join me, Joshua Belhumeur, and Malcolm Critcher of the podcast 'This is Propaganda' as we enter their futuristic world, try to understand their tech bro mindset, and take a look at the history of prepping to see how unchecked capitalism has transformed the way we think about the end of the world.