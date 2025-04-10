About This Is Propaganda

In this Webby Award-winning narrative podcast, co-hosts Josh & Malcolm from BRINK media group reveal the hidden influence of the propaganda all around us and how it continues to profoundly shape our culture today. The first season investigates how propaganda became the foundation of all consumer marketing, its omnipresence and evolution across generations of media, and the consequences we face today. Once you’ve finished season one, enjoy regular episodes of the DoubleThink series, conversations inspired by themes of This Is Propaganda.