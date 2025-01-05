Powered by RND
This Is It - On The Go

This Is It
  • Lifewave President Meredith Berkich
    With decades of experience in network marketing, Meredith Berkich has witnessed the industry's evolution. Discover why she believes LifeWave and its flagship product, X39, are uniquely positioned for success, earning their place as the top momentum company in network marketing.More info: https://thisisitteam.com/links
    33:54
  • Lifewave Founder/X39 Inventor David Schmidt
    LifeWave Founder and X39 inventor David Schmidt shares his inspiring vision for the company and delves into the history behind his decision to embrace network marketing as the platform for delivering LifeWave's revolutionary products.More info: https://thisisitteam.com/links
    1:00:14
  • BELIEVE In Your Vision w/ Gina Merritt
    Gina Merritt inspires you to embrace the power of a clear vision and unwavering belief in yourself.More info: https://thisisitteam.com/links
    37:23
  • 20/20 Vision w/ Steve Merritt
    Steve Merritt shares the secrets behind the success of the This Is It Team, showcasing how they’ve built unstoppable momentum to become LifeWave’s fastest-growing team.
    29:36

LifeWave's fastest-growing team teaches the proven strategies and momentum-building techniques that have propelled them to the forefront of the network marketing industry, paving the way for LifeWave to become the #1 company.
