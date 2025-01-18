Running Sound for Breaking Benjamin (Nate Northway)

In this episode of This Is DeLaCruz, we have the incredible opportunity to sit down with Nate Northway, the talented sound engineer for Breaking Benjamin. Nate has been behind the scenes, ensuring every note, beat, and lyric hits just right for one of rock's most electrifying bands. In this in-depth interview, Nate opens up about his journey into the world of live sound, what it takes to be on the road with a band of Breaking Benjamin's stature, and the key responsibilities he juggles to make sure each show is as perfect as the last.He dives into the technical side of touring, from complex sound system setups to troubleshooting issues on the fly, sharing the highs and lows that come with ensuring the sound is nothing short of extraordinary for the audience night after night. Nate also discusses the art of working with the band to achieve their sonic vision and the critical importance of communication in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment.Whether you're a sound enthusiast, a Breaking Benjamin fan, or simply curious about the behind-the-scenes life of touring professionals, this interview provides a rare glimpse into the world of a top-tier sound engineer. It's a testament to the unsung heroes in live music—those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to create unforgettable concert experiences.