Running Sound for Jamey Johnson (Abigail La Bianca)
In this episode we're joined by Abigail La Bianca, the front-of-house (FOH) engineer responsible for the rich and soulful live sound of country legend Jamey Johnson. Abigail shares her journey into the audio industry and what it's like delivering pristine mixes night after night for one of country music's most authentic voices.From the unique challenges of mixing for Jamey's timeless sound to the gear that keeps her mixes consistent across venues, Abigail gives us an inspiring look into her role as a touring FOH engineer. If you're passionate about live sound, country music, or the behind-the-scenes magic of touring, this interview is packed with valuable knowledge and stories from the road.
Running Sound for Staind (Jeff Gilmer)
In this episode of This Is DeLaCruz, we're joined by Jeff Gilmer, the front-of-house (FOH) engineer responsible for crafting the live sound of rock band Staind. Jeff shares his experiences in the audio industry and what it takes to bring the band's raw and emotional sound to life during their performances.Learn about the techniques Jeff uses to mix Staind's live shows, the gear he relies on to deliver their iconic sound, and the challenges of touring with a band known for their intensity and passion. Whether you're an audio professional, a Staind fan, or just curious about live sound production, this interview is packed with valuable insights and stories from the road.
Running Sound for Creed (Kyle Gerhart)
In this episode of This Is DeLaCruz, we sit down with Kyle Gerhart, the front-of-house (FOH) engineer responsible for the epic live sound of Creed. Kyle shares his journey into the world of audio engineering and what it takes to mix for one of rock's most iconic bands.Kyle dives into the techniques he uses to capture Creed's powerful sound, the gear that keeps the show running smoothly, and the challenges of delivering a pristine mix for their high-energy performances. Whether you're an audio enthusiast, a Creed fan, or curious about the art of live sound, this interview offers valuable insights and behind-the-scenes stories.
Q&A With Burton Ishmael
Burton has worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Madonna, Post Malone, NAS, HER, Lil Baby, G eazy, Bryson Tiller, PND and NBC's top shows, such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live. With decades of experience in live sound, touring, and broadcast audio, Burton brings unparalleled insights into the art and science of sound engineering.🔊 What to Expect:Behind-the-scenes stories from touring with iconic artists.The challenges and triumphs of live TV sound on SNL and Jimmy Fallon.Pro tips for aspiring audio engineers and techs.A chance to ask your burning questions in real-time!
Running Sound for Breaking Benjamin (Nate Northway)
In this episode of This Is DeLaCruz, we have the incredible opportunity to sit down with Nate Northway, the talented sound engineer for Breaking Benjamin. Nate has been behind the scenes, ensuring every note, beat, and lyric hits just right for one of rock's most electrifying bands. In this in-depth interview, Nate opens up about his journey into the world of live sound, what it takes to be on the road with a band of Breaking Benjamin's stature, and the key responsibilities he juggles to make sure each show is as perfect as the last.He dives into the technical side of touring, from complex sound system setups to troubleshooting issues on the fly, sharing the highs and lows that come with ensuring the sound is nothing short of extraordinary for the audience night after night. Nate also discusses the art of working with the band to achieve their sonic vision and the critical importance of communication in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment.Whether you're a sound enthusiast, a Breaking Benjamin fan, or simply curious about the behind-the-scenes life of touring professionals, this interview provides a rare glimpse into the world of a top-tier sound engineer. It's a testament to the unsung heroes in live music—those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to create unforgettable concert experiences.
