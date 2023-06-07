Truth Telling, Cosmic Reordering, & A Lot of Bravados with Andrea Donnelly
In this episode of Third Eye Awakening podcast, I am so excited to sit down with Andrea Donnelly!
Andrea Donnelly is a Business Mentor, Quantum Sound and Energy Healer, and the CEO of We Are Here 2 Remember. She jokes that she has a "20-year-long Independent PhD in healing studies" such as energy work, the akashic records, flower essences, herbal medicine, sound healing, and more, and works with high-achievers to quantum heal trauma, unlock new psychic abilities, integrate peace, and ultimately move towards their soul’s mission and purpose; which is her sweet spot! Andrea’s unique psychic abilities allows her to see very far into the future and actually “know” the reason why her client’s incarnated into this lifetime. From there, she helps them take action steps toward their destiny and clears any pesky blocks along the way. Her mentorship process combines her background in finance and entrepreneurship, as well as her one-of-a-kind intuitive gifts and spiritual IQ to quantum shift her clients into a new (and desired) timeline.
She has been featured in prestigious publications like HelloGiggles, Bustle, Medium, and Yahoo! and has assisted 100s of people to finally experience all the money, magic, and miracles that this world has to offer.
