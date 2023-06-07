Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Amy Belair
  • Creating the Life You Want for Your Human Experience with Brandon Beachum
    In this episode of Third Eye Awakening podcast, I am so excited to sit down again with Brandon Beachum! Brandon Beachum is an entrepreneur, thought leader, author, and host of The Positive Head Podcast, as well as the late-night style talk show, Optimystic. Brandon has been a serial entrepreneur since childhood, and in 2011 while living on a friend’s couch he co-founded what is present-day ResortShare. In 2015, ResortShare was named the 569th fastest-growing private company in America in the annual Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list. Later that same year was when Brandon began The Positive Head Podcast, which to date has amassed over 15M downloads and has consistently rated in the Top Five in the “Spirituality” category on Apple. Today, Brandon's primary focus is on helping people shift their perspectives to innerstand the “ultimate nature of reality'' and create more of what they want to see in their world! In this episode Brandon and I chat about: -creating a conscious community -creating your own experience in this Human world -holding yourself back -the difference between free will and destiny -visualizing your life as it is …and so much more! LISTEN TO BRANDON’S FIRST EPISODE ON THE THIRD EYE AWAKENING PODCAST! The 8 Golden Keys of Abundance CONNECT WITH BRANDON! Instagram Positive Head IG Website YouTube FB Get Brandon’s Book The Golden Key! Use Code ThirdEyeAwakening777 for a special discount! GET INTO THE COSMIC ORACLE WORLD! HEART STAR CREATOR Into the Akasha Akashic Holographic Mastery FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM! @cosmic.oracle @third_eye_awakening_podcast
    7/13/2023
    1:41:47
  • Truth Telling, Cosmic Reordering, & A Lot of Bravados with Andrea Donnelly
    In this episode of Third Eye Awakening podcast, I am so excited to sit down with Andrea Donnelly! Andrea Donnelly is a Business Mentor, Quantum Sound and Energy Healer, and the CEO of We Are Here 2 Remember. She jokes that she has a "20-year-long Independent PhD in healing studies" such as energy work, the akashic records, flower essences, herbal medicine, sound healing, and more, and works with high-achievers to quantum heal trauma, unlock new psychic abilities, integrate peace, and ultimately move towards their soul’s mission and purpose; which is her sweet spot! Andrea’s unique psychic abilities allows her to see very far into the future and actually “know” the reason why her client’s incarnated into this lifetime. From there, she helps them take action steps toward their destiny and clears any pesky blocks along the way. Her mentorship process combines her background in finance and entrepreneurship, as well as her one-of-a-kind intuitive gifts and spiritual IQ to quantum shift her clients into a new (and desired) timeline.  She has been featured in prestigious publications like HelloGiggles, Bustle, Medium, and Yahoo! and has assisted 100s of people to finally experience all the money, magic, and miracles that this world has to offer. CONNECT WITH ANDREA Instagram– Seawitchery Champagne Wishes and Caviar Dreams - Facebook  Facebook Community LISTEN TO THE ANDREA’S FIRST EPISODE ON THE THIRD EYE AWAKENING PODCAST! GET INTO THE COSMIC ORACLE WORLD! INTO THE AKASHA Timeline Shifting & Manifestation Mastery 5D Magic & Manifestation - PRESALE price! Holographic Field of Light Audio Program Join me in my 12-month membership  program HEART STAR CREATOR! FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM! @cosmic.oracle @third_eye_awakening_podcast
    7/6/2023
    2:06:09
  • Reaching Enlightenment with Matt Belair
    In this episode of Third Eye Awakening podcast, I am so excited to sit down with Matt Belair! Matthew Belair is the host of the Master Mind, Body and Spirit show that has reached #1 in over 25 countries. He is the creator of the Soul Compass Program, The Quantum Heart Hypnosis Technique and best selling author of Zen Athlete. Matt has trained with 34th Generation Shaolin Kung Fu Monks in China, Trekked Mount Everest, studied meditation with Tibetan monks, explored Egypt with the resonance science foundation and traveled the world in pursuit of truth and self-mastery. As a podcast host, coach, and speaker Matt is an avid researcher and experimenter in exploring human performance and conscious evolution. CONNECT WITH MATT Twitter Instagram - Matt Belair Instagram - Zen Athlete www.mattbelair.com www.zenathlete.com GET INTO THE COSMIC ORACLE WORLD! INTO THE AKASHA Timeline Shifting & Manifestation Mastery 5D Magic & Manifestation - PRESALE price! Holographic Field of Light Audio Program Join me in my 12-month membership  program HEART STAR CREATOR!FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM! @cosmic.oracle @third_eye_awakening_podcast
    6/29/2023
    1:31:05
  • Surrender, Synchronicities, & Building UFOs with Brandon Thomas
    In this episode of Third Eye Awakening podcast, I am BEYOND excited to have Brandon Thomas from Expanding Reality on the show! Brandon Thomas is in full alignment with his purpose of conscious awakening. With the mission of "giving people back to themselves" through stimulating and powerful conversations that encourage critical thinking. He is the Creator, Producer and Host of the unstoppable show Expanding Reality. Who's mantra is "The expansion of consciousness cleverly disguised as a podcast." His mind expanding experiences at age 18 sent him full strut down the path not taken. Forging his own as a Deliberate Creator. At age 17, with an impactful relocation to Houston from a small town in north Texas. Having his first, of what would be many, highly impactful psychedelic experiences. Discovering the world was not what the media and authoritative figures had been saying it was. Moving out of his home at 18 on foot with 2 bags and his guitar. Having his first spiritual awakening ignited by the book "Conversations with God '' and his introduction into Unity Consciousness. All within a year and a half period of time.  His now, impossible to ignore, feeling that the picture of reality authoritative figures were painting as real, did not align with his observation of life around him.  This has presented Brandon with an interesting set of lenses to view the world through. He shares his massive heart and love for all life with his wife Mary on their ranch in north Texas. His boundless curiosity has empowered him to become a magnet for incredible people. Those of whom he shares with the world by engaging in insightful conversations about fringe topics with mind blowing guests on his show, Expanding Reality. Brandon is also the "Reality Expander" (manager) for Phi Tribe https://www.youtube.com/@PhiTribe  CONNECT WITH BRANDON! Expanding Reality Podcast GET INTO THE COSMIC ORACLE WORLD! INTO THE AKASHA - Early Bird Timeline Shifting & Manifestation Mastery 5D Magic & Manifestation - PRESALE price! Join me in my 12-month membership  program HEART STAR CREATOR! FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM! @cosmic.oracle @third_eye_awakening_podcast
    6/22/2023
    2:19:07
  • Healing Epigenetic Wounds and Generational Trauma with MJ Maldonado
    In this episode of the Third Eye Awakening podcast, I am so excited to have MJ Maldonado on the show! MJ is a podcast listener who I’ve been connecting with for some time! In this episode, MJ shares her incredible story of spiritual awakening, meeting ghosts, connecting with those who have passed from the physical world, people as NPCs, divine connections, and so much more! GET INTO THE COSMIC ORACLE WORLD! INTO THE AKASHA - Presale Timeline Shifting & Manifestation Mastery 5D Magic & Manifestation - PRESALE price! Join me in my 12-month membership  program HEART STAR CREATOR! FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM! @cosmic.oracle @third_eye_awakening_podcast
    6/15/2023
    1:22:46

About Third Eye Awakening

A podcast about spiritual and psychic awakening, the shift from 3D to 5D consciousness and all manner of ascension topics. A mixture of solo episodes, and guest conversations featuring awakening stories.
