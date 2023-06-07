Creating the Life You Want for Your Human Experience with Brandon Beachum

In this episode of Third Eye Awakening podcast, I am so excited to sit down again with Brandon Beachum! Brandon Beachum is an entrepreneur, thought leader, author, and host of The Positive Head Podcast, as well as the late-night style talk show, Optimystic. Brandon has been a serial entrepreneur since childhood, and in 2011 while living on a friend’s couch he co-founded what is present-day ResortShare. In 2015, ResortShare was named the 569th fastest-growing private company in America in the annual Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list. Later that same year was when Brandon began The Positive Head Podcast, which to date has amassed over 15M downloads and has consistently rated in the Top Five in the “Spirituality” category on Apple. Today, Brandon's primary focus is on helping people shift their perspectives to innerstand the “ultimate nature of reality'' and create more of what they want to see in their world! In this episode Brandon and I chat about: -creating a conscious community -creating your own experience in this Human world -holding yourself back -the difference between free will and destiny -visualizing your life as it is …and so much more! LISTEN TO BRANDON’S FIRST EPISODE ON THE THIRD EYE AWAKENING PODCAST! The 8 Golden Keys of Abundance CONNECT WITH BRANDON! Instagram Positive Head IG Website YouTube FB Get Brandon’s Book The Golden Key! Use Code ThirdEyeAwakening777 for a special discount! GET INTO THE COSMIC ORACLE WORLD! HEART STAR CREATOR Into the Akasha Akashic Holographic Mastery FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM! @cosmic.oracle @third_eye_awakening_podcast