Ep 14 – Therapy Dogs & Firefighter PTSI with Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Don Brucker

in Episode 14 of Third Due First In, we start with Mariah Murphy, who shares the story of her therapy dog Buddy and how programs like hers bring comfort to people during their most difficult times.Then we sit down with Allegheny County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Don Brucker for an in-depth discussion on PTSI in the fire service. We cover the challenges first responders face, the importance of mental health resources, and the role of the National Firefighter Cancer Registry in protecting firefighter health.🚒 Real stories. Real conversations. From the fireground to firefighter wellness — we bring it all to the table.