Ep 14 – Therapy Dogs & Firefighter PTSI with Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Don Brucker
in Episode 14 of Third Due First In, we start with Mariah Murphy, who shares the story of her therapy dog Buddy and how programs like hers bring comfort to people during their most difficult times.Then we sit down with Allegheny County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Don Brucker for an in-depth discussion on PTSI in the fire service. We cover the challenges first responders face, the importance of mental health resources, and the role of the National Firefighter Cancer Registry in protecting firefighter health.🚒 Real stories. Real conversations. From the fireground to firefighter wellness — we bring it all to the table.
1:19:36
Ep 13 – Firehouse Law: Paid Crews, Stipends, and the Future of Staffing
In Episode 13 of Third Due First In, Keith and Geno sit down with Attorney Kim Houser—Assistant Chief in Greensburg, PA, rescue specialist with PA-HART and Region 13 Strike Team, Pro-Board Fire Officer I-IV, and senior partner at Mears, Smith, Houser & Boyle, P.C. Kim brings his extensive experience representing over 200 fire departments to unpack the legal side of firehouse operations.We dive into the growing trend of volunteer departments hiring shift crews, stipend programs. Kim also shares his perspective on what legislation or policies might need to evolve to match the realities of today’s fire service.As always, the crew covers the latest fire service news, sponsored by FireCam, and Geno closes things out with his final thoughts.
1:09:44
Ep 12 – Trench Rescue Success with Chief Robert Whiten Jr., Captain Matt Prentice & Captain/Paramedic Kerry McCorkle Jr.
In this episode of Third Due First In, Keith is joined by co-host Dan Haeck as they welcome Charleroi Fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr., Captain Matt Prentice, and Captain/Paramedic Kerry McCorkle Jr. to discuss a recent successful trench rescue. The crew walks us through the challenges, tactics, and teamwork that made the operation a success.Plus, Keith and Dan cover recent fire news, honor the sacrifices of firefighters across the country, and share important info on the National Firefighter Cancer Registry.👉 Subscribe and follow for future episodes, and connect with us on YouTube, X, Instagram, and more for extra content.#FireService #Podcast #ThirdDueFirstIn #TrenchRescue
39:14
Ep 11 | Remembering 9/11, Fire Service Stories & Weekly News
Episode 11 of Third Due First In, we open with Geno’s Raised by Giants segment — proudly sponsored by FireCam (firecam.com). From there, we reflect on the events of September 11th, honoring those lost and sharing personal experiences from that day. Dan then takes us into a powerful discussion on notable plane crashes throughout his life, leading into Flight 93.We also cover the latest fire service news, updates, and preview what’s ahead for the podcast — including upcoming guests like Capt. Matt Prentice (Charleroi FD), Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Donald Brucker, Attorney Kim Houser, and more.🎧 Listen on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio📺 Watch the full video on YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/IBH0YMtRGEo?feature=share🔥 Sponsored by FireCam – firecam.com
41:41
Ep 10 – Chief Dillon Coleman on Live-In Programs, Laying Line, and Training Moments
In Episode 10 of Third Due First In, we sit down with Chief Dillon Coleman to talk about the benefits of live-in programs, laying line under pressure, and how these programs help shape the next generation of firefighters. Deputy Chief Geno shares a training moment, and we hit the latest news from around the fire service.This episode is brought to you with support from FireCam.com — makers of helmet cams and fireground video solutions built for firefighters.We’re also proud to support the fire service community:Fundraiser for Lt. Justin "Gondy" Gondringer (Cecil Twp FD): Click here to donateDiscount tickets for PNC Park First Responder Nights: Click here for details
The fire service is changing fast — we’re here to talk about it. Third Due First In is the podcast where frontline firefighters, chiefs, and public safety leaders break down the calls, the culture, and the challenges that come with keeping our communities safe. Expect stories, strong opinions, and the kind of straight talk you’d hear around the firehouse bay table.