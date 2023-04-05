Join hosts Dean, Maegan, and Kyle on the Think Thank Thunk podcast as they explore Building Thinking Classrooms by Peter Liljedahl. Through interviews with expe... More
Available Episodes
Ch 1 - Tasks in Thinking Classrooms
Join Kyle and Maegan as they dive into Chapter 1 from Building Thinking Classrooms by Peter Liljedahl. We discuss why tasks matter, the characteristics of good tasks, and share some of our favorite tasks with you.
Here is a link to our task database: http://bit.ly/SKmathtasks
This episode is the second in the series where we go through each chapter of Building Thinking Classrooms by Peter Liljedahl.
4/24/2023
18:17
Ch 0 - Introduction to Building Thinking Classrooms
Join Kyle and Maegan as they explore the Introduction chapter from Building Thinking Classrooms by Peter Liljedahl. We discuss how this introduction sets the stage for the rest of the book by introducing the "studenting" behaviors and looks at how little thinking is actually happening in traditional math classrooms.
This episode is the first in the series where we go through each chapter of Building Thinking Classrooms by Peter Liljedahl.
4/24/2023
12:41
Ep 1 - Jared Sliger
In this episode, Dean, Maegan and Kyle interview Jared Sliger (@jared_sliger), a middle school math teacher who teaches in Caldwell School Districts in Idaho.
Jared shares his experience teaching middle school math and how he has adapted his teaching style to better engage students over time - ultimately leading him to the Building Thinking Classroom practices. He also discusses some of the work he has done training teachers on Building Thinking Classrooms.
4/22/2023
50:57
Ep 0 - Welcome to Think, Thank, Thunk
What is Think, Thank, Thank all about? And who are Dean, Maegan, and Kyle?
