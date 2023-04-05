Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Think Thank Thunk in the App
Listen to Think Thank Thunk in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Think Thank Thunk

Think Thank Thunk

Podcast Think Thank Thunk
Podcast Think Thank Thunk

Think Thank Thunk

Kyle Webb
add
Join hosts Dean, Maegan, and Kyle on the Think Thank Thunk podcast as they explore Building Thinking Classrooms by Peter Liljedahl. Through interviews with expe... More
Education
Join hosts Dean, Maegan, and Kyle on the Think Thank Thunk podcast as they explore Building Thinking Classrooms by Peter Liljedahl. Through interviews with expe... More

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Ch 1 - Tasks in Thinking Classrooms
    Join Kyle and Maegan as they dive into Chapter 1 from Building Thinking Classrooms by Peter Liljedahl. We discuss why tasks matter, the characteristics of good tasks, and share some of our favorite tasks with you. Here is a link to our task database: http://bit.ly/SKmathtasks This episode is the second in the series where we go through each chapter of Building Thinking Classrooms by Peter Liljedahl.
    4/24/2023
    18:17
  • Ch 0 - Introduction to Building Thinking Classrooms
    Join Kyle and Maegan as they explore the Introduction chapter from Building Thinking Classrooms by Peter Liljedahl. We discuss how this introduction sets the stage for the rest of the book by introducing the "studenting" behaviors and looks at how little thinking is actually happening in traditional math classrooms. This episode is the first in the series where we go through each chapter of Building Thinking Classrooms by Peter Liljedahl.
    4/24/2023
    12:41
  • Ep 1 - Jared Sliger
    In this episode, Dean, Maegan and Kyle interview Jared Sliger (@jared_sliger), a middle school math teacher who teaches in Caldwell School Districts in Idaho. Jared shares his experience teaching middle school math and how he has adapted his teaching style to better engage students over time - ultimately leading him to the Building Thinking Classroom practices. He also discusses some of the work he has done training teachers on Building Thinking Classrooms.
    4/22/2023
    50:57
  • Ep 0 - Welcome to Think, Thank, Thunk
    What is Think, Thank, Thank all about? And who are Dean, Maegan, and Kyle? Follow us on Twitter: @ThinkThankPod
    4/18/2023
    14:50

More Education podcasts

About Think Thank Thunk

Join hosts Dean, Maegan, and Kyle on the Think Thank Thunk podcast as they explore Building Thinking Classrooms by Peter Liljedahl. Through interviews with experts and teachers, they share practical tips and insights on implementing the 14 optimal practices outlined in the book. Perfect for math teachers of all levels, each episode features chapter summaries and ideas for transforming lessons into engaging and meaningful learning experiences. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or new to teaching math, subscribe to join the conversation and build a Thinking Classroom that inspires your students.
Podcast website

Listen to Think Thank Thunk, Fairground Sounds and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Think Thank Thunk

Think Thank Thunk

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Think Thank Thunk: Podcasts in Family