Listen to Things We Said Today Beatles Radio Show in the App

Great weekly discussion of the Beatles world by Beatles experts Allan Kozinn, Ken Michaels and Darren DeVivo. Send comments to thingswesaidtodayradioshow@gmail....

Things We Said Today #421 – John’s “Walls and Bridges,” with Chip Madinger

Things We Said Today #423 – Elliot Mintz and “We All Shine On” [FIXED]

Things We Said Today #425 – “Beatles ’64” – Part 2: Bruce Spizer & the US Mono Box

Listen to Things We Said Today Beatles Radio Show, The Joe Budden Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Open app