Things We Said Today Beatles Radio Show

Things We Said Today #425 – “Beatles ’64” – Part 2: Bruce Spizer & the US Mono Box
In Episode 425 of Things We Said Today, Ken Michaels, Allan Kozinn and Darren Devivo discuss “The Beatles US Albums in Mono” box set with Bruce Spizer, who – in his capacity as an expert on the US releases and the legal, technical and aesthetic considerations behind them – wrote the liner notes for the seven albums in the box. Bruce’s enlightening comments and observations follow the news segment, at 26’50”.
Bruce has been a regular guest on Things We Said Today: check out his previous appearances, on episodes 58, 179, 229, 250, 287 and 405. And check out his website, beatle.net
As always, we welcome your thoughts about this episode of the show or any other episode.
