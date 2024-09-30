Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicThings We Said Today Beatles Radio Show
Listen to Things We Said Today Beatles Radio Show in the App
Listen to Things We Said Today Beatles Radio Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Things We Said Today Beatles Radio Show

Podcast Things We Said Today Beatles Radio Show
Things We Said Today
Great weekly discussion of the Beatles world by Beatles experts Allan Kozinn, Ken Michaels and Darren DeVivo. Send comments to thingswesaidtodayradioshow@gmail....
MusicMusic CommentaryMusicMusic History

Available Episodes

5 of 300
  • Things We Said Today #425 – “Beatles ’64” – Part 2: Bruce Spizer & the US Mono Box
                 In Episode 425 of Things We Said Today, Ken Michaels, Allan Kozinn and Darren Devivo discuss “The Beatles US Albums in Mono” box set with Bruce Spizer, who – in his capacity as an expert on the US releases and the legal, technical and aesthetic considerations behind them – wrote the liner notes for the seven albums in the box. Bruce’s enlightening comments and observations follow the news segment, at 26’50”.             Bruce has been a regular guest on Things We Said Today: check out his previous appearances, on episodes 58, 179, 229, 250, 287 and 405. And check out his website, beatle.net             As always, we welcome your thoughts about this episode of the show or any other episode. We invite you to send your comments about this or any of our other shows to our email address [email protected], join our "Things We Said Today Beatles Fans" Facebook page and comment there, tweet us at @thingswesaidfab or catch us each on Facebook and give us your thoughts. And we thank you very much for listening. You can hear and download our show on Podbean, the Podbean app and iTunes and stream us through the Tune In Radio app and from our very own YouTube page.  Our shows appear every two weeks. Please be sure and write a (good, ideally!) review of our show on our iTunes page. If you subscribe to any of our program providers, you'll get the first word as soon as a new show is available. We don't want you to miss us. Our download numbers have been continually rising, as more people discover us and it's all because of you. So we thank you very much for your support!             Be sure to check out the video version of Things We Said Today on our YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-zgHaPfL6BGmOX5NoyFE-A. The audio version can be found at Podbean: https://beatlesexaminer.podbean.com/ as well as at iHeart Radio, Apple podcasts and other distributors of fine podcasts.             MANY MANY WAYS TO CONTACT US:             Our email address: [email protected]             Twitter @thingswesaidfab             Facebook:  Things We Said Today video podcast      ALLAN on Facebook: Allan Kozinn or Allan Kozinn Remixed.             Allan’s Twitter feed: @kozinn             The McCartney Legacy’s website: https://www.mccartneylegacy.com/             The McCartney Legacy on Facebook: McCartney Legacy, on Twitter/X: @McCARTNEYLEGACY and on Bluesky: @mccartneylegacy.bsky.social             The McCartney Legacy YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8zaPoY45IxDZKRMf2Z6VyA             KEN’s YouTube Channel, Ken Michaels Radio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq_Dkp6fkIsYwGq_vCwltyg             Ken's Website Beatles Trivia Page: https://www.kenmichaelsradio.com/beatles-trivia--games.html Ken’s other podcast, Talk  More Talk: A Solo-Beatles Videocast You Tube channel:  https://www.youtube.com/@talkmoretalksolobeatles             Ken's Weekly Beatles radio show "Every Little Thing" On Demand:  http://wfdu.fm/Listen/hd1%20recent%20archives/             Ken's e-mail:  [email protected] Ken's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ken.michaels.31/ DARREN’s radio show can be heard 10pm to 2am Monday through Thursday and 1pm to 4pm Saturday on WFUV 90.7 FM (or 90.7 FM HD2), or at wfuv.org, or on the WFUV app.             Darren on Facebook: Darren DeVivo, and Darren DeVivo: WFUV DJ and Beatles Podcaster Darren’s email: [email protected]
    --------  
    2:29:37
  • Things We Said Today #424 – “Beatles ’64” – Part 1: The Film
                In Episode 424 of Things We Said Today, Ken Michaels, Allan Kozinn and Darren Devivo discuss the new “Beatles ‘64” film, which has its premiere on Disney+ on November 29. In the next episode, we’ll cover the boxed set, “The Beatles 1964 US Albums in Mono” – AND, we have a contest, in which five winners will get the six albums (everything except “The Beatles’ Story”) that are available separately. Instructions for entering are at the end of the show. [[The discussion of the film follows the news section at 10’30”]]             As always, we welcome your thoughts about this episode of the show or any other episode. We invite you to send your comments about this or any of our other shows to our email address [email protected], join our "Things We Said Today Beatles Fans" Facebook page and comment there, tweet us at @thingswesaidfab or catch us each on Facebook and give us your thoughts. And we thank you very much for listening. You can hear and download our show on Podbean, the Podbean app and iTunes and stream us through the Tune In Radio app and from our very own YouTube page.  Our shows appear every two weeks. Please be sure and write a (good, ideally!) review of our show on our iTunes page. If you subscribe to any of our program providers, you'll get the first word as soon as a new show is available. We don't want you to miss us. Our download numbers have been continually rising, as more people discover us and it's all because of you. So we thank you very much for your support!             Be sure to check out the video version of Things We Said Today on our YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-zgHaPfL6BGmOX5NoyFE-A. The audio version can be found at Podbean: https://beatlesexaminer.podbean.com/ as well as at iHeart Radio, Apple podcasts and other distributors of fine podcasts.             MANY MANY WAYS TO CONTACT US:             Our email address: [email protected]             Twitter @thingswesaidfab             Facebook:  Things We Said Today video podcast      ALLAN on Facebook: Allan Kozinn or Allan Kozinn Remixed.             Allan’s Twitter feed: @kozinn             The McCartney Legacy’s website: https://www.mccartneylegacy.com/             The McCartney Legacy on Facebook: McCartney Legacy, on Twitter/X: @McCARTNEYLEGACY and on Bluesky: @mccartneylegacy.bsky.social             The McCartney Legacy YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8zaPoY45IxDZKRMf2Z6VyA             KEN’s YouTube Channel, Ken Michaels Radio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq_Dkp6fkIsYwGq_vCwltyg             Ken's Website Beatles Trivia Page: https://www.kenmichaelsradio.com/beatles-trivia--games.html Ken’s other podcast, Talk  More Talk: A Solo-Beatles Videocast You Tube channel:  https://www.youtube.com/@talkmoretalksolobeatles             Ken's Weekly Beatles radio show "Every Little Thing" On Demand:  http://wfdu.fm/Listen/hd1%20recent%20archives/             Ken's e-mail:  [email protected] Ken's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ken.michaels.31/ DARREN’s radio show can be heard 10pm to 2am Monday through Thursday and 1pm to 4pm Saturday on WFUV 90.7 FM (or 90.7 FM HD2), or at wfuv.org, or on the WFUV app.             Darren on Facebook: Darren DeVivo, and Darren DeVivo: WFUV DJ and Beatles Podcaster Darren’s email: [email protected]  
    --------  
    1:32:32
  • Things We Said Today #423 – Elliot Mintz and “We All Shine On” [FIXED]
    In Episode 423 of Things We Said Today, Ken Michaels, Allan Kozinn and Darren Devivo speak with Elliot Mintz about his fascinating memoir of his friendship with John Lennon and Yoko Ono in the 1970s. (The news segment runs from 3’30” to 16’25,” followed by the interview.) Elliot was previously a guest on Things We Said Today on Episode 268, in 2018. Here’s a link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E7Rv4cFeuk&list=PLneXbnbYqxlOu6w9aLuhU6jbpxMXcFq0b&index=152 Elliot’s website, https://elliotmintz.com/  has lots of interesting information, including some of his radio and television interviews with artists of all kinds. Also check out his YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/elliotmintzvideos             As always, we welcome your thoughts about this episode of the show or any other episode. We invite you to send your comments about this or any of our other shows to our email address [email protected], join our "Things We Said Today Beatles Fans" Facebook page and comment there, tweet us at @thingswesaidfab or catch us each on Facebook and give us your thoughts. And we thank you very much for listening. You can hear and download our show on Podbean, the Podbean app and iTunes and stream us through the Tune In Radio app and from our very own YouTube page.  Our shows appear every two weeks. Please be sure and write a (good, ideally!) review of our show on our iTunes page. If you subscribe to any of our program providers, you'll get the first word as soon as a new show is available. We don't want you to miss us. Our download numbers have been continually rising, as more people discover us and it's all because of you. So we thank you very much for your support!             Be sure to check out the video version of Things We Said Today on our YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-zgHaPfL6BGmOX5NoyFE-A. The audio version can be found at Podbean: https://beatlesexaminer.podbean.com/ as well as at iHeart Radio, Apple podcasts and other distributors of fine podcasts.             MANY MANY WAYS TO CONTACT US:             Our email address: [email protected]             Twitter @thingswesaidfab             Facebook:  Things We Said Today video podcast      ALLAN on Facebook: Allan Kozinn or Allan Kozinn Remixed.             Allan’s Twitter feed: @kozinn             The McCartney Legacy’s website: https://www.mccartneylegacy.com/             The McCartney Legacy on Facebook: McCartney Legacy, and on Twitter: @McCARTNEYLEGACY             The McCartney Legacy YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8zaPoY45IxDZKRMf2Z6VyA             KEN’s YouTube Channel, Ken Michaels Radio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq_Dkp6fkIsYwGq_vCwltyg             Ken's Website Beatles Trivia Page: https://www.kenmichaelsradio.com/beatles-trivia--games.html Ken’s other podcast, Talk  More Talk: A Solo-Beatles Videocast You Tube channel:  https://www.youtube.com/@talkmoretalksolobeatles             Ken's Weekly Beatles radio show "Every Little Thing" On Demand:  http://wfdu.fm/Listen/hd1%20recent%20archives/             Ken's e-mail:  [email protected] Ken's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ken.michaels.31/ DARREN’s radio show can be heard 10pm to 2am Monday through Thursday and 1pm to 4pm Saturday on WFUV 90.7 FM (or 90.7 FM HD2), or at wfuv.org, or on the WFUV app.             Darren on Facebook: Darren DeVivo, and Darren DeVivo: WFUV DJ and Beatles Podcaster Darren’s email: [email protected]  
    --------  
    2:20:52
  • Things We Said Today #422 – “Daytime Revolution” with Erik Nelson
                 In Episode 422 of Things We Said Today, Ken Michaels, Allan Kozinn and Darren Devivo speak with the director Erik Nelson about his new documentary, “Daytime Revolution” – a film about the week in February, 1972, when John and Yoko co-hosted the Mike Douglas Show. (The news segment runs from 3’15” to 9’20,” followed by a trailer for the film, and the chat with Erik Nelson.)             As always, we welcome your thoughts about this episode of the show or any other episode. We invite you to send your comments about this or any of our other shows to our email address [email protected], join our "Things We Said Today Beatles Fans" Facebook page and comment there, tweet us at @thingswesaidfab or catch us each on Facebook and give us your thoughts. And we thank you very much for listening. You can hear and download our show on Podbean, the Podbean app and iTunes and stream us through the Tune In Radio app and from our very own YouTube page.  Our shows appear every two weeks. Please be sure and write a (good, ideally!) review of our show on our iTunes page. If you subscribe to any of our program providers, you'll get the first word as soon as a new show is available. We don't want you to miss us. Our download numbers have been continually rising, as more people discover us and it's all because of you. So we thank you very much for your support!             Be sure to check out the video version of Things We Said Today on our YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-zgHaPfL6BGmOX5NoyFE-A. The audio version can be found at Podbean: https://beatlesexaminer.podbean.com/ as well as at iHeart Radio, Apple podcasts and other distributors of fine podcasts.             MANY MANY WAYS TO CONTACT US:             Our email address: [email protected]             Twitter @thingswesaidfab             Facebook:  Things We Said Today video podcast      ALLAN on Facebook: Allan Kozinn or Allan Kozinn Remixed.             Allan’s Twitter feed: @kozinn             The McCartney Legacy’s website: https://www.mccartneylegacy.com/             The McCartney Legacy on Facebook: McCartney Legacy, and on Twitter: @McCARTNEYLEGACY             The McCartney Legacy YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8zaPoY45IxDZKRMf2Z6VyA             KEN’s YouTube Channel, Ken Michaels Radio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq_Dkp6fkIsYwGq_vCwltyg             Ken's Website Beatles Trivia Page: https://www.kenmichaelsradio.com/beatles-trivia--games.html Ken’s other podcast, Talk  More Talk: A Solo-Beatles Videocast You Tube channel:  https://www.youtube.com/@talkmoretalksolobeatles             Ken's Weekly Beatles radio show "Every Little Thing" On Demand:  http://wfdu.fm/Listen/hd1%20recent%20archives/             Ken's e-mail:  [email protected] Ken's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ken.michaels.31/ DARREN’s radio show can be heard 10pm to 2am Monday through Thursday and 1pm to 4pm Saturday on WFUV 90.7 FM (or 90.7 FM HD2), or at wfuv.org, or on the WFUV app.             Darren on Facebook: Darren DeVivo, and Darren DeVivo: WFUV DJ and Beatles Podcaster Darren’s email: [email protected]  
    --------  
    1:46:43
  • Things We Said Today #421 – John’s “Walls and Bridges,” with Chip Madinger
                 In Episode 421 of Things We Said Today, Ken Michaels, Allan Kozinn and Darren Devivo celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of John Lennon’s “Walls and Bridges” with Chip Madinger, the author (with Scott Raile) of the extraordinary “Lennonology.” There is also plenty of news, which begins at 6’40” and runs until 31”00, when Chip joins the discussion. (And in the spirit of bonus tracks, there’s one more news item during the outro).             As always, we welcome your thoughts about this episode of the show or any other episode. We invite you to send your comments about this or any of our other shows to our email address [email protected], join our "Things We Said Today Beatles Fans" Facebook page and comment there, tweet us at @thingswesaidfab or catch us each on Facebook and give us your thoughts. And we thank you very much for listening. You can hear and download our show on Podbean, the Podbean app and iTunes and stream us through the Tune In Radio app and from our very own YouTube page.  Our shows appear every two weeks. Please be sure and write a (good, ideally!) review of our show on our iTunes page. If you subscribe to any of our program providers, you'll get the first word as soon as a new show is available. We don't want you to miss us. Our download numbers have been continually rising, as more people discover us and it's all because of you. So we thank you very much for your support!             Be sure to check out the video version of Things We Said Today on our YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-zgHaPfL6BGmOX5NoyFE-A. The audio version can be found at Podbean: https://beatlesexaminer.podbean.com/ as well as at iHeart Radio, Apple podcasts and other distributors of fine podcasts.             MANY MANY WAYS TO CONTACT US:             Our email address: [email protected]             Twitter @thingswesaidfab             Facebook:  Things We Said Today video podcast      ALLAN on Facebook: Allan Kozinn or Allan Kozinn Remixed.             Allan’s Twitter feed: @kozinn             The McCartney Legacy’s website: https://www.mccartneylegacy.com/             The McCartney Legacy on Facebook: McCartney Legacy, and on Twitter: @McCARTNEYLEGACY             The McCartney Legacy YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8zaPoY45IxDZKRMf2Z6VyA             KEN’s YouTube Channel, Ken Michaels Radio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq_Dkp6fkIsYwGq_vCwltyg             Ken's Website Beatles Trivia Page: https://www.kenmichaelsradio.com/beatles-trivia--games.html Ken’s other podcast, Talk  More Talk: A Solo-Beatles Videocast You Tube channel:  https://www.youtube.com/@talkmoretalksolobeatles             Ken's Weekly Beatles radio show "Every Little Thing" On Demand:  http://wfdu.fm/Listen/hd1%20recent%20archives/             Ken's e-mail:  [email protected] Ken's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ken.michaels.31/ DARREN’s radio show can be heard 10pm to 2am Monday through Thursday and 1pm to 4pm Saturday on WFUV 90.7 FM (or 90.7 FM HD2), or at wfuv.org, or on the WFUV app.             Darren on Facebook: Darren DeVivo, and Darren DeVivo: WFUV DJ and Beatles Podcaster Darren’s email: [email protected]  
    --------  
    1:45:47

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Things We Said Today Beatles Radio Show

Great weekly discussion of the Beatles world by Beatles experts Allan Kozinn, Ken Michaels and Darren DeVivo. Send comments to [email protected].
Podcast website

Listen to Things We Said Today Beatles Radio Show, The Joe Budden Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:34:00 AM