...These Are Their Stories: The Law & Order Podcast

When an astronaut is murdered in her hotel room, Goren and Eames investigate shuttle commander Luke Nelson (Tate Donovan) with whom she had an affair. They turn their attention to another astronaut who had feelings for Nelson. They discover she drove to New York wearing adult diapers to kill her rival and return to Maryland to cover her tracks. The detectives conclude she was driven to violence by the commander's wife (Amy Ryan) who spiked the murderer's skin lotion with steroids to eliminate both women.We're talking about Criminal Intent season six episode nineteen "Rocket Man." Our returning guest is Katie from A Date with Dateline podcast.This episode is inspired by Commander Lisa Nowak and the so-called astronaut love triangle.
The squad tries to help Kelsey, a famous singer who's in a violent relationship with her equally-famous boyfriend, Austin. When dueling accusations of assault are traded by the celebrities, Austin's fans turn hostile to the victim. It's up to Carisi to convince the jury who to believe in a high profile case of he said/she said. Meanwhile, Rollins struggles with her emotions after being shot in the line of duty.We're talking about Special Victims Unit season 24 episode 3 "Mirror Effect." Our guest is Wendy from the Fruitloops: Serial Killers of Color podcast. This episode is inspired by the ripped-from-the-headlines case of Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp.
An armed robbery leaves an off-duty cop dead and the two gunmen flee by hijacking a town car. When Briscoe and Curtis find one of them, the robber offers Ross a deal: in exchange for a light sentence he'll tell them where to find the kidnapped driver. Over the cops' objections, McCoy agrees to the bargain, but they learn too late the driver was already dead when the suspect offered it.When the other robber turns up dead, Jack shocks Lenny and Rey when he decides to honor the crooked deal. He lets the first guy go for killing a cop so he can charge him with killing the other cop killer. But the entire thing could fall apart if Briscoe and Curtis don't lie on the stand and say they didn't tell McCoy the cause of the accomplice's death was murder.We're talking about the award-winning episode of Law & Order season seven episode nineteen "Double Down." Our returning guest is Brady Carlson from the "Cool Weird Awesome" podcast.The landmark case of Brady v Maryland serves as a plot point to this episode.
SVU searches for a woman abducted in a taxi cab. The victim's left leg is discovered in a canal, having been amputated while she was still alive. Benson and Amaro suspect a connection to a sex worker who said a john paid $25,000 to cut off her leg. The victim's obsession with body modification lead Fin and Rollins to a woman with a peg leg who gives pointy ear surgery to people out of a box truck. But the medical paper trail points to a psychiatrist who developed a strange fetish after his mother became an amputee. We're talking about one of the weirdest SVUs ever. It's Special Victims Unit season 13 episode 22 "Strange Beauty." Our returning guest is Ronald Young Jr from the "Leaving the Theater" podcast.This episode takes some cues from the real life story of Doctor John Ronald Brown.
Benson and Stabler investigate a case of prolonged child abuse that's left a girl in a coma. The suspects include the victim's ex-con father, business executive stepfather, douchebag stepbrother, and an avuncular foreign diplomat. Munch tells Fin he isn't convinced they've arrested the right person. He gently elicits a confession from the girl's mother, herself a victim of childhood abuse. Later, a tearful Munch tells Olivia the victim reminded him of an abused girl he wished he could have saved when he was a teenager.We salute a fine performance by Richard Belzer in Special Victims Unit season 2 episode 4 "Legacy." Our guest is Bob Ruff from the "Truth and Justice" podcast.This episode is inspired by the real-life case of Elisa Izquierdo.
