...These Are Their Stories: The Law & Order Podcast

Detectives Briscoe and Green investigate the murder of a teen discovered in an alley. Knife marks on her breast match those from an unsolved case five years earlier. The trail leads Lenny and Ed to creepy cabbie Mark Bruner, who they suspect is also behind the disappearance of more than a dozen other girls.



Bruner's defense attorney tells EADA Jack McCoy she's so afraid of him she wants off the case. His ambitious new lawyer, Tim Schwimmer, rubs ADA Serena Southerlyn the wrong way. The serial killer reveals his attorney knows where his other victims are - because he went to the location where he's stashed them. Schwimmer refuses to break confidentiality rules and tell the families of those missing where the bodies are. To put pressure on him to say what he knows, McCoy charges the lawyer as an accomplice to murder.



We're talking about Law & Order season 14 episode 1 "Bodies." Our guest is Sarah Carradine from the "Crime Seen" podcast.



This episode is inspired by the so-called "Buried Bodies Case" from 1973.



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This show was recorded in The Caitlin Rogers Project Studio. Click to find out more.



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