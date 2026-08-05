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...These Are Their Stories: The Law & Order Podcast
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265 episodes
- Detectives Briscoe and Green investigate the murder of a teen discovered in an alley. Knife marks on her breast match those from an unsolved case five years earlier. The trail leads Lenny and Ed to creepy cabbie Mark Bruner, who they suspect is also behind the disappearance of more than a dozen other girls.
Bruner's defense attorney tells EADA Jack McCoy she's so afraid of him she wants off the case. His ambitious new lawyer, Tim Schwimmer, rubs ADA Serena Southerlyn the wrong way. The serial killer reveals his attorney knows where his other victims are - because he went to the location where he's stashed them. Schwimmer refuses to break confidentiality rules and tell the families of those missing where the bodies are. To put pressure on him to say what he knows, McCoy charges the lawyer as an accomplice to murder.
We're talking about Law & Order season 14 episode 1 "Bodies." Our guest is Sarah Carradine from the "Crime Seen" podcast.
This episode is inspired by the so-called "Buried Bodies Case" from 1973.
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This show was recorded in The Caitlin Rogers Project Studio. Click to find out more.
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- The SVU squad investigates when conservative pundit Martha Cobb (played by Rhea Seehorn) is raped during a riot at Hudson. Unlike other victims, she’s dismissive of Lt. Olivia Benson’s empathy. Sgt. Fin Tutuola arrests the Antifa demonstrator who held the protest sign Cobb was violated with. But Detectives Amanda Rollins and Sonny Carisi find an alternative suspect: a devoted fan who’s also a violent extremist.
ADA Rafael Barba worries Cobb’s affect will turn off the jury. At trial, she seems more focused on scoring political points with the defense attorney than obtaining a conviction against her rapist. But when new evidence surfaces calling the suspect identification in doubt, Barba makes a bold move.
We’re talking about Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 19 episode 12 “Info Wars.” Our returning guest is Kimberly from the “A Date with Dateline” podcast.
A character in this episode is loosely based on political commentator Ann Coulter.
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This show was recorded in The Caitlin Rogers Project Studio. Click to find out more.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Detective Olivia Benson looks into the rape of Haley Kerns, an uncooperative victim and member of an environmental protest group. She suspects Haley's boyfriend (played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach) but when she goes missing, Benson is reunited with Special Agent Dana Lewis (Marcia Gay Harden, in an Emmy-nominated performance), who says Haley has been an FBI informant in an eco-terrorist cell. Their search leads to a remote cabin where Detective Elliot Stabler is nearly killed in an explosion.
The investigators learn why Haley didn't want police help when her rapist turns up dead. Lewis leverages the murder charge and convinces her to take Olivia undercover to find out what the group's next target is. Haley double-crosses Benson and tries to assemble a bomb to blow up corporate headquarters, forcing Lewis to shoot her. But with Benson having successfully infiltrated the eco-terror network, she persuades Olivia to remain undercover to take the group down. Meanwhile, Elliot learns he's about to get a new partner.
We're talking about Special Victims Unit season eight episode one "Informed." Our guest is Ronald Young Jr.
This episode takes some inspiration from the FBI's Operation Backfire.
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This show was recorded in The Caitlin Rogers Project Studio. Click to find out more.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- When the president of Hudson University meets with foul play, Goren and Eames discover a grad student is the killer. During their investigation, they meet a cunning professor who is not who she says she is. The detectives suspect she convinced the murderer to commit the deed. Bobby finds that Nicole Wallace, an international criminal, is his intellectual equal. And so Goren meets the Moriarty to his Sherlock, an attractive serial killer he will forever obsess over in more ways than one.
We’re talking about Criminal Intent season 2 episode 3 “Anti-Thesis.” Our guest from our January 2, 2019 episode is Dr. Marcia Chatelain.
This episode takes some of its cues from the real-life squabble between Harvard President Larry Summers and Dr. Cornel West.
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This show was recorded in The Caitlin Rogers Project Studio. Click to find out more.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Benson and Stabler look for a killer who met his victim on an anonymous dating site. They arrest Peter Butler, who's been having quickie sex all over town. The detectives link him to the strangled victim and an unsolved rape, but the physical evidence clears him of those crimes. But they learn Peter is HIV positive and, in a fit of misogyny, has been intentionally infecting women. Cabot charges him with spreading the disease. While on trial, one of his victims sprays acid on his face, leaving him permanently scarred. It's not until Peter's kindly grandfather teaches him a lesson on compassion that he takes responsibility for his actions.
We're talking about SVU season 11 episode 11 "Quickie." Our guest from our May 6, 2020 episode is Brandie Posey from the Lady to Lady podcast.
This episode is inspired by the real-life case of Nushawn Williams.
For exclusive content from Kevin and Rebecca, sign up on Patreon.
This show was recorded in The Caitlin Rogers Project Studio. Click to find out more.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About ...These Are Their Stories: The Law & Order Podcast
Kevin Flynn and Rebecca Lavoie invite special guests to talk about ripped-from-the-headlines episodes of Law & Order, SVU, and Criminal Intent. It's the f'ing OG of police procedurals!Podcast website
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