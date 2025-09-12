Agony Aunties: How Do I Cope with Anxiety About My Adult Children?
In this episode of Agony Aunties, the Aunties tackle a listener’s heartfelt question: “How do I cope with the anxiety I feel around my adult children?”
Together, they explore:
Why anxiety often has roots in our earliest relationships
Practical self-soothing tools you can try straight away — from breath work to grounding exercises
How to find balance with a partner when worries spill over
Ways to set healthy boundaries around communication with your children
The power of separating facts from anxious thoughts
The conversation blends insight with compassion, reminding us that while worry is natural, it doesn’t have to run our lives.
Dan Snow on Loss, Legacy, and Learning to Live in the Present
In the first episode of the new season of Therapy Works, I sit down with historian and broadcaster Dan Snow to explore the powerful forces that have shaped his life: his family’s legacy of high achievement, his insatiable drive for professional fulfilment, and the challenges of finding joy in the present moment.
Dan speaks candidly about how closely his work and personal identity are entwined and how this sometimes makes it difficult to savour life’s simplest pleasures, like a beach holiday with his children.
We also discuss the influence of history not only on nations, but on individuals: how the personal lives of historical figures informed their decisions, and how curiosity and context can deepen our understanding of both the past and the present.
Dan shares movingly about loss, reflecting on his experience of a late-term miscarriage and the importance of family and community in helping us survive grief.Our conversation closes with reflections on what history can teach us about resilience, the power of storytelling, and why curiosity remains one of the most vital tools for personal growth.
Find Dan:
Instagram: @thehistoryguy
Podcast: Dan Snow’s History Hit
More from Therapy Works:
Mini Recap: Nadiya Hussain on Turning Anger Into Determination
In this powerful mini recap, Therapy Works revisits my moving conversation with Nadiya Hussain.
Nadiya reflects on growing up surrounded by women who seemed exhausted and unfulfilled, and how that shaped her determination to carve a different future. She opens up about the moment her parents forbade her from going to university at 18, threatening to change the locks if she left home and the fury, grief, and powerlessness that followed.
Instead of giving up, Nadiya turned her anger into relentless hard work, taking on multiple jobs and forging her independence. Later in life, she reclaimed her dream, studying at university while raising three children, with the unwavering support of her husband Abdul - the same man who signed her up for Bake Off.
This is just a glimpse of our conversation. Nadiya’s honesty and courage were deeply inspiring, and I’d highly recommend listening to the whole episode - it’s a story of defiance, determination, and the power of finding your own path.
Listen to Nadiya's full episode here: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/nadiya-hussain-on-defying-expectations-fighting-self/id1646616622?i=1000698819007
Find Nadiya:
Website: https://www.nadiyahussain.com/Instagram: @nadiyajhussain
Buy Nadiya's new book 'Rooza': https://www.nadiyahussain.com/book/rooza/
Mini Recap: Julie Smith on Imposter Syndrome & Everyday Courage
In this mini recap from our season-opening conversation with Dr. Julie Smith, we revisit her reflections on imposter syndrome, success, and the lessons she discovered while writing her bestselling book. Julie shares how the process of writing became as much about her own growth as it was about guiding others, and why cultivating metacognition — the ability to notice and direct our thoughts — is key to making choices that shape our lives.
She also opens up about facing fear during her cancer diagnosis, rewriting her chapter on fear in real time, and finding courage through small, daily decisions. It's a powerful reminder that transformation often happens step by step. If you enjoyed this recap, be sure to listen to the full conversation with Julie for even more insight and inspiration here: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/dr-julie-smith-on-cancer-career-and-parenthood/id1646616622?i=1000691252914
EXPERT EPISODE: Embracing Good Enough Parenting with Dr. Tara Porter
In this episode, Emily interviews Dr. Tara Porter, a clinical psychologist and author, about her new book, 'Good Enough.' Dr. Porter reflects on her 28 years of experience in child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) and the pressing need to address rising mental health issues among young people. The conversation delves into the challenges of modern parenting, the dangers of perfectionism, and the importance of cultivating a 'good enough' approach. They discuss balancing firmness and kindness, modelling emotional competence, and the shifting landscape of childhood activities and expectations. The episode emphasises the value of being present in the moment and fostering a supportive and realistic parenting environment.
Read Dr Porter's Book: https://amzn.eu/d/hKy7HrI
Follow Julia on Instagram for more tips, tools, and conversations about navigating life’s challenges: @juliasamuelmbe
