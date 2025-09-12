Dan Snow on Loss, Legacy, and Learning to Live in the Present

In the first episode of the new season of Therapy Works, I sit down with historian and broadcaster Dan Snow to explore the powerful forces that have shaped his life: his family's legacy of high achievement, his insatiable drive for professional fulfilment, and the challenges of finding joy in the present moment. Dan speaks candidly about how closely his work and personal identity are entwined and how this sometimes makes it difficult to savour life's simplest pleasures, like a beach holiday with his children. We also discuss the influence of history not only on nations, but on individuals: how the personal lives of historical figures informed their decisions, and how curiosity and context can deepen our understanding of both the past and the present. Dan shares movingly about loss, reflecting on his experience of a late-term miscarriage and the importance of family and community in helping us survive grief.Our conversation closes with reflections on what history can teach us about resilience, the power of storytelling, and why curiosity remains one of the most vital tools for personal growth.