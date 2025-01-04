Get your free 15 consultation
https://calendly.com/vidatherapyandwellness/15min
Visit me at DUO Houston River Oaks
Sunday, January 5th
--------
7:19
#169 Healing our Anxiety this New Year
Happy New Year! This is the year that you will HEAL!!!! SAY IT! FEEL IT! BELIEVE IT!!!
LET'S DO IT!
Free 15 min consultation with ME Dr. Lisa, to learn about how
I can help you! SCHEDULE NOW
--------
11:28
# 168 Anxiety and The Holiday Season: Finding Peace
The holiday season is upon us! In the words of Mariah Carey…”It’s time.” And we know it’s time, because our bodies feel it. The pressure of the holiday season can be tough. Parties, gatherings and so much more. Let’s chat about how we can navigate this season together. Don’t forget our new Podcast Series WELLNESS WITH THE ANXIETY DR, launched January 7th! Stay tuned for more information! Happy Holidays! Much love, Dr Lisa
--------
11:03
#167 Healing Anxiety Through the Power of Faith: A Guided Meditation
Let's meditate using the profound power of faith and trust to heal anxiety. When we deal with Anxiety, we lose trust in ourselves, in our bodies, and in the healthcare system, and sometimes we lose our faith. But we know that God is always with us. And he created us with the power to heal. He wants us to heal.
Let's harness his love and power to help us let go of fear and bring trust back into our lives. Whether you're new to meditation, you've done several of my meditations, or you're an expert, this spiritual guided meditation will be enjoyable.
Breathing Through Anxiety Self-Paced Course
www.theanxietydr.com
--------
24:39
#166 Navigating OCD Behavior in Times of Anxiety
Are these things that you're experiencing Normal or Common with Anxiety? OCD behavior amid anxiety can be challenging. OCD tendencies during periods of anxiety and even when we're getting better are prevalent. Not everyone experiences these thoughts and behaviors, but they are more common than you think. Join me as we chat about this and more.
Don't forget to follow my new Project Wellness with The Anxiety Dr
Breathing Through Anxiety Self-Paced Mini Course
The Anxiety Dr. Podcast is a weekly Podcast about anxiety, fear, stress, and all the other layers of anxiety. Dr. Lisa Cortez, a psychotherapist known as The Anxiety Dr, chats with you and offers you tips and tools to help you eliminate that dreadful anxiety. Her mission is to help YOU live the life you truly want to live, all by empowering you and encouraging you.