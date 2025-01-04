#167 Healing Anxiety Through the Power of Faith: A Guided Meditation

Let's meditate using the profound power of faith and trust to heal anxiety. When we deal with Anxiety, we lose trust in ourselves, in our bodies, and in the healthcare system, and sometimes we lose our faith. But we know that God is always with us. And he created us with the power to heal. He wants us to heal. Let's harness his love and power to help us let go of fear and bring trust back into our lives. Whether you're new to meditation, you've done several of my meditations, or you're an expert, this spiritual guided meditation will be enjoyable. Breathing Through Anxiety Self-Paced Course www.theanxietydr.com