483. Are You Using This Simple Tool to Make Better Decisions?

If someone asked you to name your core values, you might quickly list a few. But have you ever paused to deeply reflect on them? Are you honest with yourself about what truly matters—and how those values guide your life? In this episode, Jay is joined by his wife, Wendy Papasan, for a thought-provoking conversation on identifying and living by core values. For nearly two decades, they've done the core values exercise together. Today, they share their insights about how to uncover your true values, why they might evolve over time, and the importance of understanding the values of those closest to you. This discussion will leave you with a deeper understanding of how core values can shape your decisions, relationships, and overall sense of purpose. Challenge of the Week: Go to the1thing.com/free-resources, download the core values exercise, and complete it. In about 30 minutes, you can identify your top three core values and start applying them to your personal life, your relationships, and your team. Then report back to us! Let us know in the comments and reviews if you did it and what it did for you. If you're a bold risk taker who wants to dream big and achieve a higher level of success in your life or business, visit the1thing.com. To learn more, and for the complete show notes, visit: the1thing.com/pods. We talk about: Why it can feel hard to be honest about your core values How core values can change over time Compatibility of values in partnerships and organizations Links & Tools from This Episode: Read "Dare to Lead" by Brene Brown Read "Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less" by Greg McKeown  Download the free Core Values exercise Buy the Core Values Deck Download the free 411 tool Listen to the Empire Building podcast Free Resources