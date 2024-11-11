If you’re listening to this podcast you’re probably a high achiever. A doer. Someone who is in constant motion. That’s all great, but don’t forget to pause and reflect. Purposeful reflection will lead you to more success and satisfaction.
Here are the nine reflection questions Jay goes over in today’s episode:
What did I accomplish?
What challenges did I face?
Where did I fail?
Who supports me and helps me grow?
What relationships are missing in my life?
When is enough enough?
What do I fear?
What brings meaning to my life?
Who am I becoming and who will I be in the end?
Write down your answers. Identify patterns in your answers. Discuss them with the people closest to you in life and business.
Then use it to create your intention for 2025: This is the year that I finally– fill in the blank.
Jay walks you through, step-by-step, how to get the most out of this reflection and intention activity. Be sure to tune in.
Challenge of the Week:
Set a clear intention for 2025. This will be the year that I finally… you fill in the blank. Put that somewhere where you cannot avoid it. You cannot ignore it. You cannot forget it. Set your intention for 2025. You will be surprised at the end of the year how much progress you have made towards that goal.
We talk about:
Nine questions to guide your purposeful reflection
One sentence to set your intention for the next year
The importance of keeping your intentional highly visible throughout the year
Read “Managing Oneself” by Peter Drucker
Listen to Episode 480: Is Your Serial Achievement an Addiction? Here’s How to Break the Cycle
Check out The Ed Mylett Show
484. The Key to Gary Keller’s Extraordinary Success
Whenever Jay and Gary are out giving talks about The ONE Thing, they inevitably hear someone say, “Oh, you can do that because you are Gary Keller.” The fact is, he is Gary Keller because he has consistently applied The ONE Thing in his life.
Gary joins the show today to discuss one of the core principles of The ONE Thing: consistency. Anyone can be consistent, but few people are.
Gary and Jay break down the intersection of consistency and motivation, the role of habits and rituals, and the importance of blocking out time for your own ONE Thing.
Challenge of the Week:
Sit down with your favorite beverage and pick a category in an area that matters to you and ask yourself, what's the one thing that I could do to move this forward such that by doing it, any other thing that I need to do would be easier or unnecessary. Then, once you've identified it, look at your calendar, and ask the question, at what time in the morning should I do that? And then make sure you protect that time. It could be a very small thing, but by putting it on your calendar, you take that first step. You might be surprised—that first step might be all the momentum you need to keep doing it.
We talk about:
The power of relentless consistency
The importance of identifying “the first domino”
The value of work-to-home transition rituals
Read “Flip” by Gary Keller, Rick Villani, and Clay Davis
483. Are You Using This Simple Tool to Make Better Decisions?
If someone asked you to name your core values, you might quickly list a few. But have you ever paused to deeply reflect on them? Are you honest with yourself about what truly matters—and how those values guide your life?
In this episode, Jay is joined by his wife, Wendy Papasan, for a thought-provoking conversation on identifying and living by core values. For nearly two decades, they’ve done the core values exercise together. Today, they share their insights about how to uncover your true values, why they might evolve over time, and the importance of understanding the values of those closest to you.
This discussion will leave you with a deeper understanding of how core values can shape your decisions, relationships, and overall sense of purpose.
Challenge of the Week:
Go to the1thing.com/free-resources, download the core values exercise, and complete it. In about 30 minutes, you can identify your top three core values and start applying them to your personal life, your relationships, and your team. Then report back to us! Let us know in the comments and reviews if you did it and what it did for you.
We talk about:
Why it can feel hard to be honest about your core values
How core values can change over time
Compatibility of values in partnerships and organizations
Read “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown
Read "Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less" by Greg McKeown
Download the free Core Values exercise
Buy the Core Values Deck
Download the free 411 tool
Listen to the Empire Building podcast
482. Find the Habit That Changes Everything in 2025
The second Friday in January is “Quitters’ Day,” according to Strava, a company that helps people track their fitness goals. That’s because most people’s New Year’s resolutions grind to a halt around that time.
You can avoid this trap for all your goals. Jay explains how in this episode.
First, Jay outlines the common mistakes people make when goal setting and how to identify them in your own process. Then, Jay dives into the “first domino” concept, explaining how to pick your optimal keystone habit.
Don’t underestimate the power of small habits to do extraordinary things in your life.
Challenge of the Week:
Look at your number one goal for 2025, Identify your first domino, and then try to make that a habit. If you have to get out your calendar like Jerry Seinfeld and put an X, we have it on the website. Go to the1thing.com/free-resources, download your calendar, and start building that habit around your first domino.
We talk about:
Common mistakes people make when goal-setting
How to identify your keystone habit
Why it’s ok to let go of habits that don’t work for you
Get your free habit calendar on The ONE Thing Free Resources page.
481. How to Stay Calm and Focused During the Holiday Madness
December is chaotic. The kids are out of school. Family is visiting, or you're traveling. There are parties you should go to and gifts you should buy. Don't forget the holiday cards! If ever there was a season for The ONE Thing, 'tis the season.
Jay and his personal coach, Jordan Freed, spend this episode giving you the tools you need to have a meaningful, calm(ish) holiday season. They walk you through how to use your imagination to gain clarity, identify the things you can't control, and stay on track with at least one positive habit.
Our hope is you make this a holiday season that you'll look back on with joy.
Challenge of the Week: Don't Pause the Positive
Identify one positive habit you already practice and commit to maintaining it throughout the holiday season. It could be taking 10,000 steps/day, drinking a set amount of water, or sticking to another simple, achievable habit.
We talk about:
Sticking to at least one positive habit during the holiday season
Using your imagination to achieve clarity
Pausing to identify if you’re trying to control an uncontrollable
