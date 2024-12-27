Powered by RND
a fireside chat in the 21st century.
EducationSelf-Improvement

  • love isn’t supposed to feel like this
    loving isn't easy, but it seems like our generation struggles the most with it. maybe we need to give it another shot. https://linktr.ee/thezurkieshow
    --------  
    15:15
  • why you shouldn't give up
    you want to learn who you truly are, put yourself out of your comfort zone. https://linktr.ee/thezurkieshow
    --------  
    9:51
  • why some relationships feel wrong
    no matter what you might tell yourself, if you don't like them, it won't work. give yourself grace, find someone who loves you for you. https://linktr.ee/thezurkieshow
    --------  
    10:26
  • what if you blew it?
    will you fumble, absolutely. will you learn from it and seize the next opportunity? I believe anyone can. https://linktr.ee/thezurkieshow
    --------  
    9:28
  • the danger of fake friends
    your friends are an extension of you, so be cautious who you spend your time with. they not like us. https://linktr.ee/thezurkieshow
    --------  
    9:35

About the zurkie show

a fireside chat in the 21st century.
