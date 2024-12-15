Merry Christmas Wishes and Gift Dilemmas

Join Shar and Hella in this lively Christmas episode as they send their festive wishes to all; from the gift givers to those enjoying traditional holiday dinners. Dive into their playful banter about Christmas cooking plans, including a humorous discussion on using Grandma's food stamp card for holiday roasts. Share in the excitement as the hosts reveal their Christmas plans in Houston and Philly, and debate the best ways to spend the holiday. Throughout the episode, Shar and Hella delve into discussions about Christmas gifts, sharing tales of the best and worst they've received over the years. They humorously navigate the tricky waters of gift expectations and the sometimes surprising reality of what lies inside the wrapping. Discover their personal philosophies on why cash often tops the list of desired gifts, and why thoughtful gestures always hold a special place in their hearts. The hosts also explore the dynamics of celebrating holidays with those of different beliefs, debating the etiquette and expectations in such situations, and share their desires for expanded family gatherings full of warmth and cheer. End the episode inspired by their plans for a joyful, laughter-filled Christmas, and enjoy some parting thoughts on holiday family traditions and the hopes for twenty-four more special moments around the tree.