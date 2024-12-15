Cheers to New Beginnings: Kicking Off 2025 with Goals & Reflections
Join Shar and Hella as they welcome in 2025 with a toast and a heartfelt discussion on embracing new beginnings. In this special New Year's episode, they reflect on letting go of past negativity and delve into their personal goals for the upcoming year.
From improving time management to fostering better health habits, they share their intentions for organization, consistency, and personal growth. They also explore aspirations in building real estate portfolios and enhancing family bonds.
In a candid chat about self-discovery, self-love, and friendship, Shar and Hella discuss the importance of supporting each other's journeys while setting boundaries for negativity. They also emphasize the value of spontaneity, embracing happiness, and preparing for future successes with thoughtful planning and gratitude.
Tune in for inspiration as they set out to make 2025 a year of personal transformation and fulfillment, wrapped up with a message of encouragement to pursue your own goals step by step.
34:15
Merry Christmas Wishes and Gift Dilemmas
Join Shar and Hella in this lively Christmas episode as they send their festive wishes to all; from the gift givers to those enjoying traditional holiday dinners. Dive into their playful banter about Christmas cooking plans, including a humorous discussion on using Grandma's food stamp card for holiday roasts. Share in the excitement as the hosts reveal their Christmas plans in Houston and Philly, and debate the best ways to spend the holiday.
Throughout the episode, Shar and Hella delve into discussions about Christmas gifts, sharing tales of the best and worst they've received over the years. They humorously navigate the tricky waters of gift expectations and the sometimes surprising reality of what lies inside the wrapping. Discover their personal philosophies on why cash often tops the list of desired gifts, and why thoughtful gestures always hold a special place in their hearts.
The hosts also explore the dynamics of celebrating holidays with those of different beliefs, debating the etiquette and expectations in such situations, and share their desires for expanded family gatherings full of warmth and cheer. End the episode inspired by their plans for a joyful, laughter-filled Christmas, and enjoy some parting thoughts on holiday family traditions and the hopes for twenty-four more special moments around the tree.
22:09
A Journey of Growth and New Beginnings
Welcome back to "What's the Chat" with your co-hosts Sharkeya and Hella Badd, as they reconnect after a hiatus and dive into the fourth quarter of an eventful year. In this engaging episode, the hosts share personal stories of growth, self-love, and life changes that have shaped their journeys over the past months.
Shar opens up about her transformative move to Texas, seeking peace of mind and a fresh start for her family, while Hella reflects on personal growth and business successes, including celebrating three years of running her beauty business. Both hosts discuss the importance of self-love, setting new habits, and the impact of lifestyle changes on their happiness.
The conversation takes a light-hearted turn as they share insights into dating, relationships, and the challenges of maintaining friendships across distances. Shar and Hella highlight the importance of staying connected and supporting each other's journeys, emphasizing the strength and resilience they've gained along the way.
Tune in to hear about their new hobbies, personal milestones, and plans for the future as they continue to navigate life with humor, authenticity, and a sense of adventure. Join them every Sunday for more candid chats and inspiring stories!
What Tha Chat Podcast is a candid and empowering podcast hosted by two women Shar & Hell. This podcast dives deep into complexities of modern relationships , the beauty and challenges of friendship , and the role of faith in navigating life’s ups and downs. With heartfelt conversations, personal stories, and thought- provoking insights, we explore what it means to grow, heal, and connect in an ever-changing world. Whether you’re seeking advice, a fresh perspective , or just a relatable voice, What The Chat Podcast is for weekly does of wisdom, laughter, and real talk.
Perfect for women looking to build stronger connections , deepen their faith, and live more fulfilling lives- one episode at a time
