#99: The holidays aren't fun for everyone, which is why those behaviours might be on the rise!

The festive season can be a fun time for us as teachers, and our students—but not for everyone. While many of us are busy planning celebrations and gifts, some of our students face unique challenges. For them, the holiday season might bring stress, instability, or hardship. In this episode, I offer a compassionate reminder about the reality some of our students face and how we, as educators, can make a difference in their experience.IN THIS EPISODE, I DISCUSS:The reality of the holiday season for some students – why it's not a joyful time for everyone.The impact of the holidays on student behaviour – understanding increased reactivity, withdrawal, and emotional dysregulation.Practical steps to support students during this season – strategies for consistency, connection, and fostering felt-safety in your classroom.The holidays can highlight the disparity in experiences among students, and for some, your classroom might be the only consistent, safe space they know. By recognising this and doubling down on your routines, expectations, and community-building, you can offer them much-needed stability.