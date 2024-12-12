#99: The holidays aren't fun for everyone, which is why those behaviours might be on the rise!
The festive season can be a fun time for us as teachers, and our students—but not for everyone. While many of us are busy planning celebrations and gifts, some of our students face unique challenges. For them, the holiday season might bring stress, instability, or hardship. In this episode, I offer a compassionate reminder about the reality some of our students face and how we, as educators, can make a difference in their experience.IN THIS EPISODE, I DISCUSS:The reality of the holiday season for some students – why it's not a joyful time for everyone.The impact of the holidays on student behaviour – understanding increased reactivity, withdrawal, and emotional dysregulation.Practical steps to support students during this season – strategies for consistency, connection, and fostering felt-safety in your classroom.The holidays can highlight the disparity in experiences among students, and for some, your classroom might be the only consistent, safe space they know. By recognising this and doubling down on your routines, expectations, and community-building, you can offer them much-needed stability.
6:02
#98: 5 questions to ask your students today to foster an attitude of gratitude!
As we near the end of the term, the classroom energy can get... let's say, a little extra. Sound familiar? 😉 That's why this week, I want to share 5 powerful questions you can ask your students to foster an attitude of gratitude while bringing focus and positivity into the room.IN THIS EPISODE, I DISCUSS:Why gratitude is powerful: The benefits for both students and teachers.5 key questions to foster an attitude of gratitude: Easy, thought-provoking prompts that spark connection and reflection.How to make gratitude work for all students: Ideas for engagement, even for those reluctant to participate.HERE ARE THE QUESTIONS IN ONE PLACE:What is something that you are glad for every day?Look around the classroom and find one object you are grateful for. Why?When was the last time you belly laughed?What do you most look forward to when you wake up in the morning?What's one thing that makes you say, 'I'm glad to be me'?Pro tip: Model your own answers to these questions first—it helps students think creatively and feel comfortable sharing!If you're in the Behaviour Club, check out this month's Gratitude Resource Pack! It's packed with 29 conversation cards, gratitude bingo, and task cards to help embed these ideas into your classroom.Not in The Behaviour Club? You can grab those resources separately here!
12:33
#97: Do your classroom celebrations turn to CHAOS?! Here's what to do to get festive without the fear of mayhem.
Ever had a class party or more relaxed and unstructured activities spiral into mayhem??? That doesn't mean you shouldn't do it, it just means you need to do it right! In today's bite I take you through how adding structure to your festive plans can keep things fun, calm, and enjoyable for everyone (yourself included!).IN THIS EPISODE, I DISCUSS:Why end-of-year celebrations can feel overwhelming: Understanding what makes this time of year tricky.How to pair fun with predictability: Simple strategies to create structure while still enjoying the moment.Practical engagement tips: Ideas to keep students focused and reduce chaos during activities.Celebrate away, but remember: Pair the party with predictability 🎄
5:56
#96: 3 classroom games that are fun, easy, and can be used at a pinch to channel that end-of-year energy!!
Are you feeling the strain of the end-of-year chaos in the classroom?"My students are apathetic and completely checked out!""Chattiness, off-task behaviours, and disruptions are at an all-time high!""Some behaviour has majorly escalated!"Sound familiar? You're not alone. The combination of tired students, tired teachers, heightened excitement, and a lack of routine can wreak havoc on behaviour. But with a little prep (and a few no-prep strategies), you can channel that energy effectively—and get to the end of the year... dare I say, not just surviving, but thriving!!IN THIS EPISODE, I DISCUSS:Why this time of year is so challenging: Understanding the factors behind the end-of-year chaos.Three go-to games you can use in a pinch to upregulate or downregulate student energy, all while keeping the classroom fun and functional.How to lean into the festive energy: Tips for embracing the chaos while controlling what you can control.Grab the brain break bundle: 6 games (600+ questions) to use each and every day to channel energy, build rapport, boost engagement, and encourage a positive, connected, class community.
20:57
#95: BEHAVIOUR BITE: When you chat to students about their behaviour, are you lecturing, or guiding? The difference it makes is HUGE!
Imagine being 12 years old and feeling lost in a classroom. School has always been a struggle, and instead of admitting your confusion, you become the class clown, distracting yourself and your friends. When the teacher calls you out, you know the drill—nod along and wait for the inevitable lecture. That lecture? Like water off a duck's back!IN THIS EPISODE, I DISCUSS:The cycle of disengagement: Lecturing students about their behaviour often leads them to tune out, allowing them to avoid taking real accountability. This just perpetuates the same patterns when they return to class.Shifting from lecturing to guiding: By using strategic questions, we can encourage students to reflect on their actions and understand the impact of their behaviour.Empowering student reflection: When students contribute to the conversation, they become active participants in their own learning and behaviour management, rather than passive recipients of criticism.This week, observe your language when discussing behaviour with students:Are you talking more than listening?Are you telling more than asking?Challenge yourself to become a guide instead of a lecturer. Notice how this shift influences your conversations and helps students take ownership of their actions.
Welcome to 'The Unteachables Podcast', your go-to resource for practical classroom management strategies and teacher support. I’m your host, Claire English, a passionate secondary teacher and leader turned teacher mentor and author of 'It's Never Just About the Behaviour: A Holistic Approach to Classroom Behaviour Management.' I'm on a mission to help educators like you transform your classrooms, build confidence, and feel empowered.Why am I here? Not too long ago, I was overwhelmed by low-level classroom disruptions and challenging behaviors. After thousands of hours honing my skills in real classrooms and navigating ups and downs, I’ve become a confident, capable teacher ready to reach every student—even those with the most challenging behaviors. My journey inspired me to support teachers like you in mastering effective classroom strategies that promote compassion, confidence, and calm.On The Unteachables Podcast, we’ll dive into simple, actionable strategies that you can use to handle classroom disruptions, boost student engagement, and create a positive learning environment. You'll hear from renowned experts such as:Bobby Morgan of the Liberation LabMarie Gentles, behavior expert behind BBC's 'Don't Exclude Me' and author of 'Gentles Guidance'Robyn Gobbel, author of 'Raising Kids with Big Baffling Behaviours'Dr. Lori Desautels, assistant professor and published authorAnd many more behaviour experts and mentors.Whether you’re an early career teacher, a seasoned educator, or a teaching assistant navigating classroom challenges, this podcast is here to help you feel happier, empowered, and ready to make an impact with every student.Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode packed with classroom tips and inspiring conversations that make a real difference!