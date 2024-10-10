Powered by RND
  • From Breakdown to Breakthrough: Kaila’s Journey of Resilience and Recovery
    Welcome to a truly inspiring episode of The Turned Up Life.Today I'm joined by the remarkable Kaila, a mother, soon-to-be psychologist, and survivor of an almost unimaginable tragedy. In this episode, Kaila shares her powerful story of resilience and recovery after a devastating accident that changed her family's life forever. Her journey is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of positive transformation.Join us as we explore how turning darkness into light can reveal the most unexpected paths to healing and hope.Here are the highlights: (8:47) Marriage, dreams, and priorities after a life-changing accident(14:01) Healing through personal growth(20:12) Natural supplements for pain relief and overall wellness(24:35) Mental health, trauma, and resilienceKaila’s bio:Kaila is a mom to four incredible kids: 15, 13, 11, and 6, and married to her elementary school sweetheart. She is graduating with her master’s from Sofia’s School of Transpersonal Theory next month with a degree in clinical psych/marriage and family therapy. She has written a book and is in the works of editing it now and hopes to have it released this summer. She is also starting a nonprofit that will help people find resources and work with them around navigating insurance when it comes to mental health resources. Her non-profit is called Get Well Mental Health. Find out more about Kaila:Instagram WebsiteBookSupplements: https://kmillerx6.iii.earth/enConnect with Renee:WebsiteFacebookInstagramTikTokLinkedInThis podcast is proudly produced by The Podcast Boutique
    34:16
  • Balancing Acts: Wellness, Resilience, and Redefining Success with Jess Ernst
    Today, I’m excited to welcome my guest Jess Ernst to the show, a wellness coach with over a decade of experience and a seasoned professional in luxury real estate. In this episode, Jess shares her journey of overcoming personal challenges and how she’s turned those experiences into opportunities to help others. We dive into her new podcast, GlowTalks, and explore her insights on resilience and personal growth. Join us as Jess opens up about finding balance and purpose through life’s twists and turns.Here are the highlights:(4:29) Self-love, relationships, and career development(9:11) Health challenges and supporting a loved one with cancer(22:17) Overcoming fear and finding purpose through ballroom dancing(26:45) Finding joy and purpose in difficult times through gratitude and faith(31:58) Self-love, energy, and personal growth with a health coachBio:Jess Ernst worked for more than 10 years practicing as a certified nutrition and wellness coach, in the Washington, DC area, where she was born and raised. Her entrepreneurial endeavours have expanded to Luxury Residential Real Estate through her exposure as a young adult to new home builders. She is genuinely passionate about helping others to live out their best lives EVER in all different ways! As a mother of 3, she is truly a living testimony to a holistic wellness path. She promotes a well-rounded lifestyle and values educating nutrition and wellness practices through leadership, action and self-advocacy. Her focus is on using her media marketing background to reach as many people as possible on how to manage each person's unique set of dreams and self-care needs to stay well and live a fulfilling and rewarding life. @GlowTalks, Jess’s new Podcast coming soon!Jess has attended numerous certification and accreditation courses including Nutrition and Weight Loss, Reiki, Neuromuscular Stimulation, Personal Training, and Essential Oil Therapy, in addition to other business licensures and self-mastery seminars. Through her 20+ years of consulting work and partnerships with local real estate, integrative medical and aesthetic businesses, Jess’s network has allowed for integral relationships to be forged and solidified over the years. She feels strongly about having a genuine impact on the philanthropic and business community at large.Jess and her family have had a history of health challenges that she too had to overcome in order to get here - experiences she now recognizes were a part of her journey to helping others through life. She continues to raise her 3 children and pup, Hazel, nestled in Great Falls, VA. Find out more about Jess:Find the GlowTalks with Jess podcast HERE. Find GlowTalks with Jess on Instagram HERE. Find Jess on Instagram HERE. Connect with Renee:WebsiteFacebookInstagramTikTokLinkedInThis podcast is proudly produced by The Podcast...
    38:00
  • Navigating Childhood Trauma With Kylie Perkins
    Today, we’re delving deeper into the impact that our childhood experiences can have on us, particularly when we grow up in a dysfunctional family or experience abandonment. Kylie Perkins has lived through it all! She is a wife, mother, entrepreneur, and business coach. At 26 years old, Kylie has already navigated several difficult life changes. Despite this, she has managed to redesign her life, and today she’s here to share some of the key strategies she used to make this happen.Here are the highlights:(10:19) Designing a close-knit family.(13:54) Abandonment. (26:48) Faith during tribulations. (29:44) Becoming a minimalist. (33:44) Entrepreneurship.Connect with Kylie HEREConnect with Renee:WebsiteFacebookInstagramTikTokLinkedInThis podcast is proudly produced by The Podcast Boutique
    47:17
  • Transforming Struggle Into Success With Jennifer Seven
    If you're at a point in your life where you feel like you're really struggling, then this episode is for you! My guest today has been to hell and back, but she managed to get through the challenging times and build a new life. Jennifer Seven is a mother, entrepreneur, weight loss coach, holistic nutritionist and Chopra-certified meditation teacher with over 15 years of experience in health and wellness.Today, she opens up about her struggles with forgiveness, the power of gratitude, and why taking control of your health can change your life. Here are the highlights from this episode:(04:43) Knowing you can stand on your own two feet. (15:31) Being your own person and having your own money. (24:55) Write down gratitude statements. (33:22) The connection between our bodies and food. (38:42) Break things down into one little baby step at a time. Connect With Jennifer:Website: https://7company.com/Wellness Project: https://www.teambayandbeyond.com/jennifer7Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coach_jennifer_seven/Connect with Renee:WebsiteFacebookInstagramTikTokLinkedInThis podcast is proudly produced by The Podcast Boutique
    44:12
  • Starting local and Expanding Global with Shelly Lynn Hughes
    I’m excited this week to be joined by Shelly Lynn Hughes. Shelly Lynn Hughes is the Founder of pursuit:365, a three-time Amazon best-selling author, multi-business owner, leader in her community, the recipient of the prestigious WOW Woman Of Worth Mom Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2013 and YVR Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2023. Today, Shelly talks about how she grew her local magazine, pushed through the pandemic and trusting the process! This episode is all about taking control, designing the life that you want and choosing you first! Here are the highlights:(04:30) Are you always the person behind the scenes? (10:00) When you love what you do, you figure it out!(14:06) Building a community. (19:01) Making an impact in the world. (28:01) If you don't try, you will never know what the possibilities are. (32:45) Lose the anger! Connect with Shelly:Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/shellylynn.hughesLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shelly-lynn-hughes-33b5881b/Website: https://pursuit365.com/Connect with Renee:WebsiteFacebookInstagramTikTokLinkedInThis podcast is proudly produced by The Podcast Boutique
About The Turned Up Life

Welcome to the Turned Up Life! I’m Renee Lynn and I’m here to take you on a unique journey to live your best life. Deep down, you have what it takes to achieve your goals but sometimes it can be hard figuring out how to get there. That’s why I’m here. This podcast is about the power of manifestation with simple steps to help you design your dream life. Get ready to get your life turned up!
