Balancing Acts: Wellness, Resilience, and Redefining Success with Jess Ernst

Today, I’m excited to welcome my guest Jess Ernst to the show, a wellness coach with over a decade of experience and a seasoned professional in luxury real estate. In this episode, Jess shares her journey of overcoming personal challenges and how she’s turned those experiences into opportunities to help others. We dive into her new podcast, GlowTalks, and explore her insights on resilience and personal growth. Join us as Jess opens up about finding balance and purpose through life’s twists and turns.Here are the highlights:(4:29) Self-love, relationships, and career development(9:11) Health challenges and supporting a loved one with cancer(22:17) Overcoming fear and finding purpose through ballroom dancing(26:45) Finding joy and purpose in difficult times through gratitude and faith(31:58) Self-love, energy, and personal growth with a health coachBio:Jess Ernst worked for more than 10 years practicing as a certified nutrition and wellness coach, in the Washington, DC area, where she was born and raised. Her entrepreneurial endeavours have expanded to Luxury Residential Real Estate through her exposure as a young adult to new home builders. She is genuinely passionate about helping others to live out their best lives EVER in all different ways! As a mother of 3, she is truly a living testimony to a holistic wellness path. She promotes a well-rounded lifestyle and values educating nutrition and wellness practices through leadership, action and self-advocacy. Her focus is on using her media marketing background to reach as many people as possible on how to manage each person's unique set of dreams and self-care needs to stay well and live a fulfilling and rewarding life. @GlowTalks, Jess’s new Podcast coming soon!Jess has attended numerous certification and accreditation courses including Nutrition and Weight Loss, Reiki, Neuromuscular Stimulation, Personal Training, and Essential Oil Therapy, in addition to other business licensures and self-mastery seminars. Through her 20+ years of consulting work and partnerships with local real estate, integrative medical and aesthetic businesses, Jess’s network has allowed for integral relationships to be forged and solidified over the years. She feels strongly about having a genuine impact on the philanthropic and business community at large.Jess and her family have had a history of health challenges that she too had to overcome in order to get here - experiences she now recognizes were a part of her journey to helping others through life. She continues to raise her 3 children and pup, Hazel, nestled in Great Falls, VA. Find out more about Jess:Find the GlowTalks with Jess podcast HERE. Find GlowTalks with Jess on Instagram HERE. Find Jess on Instagram HERE. Connect with Renee:WebsiteFacebookInstagramTikTokLinkedInThis podcast is proudly produced by The Podcast...