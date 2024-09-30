Will the Senate confirm former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz?
President-elect Trump's making headway on assembling his Cabinet. From nominating well-known political players to some who might say are controversial selections like Matt Gaetz, Trey shares his thoughts on the President-elect's picks.
Q & Trey: President-Elect Trump Is Off To The Races
President-elect Trump is wasting no time nominating members of his cabinet. While Trey applauds a few selections, there's one in particular that he fiercely disagrees with.
Trey also gives a look at what direction Congress may be headed thanks to a new Republican majority.
A Political Autopsy With Martha MacCallum
"The country was not finished with Donald Trump. " - Martha MacCallum
Trey and Anchor of The Story and Host of The Untold Story podcast, Martha MacCallum reflect on President-elect Donald Trump's forthcoming return to the White House. They discuss how the country's reaction to a second Trump Administration is vastly different from 2016, and why they believe there's an aura of silent acceptance that wasn't felt eight years ago.
Follow Trey on X: @TGowdySC
Democracy 24: The Best Revenge Is Success
"I don't think the word 'comeback' quite captions what happened....it was a political resurrection." - Trey Gowdy
Former President Trump will return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States. Trey reflects on the results of the 2024 election, as the nation awaits final outcomes in the House of Representatives.
Democracy 24: It's Game Day
Well, we've made it, it's Election Day!
Trey and POLITICO Congressional Correspondent, Olivia Beavers preview the potential direction of the House of Representatives following pivotal races ahead of the 2024 Election.
Olivia also reflects on whether the nation will see a repeat of a contentious battle for Speaker of the House.
Trey Gowdy former federal prosecutor and four term United States Congressman from South Carolina brings his one of a kind style to the podcast platform. Every week you’ll hear original commentaries and power player interviews. Don't be surprised if his former congressional colleagues stop by from time to time as well.