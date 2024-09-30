A Political Autopsy With Martha MacCallum

"The country was not finished with Donald Trump. " - Martha MacCallum Trey and Anchor of The Story and Host of The Untold Story podcast, Martha MacCallum reflect on President-elect Donald Trump's forthcoming return to the White House. They discuss how the country's reaction to a second Trump Administration is vastly different from 2016, and why they believe there's an aura of silent acceptance that wasn't felt eight years ago.