Ep. 2576 Lawfare Strikes Again: Bitcoin Promoter and TWS Guest Arrested, Needs Our Help

Roger Ver, an early Bitcoin promoter and investor, has been arrested in Spain and is set to be extradited by a U.S. regime whose procedure with him and whose arguments against him make obvious that he is being targeted for who he is rather than for what he is alleged to have done. It is urgent that we publicize his case. Steve Patterson and Robert Barnes join us. Sponsors: : Code: WOODS & Help Roger: Book Mentioned: Robert Barnes' Website: