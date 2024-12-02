Ep. 2576 Lawfare Strikes Again: Bitcoin Promoter and TWS Guest Arrested, Needs Our Help
Roger Ver, an early Bitcoin promoter and investor, has been arrested in Spain and is set to be extradited by a U.S. regime whose procedure with him and whose arguments against him make obvious that he is being targeted for who he is rather than for what he is alleged to have done. It is urgent that we publicize his case. Steve Patterson and Robert Barnes join us. Sponsors: : Code: WOODS & Help Roger: Book Mentioned: Robert Barnes' Website:
41:41
Ep. 2575 How the People Wrested the Web From Bill Gates
Almost no one knows the full story, but my guest, Ken McCarthy, was a key figure in shaping the way the World Wide Web eventually unfolded. Things could have gone a very different way, that would have been vastly worse for the cause of freedom. Sponsor: Book Discussed: Guest's Website:
51:03
Ep. 2574 Scott Horton on How Clinton and Bush Poisoned Relations with Russia
The great Scott Horton walks us through the forgotten history that brought us to the present situation with Russia and Ukraine. Sponsors: & Book Discussed: Support the Libertarian Institute: Scott's other Websites:
1:01:30
Ep. 2573 Pop Psychology Isn't Your Friend, But Genuine Psychotherapy Can Be
Dr. Jonathan Shedler of the University of California at San Francisco joins us to discuss the problems that arise when random people declare themselves "therapists" and dish out platitudes to unsuspecting people, but also why, contrary to what many on the right think these days, there is legitimate benefit from psychotherapy, which amounts to promoting self-knowledge and realizing that things we don't know about ourselves can harm us. Sponsors: & Guest's Website: Guest's Twitter:
53:51
Ep. 2572 The Morons and Villains of "Public Health"
There are so many aspects of the American regime that require our attention that I think most of us simply neglected the potential threats from what we laughingly call "public health." We sure can't do that anymore. Important Links Mentioned: Diary of a Psychosis: The Tom Woods Cruise: My Free Books:
