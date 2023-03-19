The Timekeeper is a four-episode horror/thriller audio drama that follows 17-year-old Charlie and his best friends, Gama and Zoe, as they're pulled into a life ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 5
Win or Die
Charlie and Zoe race against the clock as they confront the true horror of Shady Pines and learn the truth behind Fairchild’s death.
The Timekeeper, Episode one features Judah Lewis as Charlie, Chandler Kinney as Zoe, and Arjun Athalye as Gama.
The Timekeeper was created, written, and directed by Matthew A Brown.
Sound Design, Scoring and Mix by Jeff Schmidt
Original Score composed by Joshua Zimmerman
Additional dialog editing by Marika Perlmutter
Executive Produced by Matthew A Brown, Kaelyn Moore, and Judah Lewis
The Timekeeper is a production from Heart Starts Pounding.
Check out our weekly, anthological horror podcast Heart Starts Pounding: Horror, Hauntings and Mysteries.
Follow us:
On Instagram @heartstartspounding
Tik Tok @heartstartspounding
Our Website: heartstartspounding.com
4/27/2023
34:12
Shady Pines
Charlie, Zoe and Gama head toward the coordinates Tim wrote down while he was playing the game, hoping to find him alive. Charlie keeps playing and finding more keys, but he can feel the Timekeeper closing in as his clock ticks down.
4/20/2023
29:02
He's Always Watching
After the video game behaves weirdly, Charlie and Gama pay a visit to Zoe (Chandler Kinney) to try and figure out how it works. Charlie storms out when Zoe’s boyfriend arrives, but calls on them for help once he comes to believe The Timekeeper is somehow watching him play.
4/13/2023
31:12
It's Just a Game
17-year-old Charlie (JUDAH LEWIS) shows up to his job at Funland to find his co-worker, Blake, dead and the building on fire with an ominous message scratched into the break room door: Tick Tock. Believing the message may be connected to the 13 Keys video game Blake was playing, Charlie tries to learn more about Jacob Fairchild, the game’s creator. He and Gama (Arjun Athalye) discover a copy of 13 Keys on Blake’s computer. Charlie chooses to play, against Gama’s wishes, starting the clock and giving him 24 hours to find the 13 keys hidden in the game. If he fails? The Timekeeper comes.
4/6/2023
29:13
The Timekeeper Official Trailer
Premiering April 6th. The Timekeeper is a four-episode horror/thriller audio drama that follows 17-year-old Charlie and his best friends, Gama and Zoe, as they're pulled into a life and death version of a video game called 13 Keys.
Copyright 13KEYS LLC