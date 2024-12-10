How to Attract and Support Diverse Talent in Manufacturing - Mariana Cogan, Chief Marketing Officer of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

With 600,000 job openings in manufacturing, could women be the solution to closing the talent gap?Host Matt Kirchner dives into this question with Mariana Cogan, Chief Marketing Officer at Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. Mariana brings a unique global perspective to workforce development and shares her strategies for making manufacturing a more inclusive, appealing career path.From brand transformation to mentorship and flexible work policies, Mariana explains how manufacturers can position themselves to attract and retain diverse talent—and why this mission matters now more than ever.Listen to learn:Why manufacturing's workforce shortage is a branding issue, not just an HR issueThe difference between mentorship and sponsorship, and how to implement them in your organizationThe impact of cultural perspectives on workforce development and why diversity fuels innovationQuotable Moments:On the difference between mentorship and sponsorship:"Mentorship, it's much more the art of teaching, sharing, guiding… you are sharing what you know, the experiences that you had in the past… Sponsorship is when you actually take an active role on making sure that that person's career actually develops… you might be even using your political capital…to make sure that that person's career really makes it to the next level."Advice to her younger self:"Be patient, be caring, be sweet to yourself. It's going to be hard work, and you have to work hard, but if you combine it with that patience and love for yourself, things are going to work out fine."3 Big Takeaways from this Episode:Manufacturing's workforce shortage is a branding problem as much as an HR issue: With 3 million women seeking work in the U.S., manufacturing needs to rebrand itself as an industry that's not just "heavy lifting," but has high-tech, interesting and career-supporting roles across all departments. Companies need to rebrand manufacturing as a flexible, well-paying career with opportunities for growth to attract a wider talent pool, especially those women.Women need more than mentors - they need sponsors who will advocate for their career advancement: Many organizations ensure new employees have a mentor who can onboard, train and help them learn their role. Sponsorship goes further than mentorship by actively advocating for that individual's promotion and involvement in key projects, which strengthens their paths to leadership. In manufacturing, Mariana encourages both men and women to sponsor women on their path to leadership.Diverse perspectives are critical to fostering innovation in manufacturing: Mariana shares that women bring unique qualities, such as collaboration and patience, that enhance team dynamics and drive innovation. Her own multicultural background shapes her approach to workforce development, highlighting how cultural sensitivity and inclusion lead to stronger, more adaptive teams.Resources in this Episode:To learn more about Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, visit: ACTE CareerTech VISION 2024: https://www.careertechvision.com/