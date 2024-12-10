Powered by RND
Matt Kirchner
Bridging the gap between technical education & the workforce 🎙 Hosted by Matt Kirchner, each episode features conversations with leaders who are shaping, innov...
  Advanced Manufacturing Breakthroughs to "Solve the Big Problems" - Bill Peter, Director for Advanced Manufacturing at Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    We want to hear from you! Send us a text message.Ready to hear some of the most cutting-edge advancements in 3D printing, bio-materials and smart systems? Matt Kirchner sits down with Dr. Bill Peter, Director of Advanced Manufacturing at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). From large-scale 3D printing to the use of bio-based materials, Dr. Peter is leading initiatives that are redefining the possibilities of manufacturing. He shares how ORNL is not just solving technical challenges but also reshaping the skills pipeline to meet the demands of tomorrow’s manufacturing jobs.With a mission statement "solving the big problems," ORNL is exploring the convergence of technologies like machining, additive manufacturing, and smart systems. Discover how ORNL is addressing workforce gaps through cutting-edge training programs and collaborations with universities and industry leaders—all while bringing manufacturing innovations back to the U.S.In this episode:How ORNL is 3D printing bio-based, locally sourced materials to construct entire homesThe breakthrough that’s cutting waste in aerospace manufacturing from 90% to just 10%Why 3D-printed molds are slashing lead times for industries like boating and constructionUsing AI to spot defects & make adjustments in real-time during productionHow ORNL's partnerships are driving U.S. innovation in wind energy, machining, and carbon fiberQuotable Moments:"We’re trying to see where and how can we bring those [manufacturing components] back, making them affordable, while integrating smart manufacturing not just to large companies, but also small and medium enterprises."3 Big Takeaways from this Episode:Converging technologies are revolutionizing manufacturing: Advanced manufacturing is no longer about isolated processes. ORNL is pioneering the integration of machining, additive manufacturing, smart systems, and AI to create flexible, efficient production methods for everything from aircraft components to hydro dam turbines.Sustainability meets innovation: ORNL’s work with bio-based and locally sourced materials is reshaping industries like construction and packaging. From 3D-printing entire homes to developing recyclable molds for industrial applications, the future of manufacturing is green, scalable, and efficient.Preparing tomorrow’s workforce for multi-disciplinary roles: The next generation of manufacturing professionals will need to blend computational, hands-on, and problem-solving skills. Through programs like America's Cutting Edge and collaborations with institutions like the University of Maine, ORNL is setting a new standard for workforce development.Resources in this Episode:To learn more about Oak Ridge National Laboratory, visit: www.ornl.govMore resources:ACE - America's Cutting EdgeManufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF) at ORNLUniversity of Maine's Advanced Structure and Composites Center (ASCC)Strati Instagram - Facebook - YouTube - TikTok - Twitter - LinkedIn
    50:58
  Made in America: The Economic and Workforce Benefits of Reshoring Manufacturing - Harry Moser, Founder of the Reshoring Initiative
    We want to hear from you! Send us a text message.With U.S. manufacturing facing a potential shortfall of 7.5 million skilled workers, how can we bring jobs back and build the workforce to sustain them?In this episode of The TechEd Podcast, host Matt Kirchner sits down with Harry Moser, founder and president of the Reshoring Initiative, to explore the critical intersection of reshoring manufacturing, workforce development, and technological advancement. With decades of experience in manufacturing and workforce advocacy, Harry shares actionable insights for educators, policymakers, and business leaders aiming to strengthen America’s industrial future.From addressing workforce shortages to overcoming supply chain risks, Harry explains the importance of apprenticeships, hands-on learning, and reshoring strategies like total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis. He also reveals why countries like Switzerland excel in workforce preparation and what the U.S. must do to compete.Listen to learn:How reshoring addresses a 45% cost gap with China to protect U.S. supply chains and economic security.Why FAME apprenticeships produce $98K earners within five years, rivaling or exceeding college degree outcomes.How TCO analysis helps manufacturers uncover hidden costs, making U.S. production viable in 50% of cases.What the U.S. can learn from Switzerland, where 60% of students enter apprenticeships & fuel their industrial workforce.How reshoring has grown U.S. manufacturing jobs 25x since 2010—and the critical steps needed to sustain it.3 Big Takeaways from this Episode:1. Reshoring is essential for U.S. economic and national security in an era of global uncertainty.The U.S. faces a 45% manufacturing cost gap with China, but Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis shows that 50% of cases favor reshoring when hidden costs like tariffs and geopolitical risks are factored in. Harry Moser emphasizes the dangers of supply chain disruptions and reliance on foreign manufacturing for critical goods.2. Apprenticeships are a high-earning alternative to traditional college degrees, with faster results.Graduates of programs like FAME earn an average of $98,000 annually within five years, far surpassing many degree holders. They also start earning earlier, graduate debt-free, and enter the workforce with advanced technical skills in high demand.3. The U.S. must address a projected 7.5 million skilled worker shortfall in manufacturing.Harry Moser highlights Switzerland’s apprenticeship model, where 60% of students gain hands-on skills through advanced training programs, as an example the U.S. could emulate. Building similar pathways could help meet workforce needs and drive manufacturing growth.Resources in this Episode:To learn more about the Reshoring Initiative, visit: reshorenow.orgTry the Total Cost of Ownership Estimator®Instagram - Facebook - YouTube - TikTok - Twitter - LinkedIn
    46:56
  Where Art Meets Engineering: How Creativity Fuels Precision in Swiss Machining - George Media, VP of Operations at Tsugami America
    We want to hear from you! Send us a text message.Is creativity the most underrated skill in machining?This week, Matt dives deep into the world of Swiss machining with George Media, Vice President of Operations for Tsugami America. They explore how this innovative machining method, originally designed for crafting intricate watch parts, has evolved into a versatile tool for manufacturing precision components in medical, aerospace, and beyond. George shares insights on the role of creativity, the growing demand for Swiss machining expertise, and how technical education programs can adapt to meet industry needs.Listen to learn:The surprising role of creativity in this highly-technical, precise, logical industryThe mission behind the machine: why knowing a part's purpose can incentivize higher-quality workmanshipThe skills no machinist can ever life without - even in a high-tech, AI-driven worldWhere CNC education is falling short - and how to bring programs into 2025 and beyondQuotable Moments:"If you get into medical or aerospace, it's kind of interesting that you're making a part for the fuel systems, or you're making a part that's going to be in the human body somewhere, and I think that helps add a little bit more pride into your workmanship. If you understand what the part is used for, you can make better decisions on how to machine it."I think every good machinist is very creative person. They think differently. They think outside the box. On a Swiss machine, you can take that creativity and really flourish with it."3 Big Takeaways from this Episode:1. Creativity is a Crucial Competency in Modern MachiningThe misconception that machining is purely technical is outdated; creativity is at the heart of solving manufacturing challenges. George Media highlights how machinists can program Swiss machines in multiple ways, tailoring tool paths and processes to optimize outcomes. This creative mindset not only improves efficiency but also makes machining a fulfilling and dynamic career for problem-solvers.2. Swiss Machining Opens Doors to High-Demand, High-Earning CareersSwiss machining is a specialized skill with increasing demand across industries like aerospace, medical, and automotive manufacturing. George notes that skilled professionals in this field can earn between $75,000 and $125,000 annually, with even greater potential in leadership roles. Despite the high-tech nature of the work, mastering the basics, like longhand programming, is key to advancing in this lucrative trade.3. Technical Education Must Adapt to Industry’s Growing NeedsTechnical education programs are moving beyond basic machining to include advanced methods like Swiss machining, which offers students a competitive edge. George emphasizes the importance of teaching not just the mechanics but also the why behind manufacturing processes, helping students connect their work to real-world applications. With transferable skills and growing opportunities, these programs prepare learners for lifelong success in manufacturing.Resources in this Episode:To learn more about Tsugami America, visit: ACTE CareerTech VISION 2024: https://www.careertechvision.com/Instagram - Facebook - YouTube - TikTok - Twitter - LinkedIn
    35:29
  Beyond the Buzz: The Real State of Artificial Intelligence, and 9 Insights To Move Us Forward
    We want to hear from you! Send us a text message.From boardrooms to classrooms, AI is making waves—but what do organizational leaders really think of artificial intelligence?In this episode, host Matt Kirchner goes beyond the buzzwords to share real data and insights from a groundbreaking research report on artificial intelligence. From industry leaders to educators, discover what people at the forefront of AI are saying about its impact—and learn what it takes to turn potential into progress. Packed with trends, challenges, and actionable takeaways, this episode is your playbook for navigating AI’s transformative era.Listen to learn:Why 62% of leaders say identifying AI use cases is their biggest challengeThe surprising sector that’s leading the way in AI adoptionWhich industries are bracing for the most disruption—and whyThe top three traits of successful AI leaders (and the one that has nothing to do with numbers, coding or data)9 actionable insights to drive your AI journey forwardQuotable Moments:“The biggest mistake you can make, in my opinion, is not getting started.”“We didn’t have a single respondent that said their organization or market space was not going to be fundamentally changed by artificial intelligence.”“Artificial intelligence isn’t going to take your job. Somebody using AI is going to take your job.”“Limited use cases were their number one impediment to pushing ahead with their artificial intelligence journey. And to that, I say, are you kidding me?”“Curiosity is the number one personality trait leaders are looking for in those who will drive AI transformation.”Resources in this Episode:Click here to access the State of Artificial Intelligence in Wisconsin report.Other episodes mentioned:Mary Snapp - MicrosoftAI Expert PanelTodd Wanek - Ashley FurnitureBarbara Humpton - SiemensConnect with The TechEd Podcast Online:LinkedIn  |  YouTube  |  InstagramConnect with Matt on LinkedInInstagram - Facebook - YouTube - TikTok - Twitter - LinkedIn
    44:41
  How to Attract and Support Diverse Talent in Manufacturing - Mariana Cogan, Chief Marketing Officer of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence
    We want to hear from you! Send us a text message.With 600,000 job openings in manufacturing, could women be the solution to closing the talent gap?Host Matt Kirchner dives into this question with Mariana Cogan, Chief Marketing Officer at Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. Mariana brings a unique global perspective to workforce development and shares her strategies for making manufacturing a more inclusive, appealing career path.From brand transformation to mentorship and flexible work policies, Mariana explains how manufacturers can position themselves to attract and retain diverse talent—and why this mission matters now more than ever.Listen to learn:Why manufacturing's workforce shortage is a branding issue, not just an HR issueThe difference between mentorship and sponsorship, and how to implement them in your organizationThe impact of cultural perspectives on workforce development and why diversity fuels innovationQuotable Moments:On the difference between mentorship and sponsorship:“Mentorship, it's much more the art of teaching, sharing, guiding… you are sharing what you know, the experiences that you had in the past… Sponsorship is when you actually take an active role on making sure that that person's career actually develops… you might be even using your political capital…to make sure that that person's career really makes it to the next level.”Advice to her younger self:"Be patient, be caring, be sweet to yourself. It's going to be hard work, and you have to work hard, but if you combine it with that patience and love for yourself, things are going to work out fine."3 Big Takeaways from this Episode:Manufacturing’s workforce shortage is a branding problem as much as an HR issue: With 3 million women seeking work in the U.S., manufacturing needs to rebrand itself as an industry that's not just "heavy lifting," but has high-tech, interesting and career-supporting roles across all departments. Companies need to rebrand manufacturing as a flexible, well-paying career with opportunities for growth to attract a wider talent pool, especially those women.Women need more than mentors - they need sponsors who will advocate for their career advancement: Many organizations ensure new employees have a mentor who can onboard, train and help them learn their role. Sponsorship goes further than mentorship by actively advocating for that individual's promotion and involvement in key projects, which strengthens their paths to leadership. In manufacturing, Mariana encourages both men and women to sponsor women on their path to leadership.Diverse perspectives are critical to fostering innovation in manufacturing: Mariana shares that women bring unique qualities, such as collaboration and patience, that enhance team dynamics and drive innovation. Her own multicultural background shapes her approach to workforce development, highlighting how cultural sensitivity and inclusion lead to stronger, more adaptive teams.Resources in this Episode:To learn more about Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, visit: ACTE CareerTech VISION 2024: https://www.careertechvision.com/Instagram - Facebook - YouTube - TikTok - Twitter - LinkedIn
    39:26

The TechEd Podcast

Bridging the gap between technical education & the workforce 🎙 Hosted by Matt Kirchner, each episode features conversations with leaders who are shaping, innovating and disrupting the future of the skilled workforce and how we inspire and train individuals toward those jobs. STEM, Career and Technical Education, and Engineering educators - this podcast is for you!Manufacturing and industrial employers - this podcast is for you, too!
