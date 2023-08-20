From friends to lovers - The story of how we met and fell in love!

One of the most frequent questions we get asked is “How did you meet?” This is something that we have never really shared, so we thought that to really kick things off we should probably let you in on the backstory! From meeting as strangers at 18 to falling in love over a pillow fight… it’s been a long and windy journey full of lots of friend zones, ex-partners, commitment issues and a whole lot of growing.Ps post recording we realized we didn't actually talk about how in love we are now soooooo I guess you’ll just have to stick around and find out! If you want us to cover a particular topic here, or just have some funny ADHD moments that you want to share then send us a DM on Instagram @thetarahandbarryshowWatch the podcast here on YoutubeCheck us out on TiktokJoin the Facebook group If you really want to take things to a whole new level in your ADHD journey then feel free to check out our Neurospicy Family MembershipShare this with someone who will love it just as much as you do xo