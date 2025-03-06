146. How Trauma Manifests in the Body & How to Heal | Candice Nesrallah
This episode was recorded on January 10th, 2025. Candice Nesrallah is a renowned Osteopathic Manual Practitioner based in Toronto. She launched her career in 2005 by attending Sutherland Chan Massage Therapy College, graduating in 2007 as a registered massage therapist (RMT). Furthering her expertise, Nesrallah pursued the Contemporary Medical Acupuncture course at McMaster in 2012 and enrolled at the Canadian College of Osteopathy in 2013. In 2015, she reached a significant career milestone by opening her own clinic in downtown Toronto. After a rigorous 7-year, 4,370-hour program, Nesrallah graduated as an Osteopathic Manual Practitioner in 2021, defending her dissertation successfully. Currently, she operates a thriving home-based clinic in Toronto, dedicating her time to full-time osteopathic practice. Find more from Candice: Candice Nesrallah: https://candicenesrallah.com Instagram: https://instragram.com/candicenesrallahosteopathy Connect with me: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tammy.m.peterson Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TammyPetersonPodcast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tammypetersonpodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tammy1Peterson Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TammyPetersonPodcast
--------
39:48
145. He Had A Divine Encounter and Has Warnings for the World | Michael Sahely |
his episode was recorded on November 12th, 2024. Our podcast guest, Michael Sahely, is devoted to seeking redemption for past misdeeds and is committed to spreading this message of resilience through their poignant life stories. Known for sharing the symbolic "Cup of Bitterness," they offer leeway for individuals to journey with them in this profound narratives of pain, perseverance, and redemption. Join us as we delve into life-changing dialogues that inspire transformation and personal growth. Connect with me: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tammy.m.peterson Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TammyPetersonPodcast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tammypetersonpodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tammy1Peterson Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TammyPetersonPodcast
--------
1:17:05
144. The Death of Traditional Values: How Modern Life is Failing Women | Kalyna Miletic
This episode was recorded on November 11th, 2024. Kalyna is a multifaceted entrepreneur, coach, author, and podcast host. The proud owner of two thriving businesses; Kickstart Your Work and Chiefly, she is renowned for her book "Memorable," and hosts the insightful podcast, Lead Today. Kalyna passionately devotes her career to inspiring others to live purposely and courageously pursue their true potential. Find more from Kalyna Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kalynamiletic/ Podcast: https://www.kalynamiletic.com/speaking Book: https://www.kalynamiletic.com/memorable-book Website: https://www.kalynamiletic.com/ Connect with me: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tammy.m.peterson Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TammyPetersonPodcast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tammypetersonpodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tammy1Peterson Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TammyPetersonPodcast
--------
1:14:33
143. Doctor Exposes Big Pharma, COVID, and the Medical Establishment | Dr. Marty Makary |
This episode was recorded on November 8th, 2024. Dr. Martin Makary is a highly distinguished professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, renowned for his work in the re-design of healthcare and expert author of three New York Times bestsellers, including The Price We Pay, which earned him the 2020 Business Book of the Year Award and a key role in creating the federal hospital price transparency rule. Also lauded for his clinical work, he serves as the chief of Islet Transplant Surgery at Johns Hopkins and is a respected voice in public healthcare debates, writing for top-tier publications such as the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post. A graduate of Bucknell University, Jefferson Medical College, and Harvard School of Public Health, Dr. Makary's influence goes beyond academia to impact policy and popular culture, as his previous book, Unaccountable, was transformed into the widely viewed TV show, The Resident. Find more from Dr. Makary: Blind Spots: When Medicine Gets It Wrong, and What It Means for Our Health: https://a.co/d/6Yi6a1R Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/martymakary/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@marty.makary X: https://x.com/MartyMakary Connect with me: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tammy.m.peterson Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TammyPetersonPodcast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tammypetersonpodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tammy1Peterson Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TammyPetersonPodcast
--------
1:04:29
142. Healing Chronic Illness Through Faith and Science | Dr. Scott Mcmahon |
This episode was recorded on Friday, November 1st. Scott W. McMahon, MD, founder of Whole World Healthcare has been practicing pediatrics in Roswell, New Mexico, for 26 years. His interest in Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS) began in 2009. Dr. McMahon first learned about CIRS after being approached by a businessman whose daughter became ill while attending a local school. The search for this child’s healing led him to Dr. Richie Shoemaker, the global expert on mold illnesses. McMahon visited Dr. Shoemaker’s practice to learn about the treatment for CIRS and saw the tremendous need for more physicians prepared to treat CIRS. He immediately opened a practice in Roswell specifically to diagnose and treat patients with CIRS, starting with 15 patients from the local school. His CIRS practice has now grown and he has seen thousands of adults and children to date. For more information about Dr. Scott and CIRS: For more information about Dr. Scott McMahon, visit ScottMcMahon.doctor For information about Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), visit www.CIRSx.com Follow Dr. Scott on Social Media: Follow me on Instagram at @DrScottMaMahon Friend me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drscottmcmahon Connect with me on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/dr-scott-mcmahon-834b1337/ Tune in to Medicine and Miracles: Visit MedicineAndMiracle.com Now on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2sVyiAXZUHO47vjd6P9p2L?si=ZTM3A9waRtiU8oIxonC9Gg Now on iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1323-medicine-and-miracles-pod-227401401/ Now on Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/d3ad93e6-f49f-405a-b694-19fda78dad63/medicine-and-miracles-podcast Connect with me: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tammy.m.peterson Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TammyPetersonPodcast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tammypetersonpodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tammy1Peterson Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TammyPetersonPodcast
The official podcast of Tammy M. Peterson. My podcast focuses on the Divine Feminine: the dark and the light side of womanhood, practically and symbolically. My guests and I investigate and discuss motherhood, marriage, family, the issues facing boys and men in a feminist world, education, gender, environmental hysteria, and post-modern philosophy and health.