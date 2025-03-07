Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentThe Sustainability Omnibus Podcast
Listen to The Sustainability Omnibus Podcast in the App
Listen to The Sustainability Omnibus Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Sustainability Omnibus Podcast

Podcast The Sustainability Omnibus Podcast
Green Central Banking
The Sustainability Omnibus Podcast, presented by journalists Moriah Costa and Simon Nixon, is your guide to understanding the complex nuances of the EU simplifi...
GovernmentBusinessNon-ProfitNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Untangling the EU’s Sustainability Reporting Overhaul
    Welcome to the inaugural episode of the Sustainability Omnibus Podcast, brought to you by Green Central Banking. This podcast, presented by award-winning journalist Moriah Costa, and author of Wealth of Nations and former chief Europe commentator for the Wall Street Journal Simon Nixon, will help you understand the complexities of the EU’s simplification agenda on sustainability reporting. At a time when transparency, stability, and certainty are needed more than ever, we’ll be talking to experts who will help untangle what’s happening and why. In this first episode, Moriah and Simon speak with Richard Gardiner, Public Policy Lead at the World Benchmarking Alliance, to explore the EU’s Omnibus Proposal and its potential impact on the sustainable finance framework. With key legislation—including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), and EU Taxonomy—facing revision, we discuss what’s at stake for businesses, regulators, and financial markets. Key Topics Discussed: The EU Omnibus Package: What it is and why it’s happening CSRD, CSDDD, and the EU Taxonomy: Understanding their role in sustainability reporting and the wider goals of the European Green Deal The political and economic drivers behind the proposed revisions The financial risk of deregulation: Why central banks and investors care about sustainability data The global implications: Could the EU lose its leadership in sustainability standards? Resources & Further Reading: Green Central Banking: https://greencentralbanking.com/2025/02/26/eu-sustainability-omnibus-proposal/  EU Commissions Omnibus Proposal: https://commission.europa.eu/news/commission-proposes-cut-red-tape-and-simplify-business-environment-2025-02-26_en  Richard Gardiner and Giuseppe Cioffo in the Financial Times’ Sustainable Views: https://www.sustainableviews.com/eu-omnibus-is-no-way-to-lead-the-global-economy-c09ea111/  Connect With Us: Follow Green Central Banking on LinkedIn X or Bluesky Subscribe to the Sustainability Omnibus Podcast on wherever you get your podcasts. Contact us at [email protected] If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and leave us a review! Stay tuned for our next episode, where we dive deeper into how investors are navigating the EU’s evolving sustainability landscape. This is a Podmasters production. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    26:18

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Sustainability Omnibus Podcast

The Sustainability Omnibus Podcast, presented by journalists Moriah Costa and Simon Nixon, is your guide to understanding the complex nuances of the EU simplification agenda on sustainability reporting. At a time when transparency, stability and certainty is needed more than ever, we’ll be talking to experts who will help you untangle what’s happening and why. Brought to you by Green Central Banking, which publishes independent news and opinion on financial regulation and sustainability. Listen to episodes on greencentralbanking.com/eu-omnibus-podcast
Podcast website

Listen to The Sustainability Omnibus Podcast, Civics 101 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.10.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/11/2025 - 3:40:44 PM