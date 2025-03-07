About The Sustainability Omnibus Podcast

The Sustainability Omnibus Podcast, presented by journalists Moriah Costa and Simon Nixon, is your guide to understanding the complex nuances of the EU simplification agenda on sustainability reporting. At a time when transparency, stability and certainty is needed more than ever, we’ll be talking to experts who will help you untangle what’s happening and why. Brought to you by Green Central Banking, which publishes independent news and opinion on financial regulation and sustainability. Listen to episodes on greencentralbanking.com/eu-omnibus-podcast