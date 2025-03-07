Welcome to the inaugural episode of the Sustainability Omnibus Podcast, brought to you by Green Central Banking. This podcast, presented by award-winning journalist Moriah Costa, and author of Wealth of Nations and former chief Europe commentator for the Wall Street Journal Simon Nixon, will help you understand the complexities of the EU’s simplification agenda on sustainability reporting. At a time when transparency, stability, and certainty are needed more than ever, we’ll be talking to experts who will help untangle what’s happening and why.
In this first episode, Moriah and Simon speak with Richard Gardiner, Public Policy Lead at the World Benchmarking Alliance, to explore the EU’s Omnibus Proposal and its potential impact on the sustainable finance framework. With key legislation—including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), and EU Taxonomy—facing revision, we discuss what’s at stake for businesses, regulators, and financial markets.
Key Topics Discussed:
The EU Omnibus Package: What it is and why it’s happening
CSRD, CSDDD, and the EU Taxonomy: Understanding their role in sustainability reporting and the wider goals of the European Green Deal
The political and economic drivers behind the proposed revisions
The financial risk of deregulation: Why central banks and investors care about sustainability data
The global implications: Could the EU lose its leadership in sustainability standards?
Resources & Further Reading:
Green Central Banking: https://greencentralbanking.com/2025/02/26/eu-sustainability-omnibus-proposal/
EU Commissions Omnibus Proposal: https://commission.europa.eu/news/commission-proposes-cut-red-tape-and-simplify-business-environment-2025-02-26_en
Richard Gardiner and Giuseppe Cioffo in the Financial Times’ Sustainable Views: https://www.sustainableviews.com/eu-omnibus-is-no-way-to-lead-the-global-economy-c09ea111/
