Embracing Change like a Boss: Transforming your Cloud Business, Transforming Yourself
When you’re leading your company through a major transformation and need your employees to support you on your journey, this episode is packed with strategies to help you succeed.
Tech visionaries Phoebe Goh and Mekka Williams dive into how a growth mindset and embracing change will impact your personal and business evolution, especially when things may not go your way. And how do you bring your employees along? We sit down with Haiyan Song, EVP and GM for Intelligence Services at NetApp, to uncover what it takes to survive and thrive in today’s fast-changing technology world.
Key Takeaways:
How transformation is essential to stay competitive and innovative
The power of a growth mindset
The importance of strategic pivots when things don't go as planned
Tune in now to learn about the importance of transformation, whether it’s as a business executive or manager leading your troops, improving your own skillsets or managing your personal career.
If you like what you’ve just heard, please like, share, follow and download!
Learn the value in an intelligent data infrastructure
https://www.netapp.com/blog/unlocking-value-intelligent-data-infrastructure/
Haiyan's Cool and Current:
Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson - https://a.co/d/f9yOpxe
--------
14:11
Can AI crack the code on diversity hiring?
Explore how AI impacts diversity hiring in the tech industry... and when human oversight needs to step in – with tech visionaries Phoebe Goh and Mekka Williams in this episode of “The STEMINISTS.” We guarantee this will help you make your next great hire.
The power, potential, and pitfalls of using AI shape how you create a more diverse and inclusive workplace. Pamela Hennard, VP of Global Talent Acquisition at NetApp, joins us to discuss if AI technology is truly finding the right candidates, challenging bias, levelling the playing field, and opening doors for new hires.
And when does human oversight need to step in to keep AI on track? What happens when algorithms inherit human flaws? If you're curious about AI’s role in creating equal opportunities and hiring the best people, this one’s for you!
Key Takeaways:
Building diverse talent pipelines beyond college degrees, industry experience.
AI and automation tools are widely used in hiring, but require constant feedback and calibration from human recruiters to improve their effectiveness.
Tailoring your resume the RIGHT way for AI.
Tune in now for an honest and thought-provoking conversation about reshaping the future of hiring. Whether you’re an HR professional, a tech enthusiast, or an advocate for diversity and inclusion, this conversation is one you won’t want to miss.
If you like what you've heard - give us a like, follow, share and download!
Learn more about AI:
https://www.netapp.com/artificial-intelligence/resources/
Work @ NetApp:
https://careers.netapp.com/search-jobs
Pam's Cool and Current:
The Body Keeps Score
https://a.co/d/6gaomPn
Connect with us on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mekkacodes/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/phoebegoh/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/pamelahennard/
--------
12:53
Welcome to the STEMINISTS Podcast
Enhancing and amplifying women’s voices, vision and visibility in tech. Phoebe Goh and Mekka Williams bring their brilliance, curiosity and passion to every conversation, inviting guests to share personal stories, customer anecdotes, expert advice and insights you’ll want to hear - from thought leadership to business impact.
Tech visionaries Phoebe Goh and Mekka Williams bring their unique expertise to the microphone and expand the conversation around tech. They’ll bring fresh voices and often unheard perspectives you don’t want to miss. Ever wonder if you and your data are AI-ready? Cloud-ready? Is your business truly prepared for a ransomware attack? And is your data infrastructure intelligent and future-proof? Together, we’ll explore the latest trends and give you key insights that could change the way you do business.