Can AI crack the code on diversity hiring?

Explore how AI impacts diversity hiring in the tech industry... and when human oversight needs to step in – with tech visionaries Phoebe Goh and Mekka Williams in this episode of "The STEMINISTS." We guarantee this will help you make your next great hire. The power, potential, and pitfalls of using AI shape how you create a more diverse and inclusive workplace. Pamela Hennard, VP of Global Talent Acquisition at NetApp, joins us to discuss if AI technology is truly finding the right candidates, challenging bias, levelling the playing field, and opening doors for new hires. And when does human oversight need to step in to keep AI on track? What happens when algorithms inherit human flaws? If you're curious about AI's role in creating equal opportunities and hiring the best people, this one's for you! Key Takeaways: Building diverse talent pipelines beyond college degrees, industry experience. AI and automation tools are widely used in hiring, but require constant feedback and calibration from human recruiters to improve their effectiveness. Tailoring your resume the RIGHT way for AI. Tune in now for an honest and thought-provoking conversation about reshaping the future of hiring. Whether you're an HR professional, a tech enthusiast, or an advocate for diversity and inclusion, this conversation is one you won't want to miss.