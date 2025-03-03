Powered by RND
The Spring Legion Podcast

Welcome to a year-round discussion on the wild turkey and those who hunt them. Hosted by Hunter Farrior, founder of Spring Legion and author of Ballad of a Turk...
  The "What If" Factor of Turkey Season and an Untold Misadventure
    Buckle up for an exhilarating ride through our latest podcast episode where turkey hunting tales take center stage! Join us as we share our personal stories of both success and lessons learned while navigating the thrilling, yet unpredictable realm of turkey season. With tales that range from triumphant encounters to comical misadventures, we reflect on the intricate dynamics of turkey behavior, the importance of preparation, and the gear that helps us bring home the prize.Together, we'll explore the insights gained from past hunting experiences, touching on themes of patience, resilience, and the love for the sport that keeps us coming back for more. Anecdotes and tales draw attention to the beauty of being present in the woods, waiting for that fateful gobble while embracing the what-ifs that often accompany every hunt.This engaging discussion is as much about the laughs as it is about the lessons, appealing to seasoned hunters and novices alike. We invite listeners to reflect on their own hunting stories and join us in the conversation. Ready to gear up for your own turkey season? Tune in and ignite your passion for the hunt while learning and laughing along the way. Don't forget to join our community by sharing your turkey hunting adventure and contributing to the spirit of shared experiences!
    54:34
  What is Woodsmanship? Our Top 10 Tips for Turkey Hunting (BONUS EPISODE)
    This episode reveals the core concept of "woodsmanship" in turkey hunting, emphasizing that knowledge and awareness of turkey behavior, terrain, and strategic positioning significantly improve hunting success. Listeners discover essential rules of thumb for effective turkey hunting, including understanding camouflage, mastering call techniques, and respecting turkey instincts. • Introduction to wisdomship in hunting• Importance of realism in turkey calls• Tips on positioning and movement in the field• Understanding turkey behavior and instincts• Mastering calling techniques for better success• Key insights on camouflage and visual elements• The value of terrain learning and adapting to nature• Reflection on the bond between tradition and advancement in hunting• Encouragement to practice continuous learning and skills improvement
    53:19
  Public Land Turkey Hunting | Tips Tactics and Hard Earned Wisdom
    Is navigating public land hunting as challenging as it seems? Join us as we welcome back the exceptionally skilled, and a good buddy to us, Land Smathers to the Spring Legion Podcast. Known for his deep expertise in public land hunting, particularly turkeys in the Deep South, Land offers a treasure trove of insights from his expansive hunting experiences. We explore the thrill and complexity of hunting on public lands and compare it to the exclusivity of private hunting clubs. Our discussion paints a vivid picture of the excitement and fulfillment that comes from pursuing game across diverse terrains.We also immerse ourselves in the world of spring turkey hunting, sharing nostalgic tales and strategic insights. Whether it's using kayaks for a stealthy approach on public lands or the sheer joy of early morning hunts captured on GoPro, the conversation reflects on cherished hunting traditions. As we gear up for the 2025 spring season, the focus remains on celebrating the camaraderie and excitement of turkey hunting. We invite our listeners to join the conversation, share their experiences, and suggest future guests, fostering a vibrant community of outdoor enthusiasts.
    44:59
  "Patient" Turkey Hunters and One Wild NWTF Convention Recap
    What happens when road trip chaos meets the electric energy of a massive convention? Picture this: oversized trailers, unexpected gas station mishaps, and the breathtaking camaraderie of Nashville's NWTF Convention. We recount the behind-the-scenes hilarity and hurdles of our journey from Mississippi to the heart of this vibrant gathering. You'll hear the humorous tales of our logistical misadventures and the resilience that kept us moving forward, fueled by the excitement of connecting with fellow hunting enthusiasts.<br><br>Step into the world of turkey hunting culture with us as we explore its rich history and evolving dynamics. We share the stage with notable personalities like David Hawley and Brent Rogers, reflecting on the authentic essence of the hunt amidst the changing tides of commercialization. Discover insights into the art of turkey calling and the balance between tradition and innovation as we navigate the mindset and community that make these gatherings truly special. It's a celebration of shared passion, lifelong friendships, and the spirit of the hunt.<br><br>As the NWTF event wraps up, we shift gears to embrace the thrill of turkey hunting season. We share stories from the field, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the hunt and the lessons learned along the way. From Florida field escapades to mastering calling techniques, we discuss the importance of patience, adaptability, and authenticity in every hunt. Join us for a heartfelt wrap-up, where we express our gratitude to listeners and set our sights on the adventures and insights yet to come in the spring turkey woods.
    1:00:24
  Situational Turkey Hunting | Henned Up Gobblers, Calling to Roosted Turkeys, Locating, and more
    Save 15% on your next round of Houndstooth Turkey Calls with code SLP25 at checkout. Click Here to shop Houndstooth Turkey CallsClick Here for NEW Spring Legion Gear for Spring 2025 - available in Original Bottomland and GreenleafCheck out the SPRING LEGION YouTube Channel to watch the hunts referenced on our show, as they happened and as real as it gets.Follow us on Instagram:@[email protected]@chasefarriorHuge Thanks to the following for making this podcast possible:North Mountain GearApex AmmunitionHoundstooth Turkey Calls...
    1:03:16

Welcome to a year-round discussion on the wild turkey and those who hunt them. Hosted by Hunter Farrior, founder of Spring Legion and author of Ballad of a Turkey Hunter, the weekly podcast is geared for all outdoor communities and dives deeper than the usual tactics and calling tips. Holding true to the brand, topics are built upon respecting the heritage and challenges of hunting, with a never-ending appreciation for all that the spring season provides. Enjoy insight from special guests like Dave Owens of Pinhoti Project, Cuz Strickland of Mossy Oak, our friends at NWTF and Muscadine Bloodline, and so many more widely known for their impact in the turkey hunting community, as well as the deer, duck, and waterfowl realm, who exhibit the obsession of which only a real turkey hunter may truly understand. Thanks for listening.
