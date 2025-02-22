Have you ever asked yourself, "Why am I here?" or wondered why certain people, experiences, or challenges keep showing up in your life? What if everything you encounter is part of a deeper plan—a Soul Contract you made before you were born?Welcome to The Soul Architect Podcast, where we explore the profound wisdom of your soul’s blueprint and uncover how the hidden forces of your Soul Contract are guiding your life's journey. Hosted by Charlotte Milda, an Intuitive Soul Contract Reader and Spiritual Teacher, this podcast offers down-to-earth insights into your spiritual path, personal growth, and healing journey. If you're searching for clarity on your life’s purpose, trying to understand the deeper meaning behind your experiences, or seeking healing from past wounds, you're in the right place. Through powerful conversations, channeled guidance, and interviews with spiritual experts and healers, The Soul Architect Podcast provides actionable tools and spiritual wisdom to help you align with your soul’s true calling.Whether you’re just beginning your spiritual journey or are already deep in self-discovery, this podcast will support you in reconnecting with your soul’s wisdom, stepping into your authentic power, and remembering your Soul Contract.Download your FREE Soul Contract Guide: Get Your FREE GuideConnect with me:Website: charlottemilda.comEmail: [email protected]
Instagram: @charlottemilda_soularchitectTiktok: @thesoul_architect Youtube: @charlottemilda