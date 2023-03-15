This podcast from Boston Consulting Group looks around the corner of today’s big business and social issues. The goal–the so what–is to make sense of today and ... More
What We Do and Don’t Know About Generative AI
What We Do and Don't Know About Generative AI

Sylvain Duranton helps companies build AI-enabled businesses. As the the global leader of BCG X, he has a front row seat to the generative AI revolution. He discusses the industries likely to face the most disruption, the future of work, and how generative AI can help solve challenges in climate and health. His advice to companies unsure how to get started? Pick a difference-making opportunity; invest adequately; upskill your people; and rethink processes to accommodate generative AI.
5/10/2023
22:58
Leadership in an Era of Uncertainty and Change
Leadership in an Era of Uncertainty and Change

CEOs generally face either economic uncertainty (the Great Recession) or great change (the digital-driven era preceding the pandemic). Today's leaders are facing both at the same time, explains Rich Lesser, BCG's chair. While uncertainty requires resilience, change requires evolution. It's hard to do both. Nonetheless, Lesser sees great potential with the advances in AI but also physical technologies such as synthetic biology. He shares insights from his own discussions with CEOs as well as from BCG's recent survey of nearly 800 global C-suite executives across all industries, CEO Outlook 2023: Caution, Optimism, and Navigating the Road Ahead. (https://www.bcg.com/publications/2023/ceo-outlook-navigating-the-road-ahead).
4/26/2023
21:38
Social Business Needs a Net Zero
Social Business Needs a Net Zero

Companies and banks have often pursued social goals such as financial inclusion as an obligation rather than a business opportunity. Douglas Beal, who leads BCG's client work with financial institutions on sustainable finance and investing, argues that doing good is also good business. Companies and banks can build profitable, sustainable social business and improve their bottom lines.
4/12/2023
21:21
Financial Crime Is Everybody’s Business
Financial Crime Is Everybody's Business

Financial crime has become big business. The United Nations estimates that 2%–5% of global GDP is laundering every year. If businesses—all businesses, not just banks—are not part of the solution, they are part of the problem, argues BCG's Hanjo Seibert. Over the past ten years, half of all fines levied in financial crime cases have been regular businesses. Beyond satisfying their legal obligations, businesses can reap other benefits, such as more intimate knowledge of their customers and suppliers. In other words, compliance is good for business.
3/29/2023
17:52
When Shopping and Entertainment Collide
When Shopping and Entertainment Collide

In Indonesia, consumers began mixing together several orders of McDonald's soft serve ice cream into a dessert mashup. Videos of this quirky development quickly went viral, and the trend spread to Thailand. Rather than worry about losing control over its carefully crafted image, McDonald's encouraged the activity by creating an online video ad campaign around their customers' videos. Welcome to the crazy world of shoppertainment, which BCG projects will grow into a $1 trillion market in Asia by 2025.
