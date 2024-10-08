Episode 1: Adel al Rahmani and Syed Hamed Hosseini

Welcome to the inaugural episode of the SJX Podcast. Here we will be having in-depth conversations with a variety of people from the very heart of the industry, discussing the topics that really matter. Here we are sitting down with Adel Al Rahmani, the Founder of Dubai Watch Club, and Syed Hamed Hosseini, a collector based in Dubai. Both take extremely different approaches when it comes to their personal collections, and listening to them talk about the reasoning behind each is not only fascinating, but sheds light on collecting as a whole in this industry. Covering topics such as the safety of wearing highly recognisable timepieces in European cities, and what it's like trying to buy from certain brands when you're not at the top of their list. We hope you enjoy the half hour conversation below.