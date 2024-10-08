Powered by RND
The SJX Podcast

Podcast The SJX Podcast
SJX Watches
Watch talk with SJX. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Episode 2: SJX and Brandon Moore
    A bird's eye view of the luxury watch business with Swiss export statistics, Louis Vuitton and LVMH, and what we expected to see at Watches & Wonders 2025. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    45:34
  • Episode 1: Adel al Rahmani and Syed Hamed Hosseini
    Welcome to the inaugural episode of the SJX Podcast. Here we will be having in-depth conversations with a variety of people from the very heart of the industry, discussing the topics that really matter. Here we are sitting down with Adel Al Rahmani, the Founder of Dubai Watch Club, and Syed Hamed Hosseini, a collector based in Dubai. Both take extremely different approaches when it comes to their personal collections, and listening to them talk about the reasoning behind each is not only fascinating, but sheds light on collecting as a whole in this industry. Covering topics such as the safety of wearing highly recognisable timepieces in European cities, and what it's like trying to buy from certain brands when you're not at the top of their list. We hope you enjoy the half hour conversation below. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    29:57

