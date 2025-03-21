The Sit Down Talk with Kier & Noémie Gaines

How We’re Learning to Fight Fair (Without Losing Ourselves) | Kier & Noémie
Send us a textWe're continuing the conversation on something every couple navigates: conflict—and what it really means to fight fair without losing yourself or your connection.How do you communicate through frustration without spiraling into blame? What does healthy conflict actually look like in real life—not just in theory? And how do you reconnect after things get tense?This episode dives deeper into how we've learned to handle disagreements with more care, more clarity, and more emotional safety. From invisible loads and resentment to tone, timing, repair, and setting boundaries—we're sharing the tools that have helped us shift the way we navigate conflict as a couple.We're talking about what it took to move from avoidance to repair, from shutdowns to check-ins, and from resentment to real understanding. This one's honest, vulnerable, and full of practical reflections you can take into your own relationship.We're still growing—but now we know how to do it together.📺 Watch this episode on YouTube!🎧 Love this episode? Don't forget to subscribe, rate, and review—your support means everything! 💗 📺 Watch Noémie's vlogs on YouTube 📩 Subscribe to Noémie's Substack for more reflections: 🔗 Join Kier's Substack 🎙️ More podcast episodes 📷 Follow us on Instagram: @kiergaines + @noemiegaines
49:07
Why Conflict Feels Like a Threat and How We’re Learning to Handle It | Kier & Noémie
Send us a textWe're back, and this week we're diving into a conversation about something that shows up in every long-term relationship: conflict—and why it can feel so threatening, even in a healthy partnership.Why does disagreement feel like danger sometimes? Why do old fears show up in new arguments? And how do you stay connected to your partner when you don't see things the same way?This episode explores how our individual stories shape how we handle tension, how conflict shifts as life gets more complex, and what it really looks like to repair—especially when emotions are high and the stakes feel personal. From parenting decisions to conversations about moving and space, we're getting honest about what conflict really looks like behind the scenes of a long-term relationship.We're not afraid of disagreement anymore—but we are learning how to move through it with care.
1:05:58
What Do You Need From Me Right Now? | Kier and Noémie
Send us a textWe're back, and we're diving into a conversation that every couple—and honestly, every person—needs to think about.Why is it so hard to answer the question: What do you need from me right now? Why do we struggle to name what we need, even with the people closest to us? And how can we learn to ask for support in a way that strengthens, not strains, our relationships?This episode gets real about why asking for help feels so vulnerable, how different seasons of life shift our needs, and what it looks like to show up for each other in a way that actually makes a difference.
49:18
Why Saying “Thank You” Can Save Your Relationship | Kier & Noémie
Send us a textWe're back, and we're diving into a conversation that I think every couple needs to hear.Why is it so hard to acknowledge the little things our partners do? Why do we assume they should just do it, no thanks necessary? And how does a lack of gratitude quietly chip away at relationships?This episode gets real about the unspoken pressures, why saying "thank you" matters more than you think, and how small changes can prevent resentment from creeping into your relationship.
1:01:14
Why The Invisible Load Is Breaking Relationships (And How We Fix It) | Kier & Noémie
Send us a textThe invisible load is one of the biggest relationship struggles, but most couples don't talk about it. It's the never-ending mental checklist, the constant unseen labor—especially for women—and it's exhausting. In this episode, we break down what's really going on, how it affects relationships, and what we do to share the load in our marriage.
"The Sit Down Talk" invites listeners into the heart of real, unfiltered discussions on love, life's trials, and the shared journey of growth. Hosted by Kier & Noémie Gaines, this vlog/podcast peels back the layers of relationships and parenting, uncovering the profound truths that lie in everyday moments. Engage with their deeply personal stories and insights, and find solace, inspiration, and a sense of community in the challenges and triumphs that define our shared human experience.