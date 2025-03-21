The Sit Down Talk with Kier & Noémie Gaines

Why Conflict Feels Like a Threat and How We’re Learning to Handle It | Kier & Noémie

We're back, and this week we're diving into a conversation about something that shows up in every long-term relationship: conflict—and why it can feel so threatening, even in a healthy partnership.Why does disagreement feel like danger sometimes? Why do old fears show up in new arguments? And how do you stay connected to your partner when you don't see things the same way?This episode explores how our individual stories shape how we handle tension, how conflict shifts as life gets more complex, and what it really looks like to repair—especially when emotions are high and the stakes feel personal. From parenting decisions to conversations about moving and space, we're getting honest about what conflict really looks like behind the scenes of a long-term relationship.We're not afraid of disagreement anymore—but we are learning how to move through it with care.