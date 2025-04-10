The P.E.P. Talk Podcast - a Seduire International Production

10 Signs You Are Stalled in Your Career (And How to Fix It) – Part 2

In this episode of the P.E.P. Talk Podcast, Granison and Yasmin Shines reveal 3 critical red flags that your career is stalling — and how ignoring them could cost you your next promotion, leadership role, or even your confidence.Whether you're a mid-level manager, rising leader, or seasoned professional, knowing these career development warning signs can help you get back on track and finally move your career forward. Inside this episode:✅ How lack of challenge at work leads to disengagement✅ Why Sunday-night anxiety is a career danger zone✅ The career-crushing cost of not growing your professional network These aren’t just “bad days” - they’re signals that your career advancement is at risk.Don’t wait until burnout or stagnation takes over.🔥 Ready to get unstuck?Get personalized career advice for just $1 per minute from expert coaches who understand what business professionals really need.👉 http://seduireintl.com/careeradvice Follow us on our Podcasts: The P.E.P. TalkTM Podcast -a Seduire International ProductionSPOTIFY - https://open.spotify.com/show/3ggYa1zpMys0ds0temUo6I ANCHOR - https://anchor.fm/seduire-international APPLE iTUNES – search “Seduire International”AMAZON MUSIC - https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/147b6b64-2f5b-4b31-aab3-c6a2abc4d8b3/the-silver-tongue-podcast---a-seduire-international-production CASTBOX - https://castbox.fm/channel/id4920204?country=usSTITCHER - https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-silver-tongue-podcast-a-seduire-international-production RADIO PUBLIC - https://radiopublic.com/the-silver-tongue-podcast-a-sedu-WPbYxk Finally! Don’t to forget to "SUBSCRIBE"to our YouTube channel - http://youtube.com/seduireinternational. Click the bell to get the notifications; “Like” and “Share” the video to yourcolleagues as well. Enjoy!