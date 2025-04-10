The P.E.P. Talk Podcast - a Seduire International Production

10 Signs You Are Stalled in Your Career (And How to Fix It) – Part 2
In this episode of the P.E.P. Talk Podcast, Granison and Yasmin Shines reveal 3 critical red flags that your career is stalling — and how ignoring them could cost you your next promotion, leadership role, or even your confidence.Whether you're a mid-level manager, rising leader, or seasoned professional, knowing these career development warning signs can help you get back on track and finally move your career forward. Inside this episode:✅ How lack of challenge at work leads to disengagement✅ Why Sunday-night anxiety is a career danger zone✅ The career-crushing cost of not growing your professional network These aren’t just “bad days” - they’re signals that your career advancement is at risk.Don’t wait until burnout or stagnation takes over.🔥 Ready to get unstuck?Get personalized career advice for just $1 per minute from expert coaches who understand what business professionals really need.👉 http://seduireintl.com/careeradvice Follow us on our Podcasts: The P.E.P. TalkTM Podcast -a Seduire International ProductionSPOTIFY - https://open.spotify.com/show/3ggYa1zpMys0ds0temUo6I ANCHOR - https://anchor.fm/seduire-international APPLE iTUNES – search “Seduire International”AMAZON MUSIC - https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/147b6b64-2f5b-4b31-aab3-c6a2abc4d8b3/the-silver-tongue-podcast---a-seduire-international-production CASTBOX - https://castbox.fm/channel/id4920204?country=usSTITCHER - https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-silver-tongue-podcast-a-seduire-international-production RADIO PUBLIC - https://radiopublic.com/the-silver-tongue-podcast-a-sedu-WPbYxk Finally! Don’t to forget to "SUBSCRIBE"to our YouTube channel - http://youtube.com/seduireinternational. Click the bell to get the notifications; “Like” and “Share” the video to yourcolleagues as well. Enjoy!
--------
23:28
🚨 Your Career Is Stalling—And You Might Not Even Realize It! 🚨
You’ve worked hard. You’ve put in the hours. But here’s the harsh truth—hard work alone won’t get you promoted.➡️ Do you feel stuck in the same role year after year?➡️ Are leadership opportunities slipping through your fingers?➡️ Is your career path unclear, leaving you uncertain about what’s next?❌ The brutal reality:🔹 63% of employees who quit their jobs say lack of advancement was a key reason.🔹 94% of professionals would stay longer at a company that invests in their growth—yet many organizations don’t.🔹 Limited visibility = limited opportunities. If you’re not seen as leadership material, you’ll never get the chance to prove you are.📉 If you keep waiting for your company to map out your career for you, you’ll be waiting forever.🚀 It’s time to take control of your future. 🚀A successful career isn’t about waiting—it’s about strategic action. Don’t be afraid!!! Get the career advice you need to break free from stagnation and take your next big step.👉 Start NOW: http://seduireintl.com/careeradvice#CareerGrowth #LeadershipDevelopment #CareerAdvice #StuckAtWork #CareerCoaching #TakeControl #CareerSuccess #LevelUp #GetPromoted #ProfessionalGrowth #LeadershipOpportunities
--------
23:44
🚀 President Trump’s DOGE Will Succeed If They Eliminate This…
President Trump, Elon Musk, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is on a mission to streamline operations, eliminate waste, and improve processes - but will it work? In this video, we break down DOGE’s approach to lean efficiency, how businesses can apply these strategies, and why process improvement is the key to success.Here’s what we cover:✅ What is DOGE? A quick look at their initiatives to reduce waste and improve efficiency.✅ The 8 Types of Waste (DOTWIMPI): Discover the biggest inefficiencies draining businesses and how to eliminate them.✅ The 3 Things That Run a Business: Learn the essential pillars that keep any organization thriving.✅ Why You MUST Document Your Processes: The secret to consistency, scalability, and long-term success.📢 Are inefficiencies slowing down your business? It’s time to take action! Learn how lean process improvement can boost productivity, cut costs, and drive results.💬 Comment below: Which of the 8 wastes do you see most in your business? Let’s discuss!🔔 Don’t forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS for more insights on leadership, efficiency, and business growth!#doge #businessefficiency #LeanProcess #wastereduction #DOTWIMPI #leadershipstrategy #processimprovement #trumpadministration #governmentefficiency
--------
12:49
Strategic Thinking – The Key to Long Term Productivity – Part 1
In this episode of The P.E.P. Talk Podcast – A Seduire International Production, Yasin Khan and Granison Shines talk about Strategic Thinking and how you can use it for long-term productivity. Every Leader is eventually faced with the opportunity to isolate and map out a strategic plan that’s essential for the organization’s success. This is part 1 of a 3-part series. During the podcast, Yasmin and Granison talk about: What Strategic Thinking is and why it’s a must for modern-day Leaders The 5 key components of Strategic Thinking, which they write about in their published handbook The top 3 things Leaders should do to become a more strategic thinker Plus more…Watch now and be prepared to be enlightened about how developing Strategic Thinking can set you apart from the average Leader and command the success you desire.Follow us on our Podcasts: The P.E.P. TalkTM Podcast - a Seduire International Production - SPOTIFY - https://open.spotify.com/show/3ggYa1zpMys0ds0temUo6I - ANCHOR - https://anchor.fm/seduire-international - APPLE iTUNES – search “Seduire International”- AMAZON MUSIC - https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/147b6b64-2f5b-4b31-aab3-c6a2abc4d8b3/the-silver-tongue-podcast---a-seduire-international-production - CASTBOX - https://castbox.fm/channel/id4920204?country=us- STITCHER - https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-silver-tongue-podcast-a-seduire-international-production - RADIO PUBLIC - https://radiopublic.com/the-silver-tongue-podcast-a-sedu-WPbYxk Finally! Don’t forget to "SUBSCRIBE"to our YouTube channel - http://youtube.com/seduireinternational. Click the bell to get the notifications; “Like” and “Share” the video to your colleagues as well.Enjoy!
--------
29:26
🎙️Behind Closed Doors: The Juicy DEI Conversations Corporations Don’t Want You to Hear!
Publicly, companies claim to be fully committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)—but what’s REALLY happening behind closed doors? In this explosive episode of The P.E.P. Talk Podcast, your hosts Granison and Yasmin Shines break down the unfiltered, behind-the-scenes discussions that CEOs and HR execs are having about DEI programs—and why some companies are scaling them back. 💼 Inside This Episode:🔥 Is DEI just corporate PR? Are companies keeping programs alive just for optics?⚖️ The legal risks of DEI—Could hiring policies lead to lawsuits?💰 DEI vs. the bottom line—Are these initiatives delivering real ROI, or are they just a financial burden?📉 Do employees even support DEI? Or is it creating more workplace division?⚠️ The anti-woke movement & corporate fear—Should companies keep a lower profile? Major brands like Salesforce, Walmart, and Lloyds Banking Group are quietly scaling back their DEI efforts—but what does this mean for the future of workplace inclusion? Should DEI evolve, be rebranded, or be eliminated altogether? 👉 Tune in as Granison and Yasmin Shines uncover the hard truths about corporate DEI strategies—and share what smart leaders should do next. 🎧 Listen now and join the conversation! Don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE, REVIEW, and SHARE with fellow leaders and professionals navigating today’s DEI challenges.#PEPTalkPodcast #DEI #CorporateDEI #DiversityAndInclusion #Leadership#HRLeadership #DEIBacklash #WorkplaceCulture #WokeVsAntiWoke#LeadershipStrategy #BusinessNews
About The P.E.P. Talk Podcast - a Seduire International Production
With a focus on Productivity, Efficiency, and Profitability (P.E.P.), The P.E.P. Talk Podcast is the tell-all podcast where we help you develop superior Communication, Leadership, and Accountability skills that you need in order to operate a more productive, efficient, and profitable business.
Here you will find in-depth knowledge, wisdom, and insight from skilled professionals who have had a great deal of success in leadership in the corporate and the SMB sectors across a myriad of industries. Learn from our direct, real-world experience.