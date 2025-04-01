What do I do When Someone I love Experiences a Mental Health Struggles?
In this episode we discuss specific strategies for helping others with their mental health struggles. We show examples from the life of the Savior and quotes from prophets on best practices. Research from the world of psychology is discussed and also incorporated from a gospel mindset. We also reference additional resources from the Gospel Library app.
41:30
Understanding Depression
In this episode we discussed the diagnostic criteria for depression and teachings from words of prophets on depression. We highlight two spiritual side effects of depression and tools for navigating and treating depression.
34:37
Feel your Feelings
In this episode we discuss the importance of feeling and working through emotions. We lay a doctrinal framework with scriptures and words of prophets for how the Savior demonstrates emotion. We then provide quotes with insights and application from the world of psychology.
40:13
Christ-Centered Affirmations
In this episode we discuss the research and efficacy of self-affirmations. We assert that affirmations that include the Savior and engender humility are the most effective affirmations. We discuss the psychological underpinnings and then the doctrinal basis for effective affirmations and how they can be used in personal life.
27:41
Chosen & Cherished
In this episode we discuss the source of self-worth. Specifically, we analyze different psychological approaches to self-worth and make gospel connections to those theories from scriptures and words of prophets. We discuss a spiritual theory for self-worth and how it fits with the 5C’s model of positive youth development.
About The Savior's Tools: Building Emotional Resilience
Welcome to The Savior's Tools: Building Emotional Resilience Podcast where we discuss Christ centered and gospel based tools for building immense emotional resiliency from two religious educators and licensed therapists.