From 100k in Debt to Millionaire in 5 Years... Here's What Robuilt Did.

This episode is with @Robuilt the host of the @biggerpockets podcast! He and Ryan discuss his journey to becoming a successful real estate investor and YouTube personality. RoBuilt's story began in Kansas City when he was a copywriter who was drowning in student loans and credit card debt. Miraculously, he and his wife were able to purchase a house and sell it for a profit of $40,000, kickstarting their journey to financial freedom. They then moved to LA and bought a house with an apartment under it, which they tried to rent out on Airbnb. This proved to be a game changer for RoBuilt, as it was the beginning of his journey towards becoming a millionaire.After starting a DIY YouTube channel, RoBuilt created a viral tiny house video and set a goal for himself to become the only DIY guy talking about tiny houses who wasn't boring. Within six months, he was just shy of 100,000 subscribers. He began doing consultations, creating courses, and eventually caught the attention of BiggerPockets, where he became the titular co-host of the show.RoBuilt is passionate about real estate investing and brings that passion to every guest interview on his show. He is constantly seeking out new ways to invest in real estate, with the goal of gaining experience to bring to the BiggerPockets community. Tune in to hear more about RoBuilt's journey and his insights on real estate investing!