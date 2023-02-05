Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ryan Pineda
Business
  • How My Social Media Business Made 6-Figures In One Month
    Here's how my newest business made six figures in one month...Content Empire is now Wealthy Creator - Are you an entrepreneur who wants to build their personal brand on social media? Go to https://wealthycreator.ioAre you living The Wealthy Way? Take my free quiz with the link below and get FREE access to my new course “Business Builder Academy” where I go over all the fundamentals of building a 7-figure business. https://www.wealthyway.com/______________________________________________________Here's how my businesses can help you:Want to be coached by me on real estate investing? Apply at http://www.wealthyinvestor.com/case-study/ytLooking to grow in your faith and business? Join the premiere community for Christian entrepreneurs and business people. Develop your leadership, discipleship, and your faith at https://wealthykingdom.com/Want to utilize a full service social media agency? At Pineda Media, we film, edit, post, and personally coach you to create top level content and build your personal brand. Apply now! https://www.pinedamedia.com/Want to partner with me to supercharge your business? Apply at https://www.pinedapartners.com/You can invest in my real estate deals! Go to https://pinedacapital.comNeed tax and accounting help? Contact my CPA Firm! https://TrueBooksCPA.com/For a free consultation with my team go to https://RyanPineda.com______________________________________________________My other social media channels:Subscribe to my real estate only channel "Wealthy Investor" https://www.youtube.com/c/futureflipper1Follow me on Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/ryanpinedahttps://www.tiktok.com/@ryanpinedahttps://www.twitter.com/ryanpineda______________________________________________________I believe content creation is soon going to be vital in growing your business. Content has grown my businesses and personal brand significantly in the past two years, and I know it can help you too! If you want to grow your personal brand online and get more attention for your business, book a call with Wealthy Creator! https://wealthycreator.io
    5/4/2023
    8:50
  • From 100k in Debt to Millionaire in 5 Years... Here's What Robuilt Did.
    This episode is with  @Robuilt   the host of the  @biggerpockets   podcast! He and Ryan discuss his journey to becoming a successful real estate investor and YouTube personality. Are you living The Wealthy Way? Take my free quiz with the link below and get FREE access to my new course “Business Builder Academy” where I go over all the fundamentals of building a 7-figure business. https://www.wealthyway.com/______________________________________________________Here's how my businesses can help you:Want to be coached by me on real estate investing? Apply at http://www.wealthyinvestor.com/case-study/ytLooking to grow in your faith and business? Join the premiere community for Christian entrepreneurs and business people. Develop your leadership, discipleship, and your faith at https://wealthykingdom.com/Are you an entrepreneur who wants to build their personal brand on social media? Go to https://wealthycreator.ioWant to utilize a full service social media agency? At Pineda Media, we film, edit, post, and personally coach you to create top level content and build your personal brand. Apply now! https://www.pinedamedia.com/Want to partner with me to supercharge your business? Apply at https://www.pinedapartners.com/You can invest in my real estate deals! Go to https://pinedacapital.comNeed tax and accounting help? Contact my CPA Firm! https://TrueBooksCPA.com/For a free consultation with my team go to https://RyanPineda.com______________________________________________________My other social media channels:Subscribe to my real estate only channel "Wealthy Investor" https://www.youtube.com/c/futureflipper1Follow me on Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/ryanpinedahttps://www.tiktok.com/@ryanpinedahttps://www.twitter.com/ryanpineda______________________________________________________Follow RoBuilt!Instagram - @robuilt YouTube -  @Robuilt @biggerpockets  RoBuilt's story began in Kansas City when he was a copywriter who was drowning in student loans and credit card debt. Miraculously, he and his wife were able to purchase a house and sell it for a profit of $40,000, kickstarting their journey to financial freedom. They then moved to LA and bought a house with an apartment under it, which they tried to rent out on Airbnb. This proved to be a game changer for RoBuilt, as it was the beginning of his journey towards becoming a millionaire.After starting a DIY YouTube channel, RoBuilt created a viral tiny house video and set a goal for himself to become the only DIY guy talking about tiny houses who wasn't boring. Within six months, he was just shy of 100,000 subscribers. He began doing consultations, creating courses, and eventually caught the attention of BiggerPockets, where he became the titular co-host of the show.RoBuilt is passionate about real estate investing and brings that passion to every guest interview on his show. He is constantly seeking out new ways to invest in real estate, with the goal of gaining experience to bring to the BiggerPockets community. Tune in to hear more about RoBuilt's journey and his insights on real estate investing!
    5/3/2023
    42:27
  • Delegate Menial Tasks To Elevate Your Lifestyle
    Accounting is the backbone of your business, so you NEED to know your numbers!Need tax and accounting help? Contact my CPA Firm! https://TrueBooksCPA.com/Are you living The Wealthy Way? Take my free quiz with the link below and get FREE access to my new course “Business Builder Academy” where I go over all the fundamentals of building a 7-figure business. https://www.wealthyway.com/______________________________________________________Here's how my businesses can help you:Want to be coached by me on real estate investing? Apply at http://www.wealthyinvestor.com/case-study/ytLooking to grow in your faith and business? Join the premiere community for Christian entrepreneurs and business people. Develop your leadership, discipleship, and your faith at https://wealthykingdom.com/Are you an entrepreneur who wants to build their personal brand on social media? Go to https://wealthycreator.ioWant to utilize a full service social media agency? At Pineda Media, we film, edit, post, and personally coach you to create top level content and build your personal brand. Apply now! https://www.pinedamedia.com/Want to partner with me to supercharge your business? Apply at https://www.pinedapartners.com/You can invest in my real estate deals! Go to https://pinedacapital.comFor a free consultation with my team go to https://RyanPineda.com______________________________________________________My other social media channels:Subscribe to my real estate only channel "Wealthy Investor" https://www.youtube.com/c/futureflipper1Follow me on Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/ryanpinedahttps://www.tiktok.com/@ryanpinedahttps://www.twitter.com/ryanpineda______________________________________________________If you're running a business, you need to know your numbers. Building a relationship with your accountant is the foundation to make more money and to save money on your taxes every year. Ryan Pineda is making money moves year-round with the advice of his accounting team. 
    5/2/2023
    15:59
  • HOW TO BUILD YOUR BUSINESS NETWORK - CHRISTIAN BUSINESS NETWORKING
    Wealthy Kingdom is rolling! Mattie, who has gone from being a rockstar to a pastor, will be leading many of the initiatives. Wealthy Kingdom is going to be starting weekly lessons and Bible studies and will include retreats for men, women, and couples. There will also be service missions. It's going to be amazing!Looking to grow in your faith and business? Join the premiere community for Christian entrepreneurs and business people. Develop your leadership, discipleship, and your faith at https://wealthykingdom.com/Are you living The Wealthy Way? Take my free quiz with the link below and get FREE access to my new course “Business Builder Academy” where I go over all the fundamentals of building a 7-figure business. https://www.wealthyway.com/book______________________________________________________Here's how my businesses can help you:Want to be coached by me on real estate investing? Apply at http://www.wealthyinvestor.com/case-study/ytAre you an entrepreneur who wants to build their personal brand on social media? Go to https://wealthycreator.ioWant to utilize a full service social media agency? At Pineda Media, we film, edit, post, and personally coach you to create top level content and build your personal brand. Apply now! https://www.pinedamedia.com/Want to partner with me to supercharge your business? Apply at https://www.pinedapartners.com/You can invest in my real estate deals! Go to https://pinedacapital.comNeed tax and accounting help? Contact my CPA Firm! https://TrueBooksCPA.com/For a free consultation with my team go to https://RyanPineda.com______________________________________________________My other social media channels:Subscribe to my real estate only channel "Wealthy Investor" https://www.youtube.com/c/futureflipper1Follow me on Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/ryanpinedahttps://www.tiktok.com/@ryanpinedahttps://www.twitter.com/ryanpineda______________________________________________________The curriculum is going to be tailored to leadership; teaching people how to be effective leaders in their households and communities. We want to answer the question that Moses asked God when presented with his mission: Who am I? Who am I to handle and succeed in this incredible role? This applies to you and your role as an entrepreneur, spouse, parent, and leader in your community.At the end of the day, the men and women that you’re with in your Wealthy Kingdom group are the ones that will support and help you in this crazy political time. Remember, you are the average of the 5 people you interact with the most, so take advantage of this opportunity!Even if you are not a Christian, you are welcome to take part in this. Of all the Wealthy programs, this one is by far the cheapest, costing you only $100 per month so it can be self-sustaining. Go to wealthykingdom.com to sign up, become bold in your faith, surround yourself with other high-level Christians and entrepreneurs, and change lives for the better!
    5/2/2023
    19:32
  • This Individual Is Crucial For Your Business
    You're ALWAYS going to need an accountant...Are you living The Wealthy Way? Take my free quiz with the link below and get FREE access to my new course “Business Builder Academy” where I go over all the fundamentals of building a 7-figure business. https://www.wealthyway.com/book______________________________________________________Here's how my businesses can help you:Want to be coached by me on real estate investing? Apply at http://www.wealthyinvestor.com/case-study/ytLooking to grow in your faith and business? Join the premiere community for Christian entrepreneurs and business people. Develop your leadership, discipleship, and your faith at https://wealthykingdom.com/Are you an entrepreneur who wants to build their personal brand on social media? Go to https://wealthycreator.ioWant to utilize a full service social media agency? At Pineda Media, we film, edit, post, and personally coach you to create top level content and build your personal brand. Apply now! https://www.pinedamedia.com/Want to partner with me to supercharge your business? Apply at https://www.pinedapartners.com/You can invest in my real estate deals! Go to https://pinedacapital.comNeed tax and accounting help? Contact my CPA Firm! https://TrueBooksCPA.com/For a free consultation with my team go to https://RyanPineda.com______________________________________________________My other social media channels:Subscribe to my real estate only channel "Wealthy Investor" https://www.youtube.com/c/futureflipper1Follow me on Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/ryanpinedahttps://www.tiktok.com/@ryanpinedahttps://www.twitter.com/ryanpineda______________________________________________________Having an accountant provides crucial data for your business. For every dollar you spend in your business, you should consider the return on investment (ROI). Accountants can help account for your spending, track your numbers, and help you scale your venture! Ryan Pineda says that he made the most money once he knew his numbers...
    4/30/2023
    7:39

About Wealthy Way Podcast

Don’t go broke trying to get rich…Entrepreneurs face so much pressure to grow their companies that it ends up bankrupting them in other areas of life such as their family, faith, and health.The Wealthy Way Podcast highlights other paths to success without sacrificing everything. The host, Ryan Pineda, interviews top experts in business, health, faith, and relationships while sharing his own experiences.Ryan is the CEO of seven different 7-8 Figure businesses. In addition to that he owns 500+ rental properties, has received 500M+ views on social media, and is a retired pro baseball player.Go to WealthyWay.com to get access to free courses, planner app, blogs, and more. For inquiries email [email protected] podcast was formerly “The Ryan Pineda Show”.
Podcast website

