The Ripple Effect is a podcast ministry of The Navigators Train - Develop - Care department. This podcast is all about seeking abundant life through rhythms that can help us know God’s voice and experience deep spiritual health, making waves and overflowing in our lives and relationships with others, from the inside out. We facilitate spiritual practices in brief episodes you can fit into your daily life, like a mini-retreat for your soul.
We’re praying this resource is helpful for you, and we’d love to talk to you about it. Feel free to email us at [email protected]
