The Ripple Effect
The Ripple Effect

The Navigators Train – Develop – Care
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
The Ripple Effect
  • Advent Devotional Day 07: Cultivating Hope in Daily Life (Hope in Action) with Glenn Balsis
    As we wrap up our first week of the Advent Devotional, Glenn Balsis leads us in an examen prayer practice to consider where hope has sprung up.
    6:00
  • Advent Devotional Day 06: Hope of Christ's Kingdom (The Not-Yet) with Alice Matagora
    Today, Alice Matagora helps us consider hope and discernment together. Where do we feel the dissonance of what we hope for...and the reality that's in the way?By Lyndi Lee Markus
    6:00
  • Advent Devotional Day 05: Hope in Christ (The Already) with Krishana Kraft
    Krishana leads us to pause in gratitude toward what Jesus has already done for us as we wait for his coming.
    5:28
  • Advent Devotional Day 04 - Invitation to Hope (with Osaze Murray)
    Osaze Murray leads us in an exploration of hope in Scripture through imaginative prayer.By Lyndi Lee Markus
    4:17
  • Advent Devotional Day 03: Hope in Scripture - Lament (with Krishana Kraft)
    In a week where we celebrate hope, Krishana leads us in a consideration of Lamentations 3.(By Krishana Kraft)
About The Ripple Effect

The Ripple Effect is a podcast ministry of The Navigators Train - Develop - Care department. This podcast is all about seeking abundant life through rhythms that can help us know God’s voice and experience deep spiritual health, making waves and overflowing in our lives and relationships with others, from the inside out. We facilitate spiritual practices in brief episodes you can fit into your daily life, like a mini-retreat for your soul. We’re praying this resource is helpful for you, and we’d love to talk to you about it. Feel free to email us at [email protected].
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

