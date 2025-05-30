The Revenue Leadership Podcast with Kyle Norton

E32: Layering SLG Without Breaking the Product with John Eitel
Most product-led companies hit a wall when they try to add sales-led growth. Too often, the motions clash, teams misalign, and growth stalls. So, how do you scale revenue without sacrificing your product-led roots?In this episode of The Revenue Leadership Podcast, Kyle Norton sits down with John Eitel, former Global VP of Sales & Success at Canva and CRO at Demandbase, about how to successfully layer a sales-led motion on top of a product-led foundation. Drawing from his experience at WP Engine and Canva, John shares how to identify the right signals to introduce sales, validate demand through customer conversations, and build a commercially viable offering without cannibalizing PLG momentum. He also reflects on how the CRO role is evolving in today's market—and why adaptability, experimentation, and cross-functional alignment are more important than ever.Key Moments: (00:00) Introduction(08:51)Commercialization Strategies for SLG(12:13) Customer Success and Support in SLG(14:56) Pricing and Packaging for Enterprise Solutions(17:52) Building the Sales Team for Growth(20:52) Hiring the Right Sales Reps for Success(30:48) Understanding User Adoption and Buyer Dynamics(35:24) Team Building Strategies: Lessons from WP Engine and Canva(37:23) Key Roles in Early Team Development(42:54) Metrics for Revenue Leaders: Signals to Invest or Pull Back(45:42) Understanding Sales-Led Growth and Incremental Value(48:13) Balancing Sales and Self-Service Models(51:54) Product Differentiation for Market Segments(59:03) Aligning Sales, Marketing, and Product(01:10:02) The Disparity in Revenue Talent(01:13:00) Framework for Company Selection(01:18:26) Optimizing for Company Quality(01:21:10) What Separates Good from Great CROs?(01:23:03) Advice for Young Leaders(01:24:26) Lessons Learned in Team Dynamics(01:26:26) Insights on Mental Health and Leadership