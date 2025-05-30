Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTechnologyThe Revenue Leadership Podcast with Kyle Norton
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Revenue Leadership Podcast with Kyle Norton
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Revenue Leadership Podcast with Kyle Norton

Pavilion
TechnologyBusiness
The Revenue Leadership Podcast with Kyle Norton
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 36
  • E34: Why Enablement Is the Most Overlooked Growth Lever with Luke Arno, CRO of Transcend
    Is enablement the most overlooked growth lever in sales? Luke Arno thinks so—and he’s got the track record to prove it.In this episode, Kyle Norton talks with Luke Arno, CRO at Transcend and veteran of Salesforce, Box, and Segment, about how great enablement can drive real sales productivity. Luke breaks down his three-part framework—onboarding, ongoing development, and in-the-moment field strategy—and shares how to build programs that actually move the needle. They also dive into how to hire for enablement, measure its impact, and create a high-skill, high-will sales culture rooted in coaching, clarity, and accountability.Thanks for tuning in! New episodes of The Revenue Leadership Podcast drop every Wednesday. Join the revenue leaders redefining growth at Pavilion's CRO Summit 2025, which will be held on June 3rd at the Denver Art Museum. Register today.Stay ahead with the latest industry developments and emerging go-to-market trends with Topline Newsletter by Asad Zaman. Subscribe today.Tune into Topline Podcast, the #1 podcast for founders, operators, and investors in B2B tech hosted by Sam Jacobs, AJ Bruno, and Asad Zaman.You’re invited! Join the free Topline Slack channel to connect with 600+ revenue leaders, share insights, and keep the conversation going beyond the podcast!
    --------  
    1:17:29
  • E33: What It Takes to Be a Revenue Leader in the AI Era with Mike Donohue, CRO of 11x
    What happens when a company completely replaces its SDR team with AI? In this episode, Kyle Norton sits down with Mike Donahue, CRO at 11X, to unpack how digital workers—AI agents named Alice and Julian—now generate over 90% of the company’s pipeline.Mike shares how 11X is pioneering an AI-native go-to-market model, where full-cycle reps are supported by centralized agent orchestration, and where growth marketing owns what used to be outbound sales. You’ll hear how AI is reshaping sales roles, why traditional BDR hiring may soon be obsolete, and what CROs must learn today to stay relevant tomorrow.StackOptimise AI Course hereNew episodes of The Revenue Leadership Podcast with Kyle Norton drop every Wednesday.Stay ahead with the latest industry developments, emerging go-to-market trends, and valuable benchmarking data. Subscribe to Topline Newsletter for expert insights from Asad Zaman every Thursday.Tune into Topline Podcast, the #1 podcast for founders, operators, and investors in B2B tech. Catch full-length episodes every Sunday and bite-sized mini-episodes every Thursday, where our hosts sit down with top B2B tech leaders to unpack their biggest challenges—and how they overcame them.You’re invited! Join the free Topline Slack channel to connect with 600+ revenue leaders, share insights, and keep the conversation going beyond the podcast!Key Moments:(00:00) Introduction(01:56) Current State of AI Adoption in GTM Teams(04:55) The Importance of AI for CROs(10:16) The Future of AI in Sales and Marketing(14:30) Understanding Digital Workers and Their Impact(18:57) Managing Digital Workers for Sales Efficiency(22:25) The Role of AI in Outreach(25:35) Determining AI's Fit for Different Markets(30:49) Best Practices for AI Adoption in Organizations(45:54) Learning and Adapting in AI(48:59) First Principles Thinking in Sales(01:02:42) The Future of Sales in an AI Era(01:07:54) Key Traits of Successful Revenue Leaders(01:11:49) Lessons Learned in Leadership
    --------  
    1:17:12
  • E32: Layering SLG Without Breaking the Product with John Eitel
    Most product-led companies hit a wall when they try to add sales-led growth. Too often, the motions clash, teams misalign, and growth stalls. So, how do you scale revenue without sacrificing your product-led roots?In this episode of The Revenue Leadership Podcast, Kyle Norton sits down with John Eitel, former Global VP of Sales & Success at Canva and CRO at Demandbase, about how to successfully layer a sales-led motion on top of a product-led foundation. Drawing from his experience at WP Engine and Canva, John shares how to identify the right signals to introduce sales, validate demand through customer conversations, and build a commercially viable offering without cannibalizing PLG momentum. He also reflects on how the CRO role is evolving in today’s market—and why adaptability, experimentation, and cross-functional alignment are more important than ever.New episodes of The Revenue Leadership Podcast with Kyle Norton drop every Wednesday.Stay ahead with the latest industry developments, emerging go-to-market trends, and valuable benchmarking data. Subscribe to Topline Newsletter for expert insights from Asad Zaman every Thursday.Tune into Topline Podcast, the #1 podcast for founders, operators, and investors in B2B tech. Catch full-length episodes every Sunday and bite-sized mini-episodes every Thursday, where our hosts sit down with top B2B tech leaders to unpack their biggest challenges—and how they overcame them.You’re invited! Join the free Topline Slack channel to connect with 600+ revenue leaders, share insights, and keep the conversation going beyond the podcast!Key Moments: (00:00) Introduction(08:51)Commercialization Strategies for SLG(12:13) Customer Success and Support in SLG(14:56) Pricing and Packaging for Enterprise Solutions(17:52) Building the Sales Team for Growth(20:52) Hiring the Right Sales Reps for Success(30:48) Understanding User Adoption and Buyer Dynamics(35:24) Team Building Strategies: Lessons from WP Engine and Canva(37:23) Key Roles in Early Team Development(42:54) Metrics for Revenue Leaders: Signals to Invest or Pull Back(45:42) Understanding Sales-Led Growth and Incremental Value(48:13) Balancing Sales and Self-Service Models(51:54) Product Differentiation for Market Segments(59:03) Aligning Sales, Marketing, and Product(01:10:02) The Disparity in Revenue Talent(01:13:00) Framework for Company Selection(01:18:26) Optimizing for Company Quality(01:21:10) What Separates Good from Great CROs?(01:23:03) Advice for Young Leaders(01:24:26) Lessons Learned in Team Dynamics(01:26:26) Insights on Mental Health and Leadership
    --------  
    1:29:55
  • E31: The Rise of the 10X SDR with Florin Tatulea of Common Room
    In today’s episode, Kyle sits down with Florin Tatulea, Head of Sales Development at Common Room, to discuss the evolution of outbound sales in the context of AI and technology. Florin shares insights on the importance of understanding signals and intent in sales, the changing profile of sales reps, and the role of RevOps in strategizing outbound efforts. The discussion highlights the need for collaboration across departments and the importance of sales reps mastering AI tools to effectively engage with prospects. They also explore the changing role of sales development leaders, the hiring process, and the significance of compensation in retaining talent. The discussion emphasizes the need for a diverse skill set within sales teams and the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in a rapidly changing environment.New episodes of The Revenue Leadership Podcast with Kyle Norton drop every Wednesday.Stay ahead with the latest industry developments, emerging go-to-market trends, and valuable benchmarking data. Subscribe to Topline Newsletter for expert insights from Asad Zaman every Thursday.Tune into Topline Podcast, the #1 podcast for founders, operators, and investors in B2B tech. Catch full-length episodes every Sunday and bite-sized mini-episodes every Thursday, where our hosts sit down with top B2B tech leaders to unpack their biggest challenges—and how they overcame them.Your’re invited! Join the free Topline Slack channel to connect with 600+ revenue leaders, share insights, and keep the conversation going beyond the podcast!Key Moments:(00:00) Introduction(01:49) Understanding Outbound Sales and AI's Role(08:38) Defining Signals and Intent in Sales(10:58) The Evolution of Outbound Sales: From 1.0 to 3.0(14:47) The Profile of an Outbound 3.0 Sales Rep(32:35) Building Champions in Rev Ops(38:03) Leveraging AI for Account Insights(39:53) Human Touch in AI Outreach(45:52) Innovative Approaches to Outbound Sales(49:57) The Evolution of Networking and Referrals(01:01:59) Teaching and Sharing Insights with Prospects(01:05:04) The Role of Sales Development Leaders(01:09:53) Hiring and Developing Effective Sales Teams(01:15:08) The Importance of Compensation and Career Paths in Sales
    --------  
    1:24:06
  • E30: Building AI-Powered Sales Teams with Finally's CRO Kevin "KD" Dorsey
    Kevin "KD" Dorsey is the Chief Revenue Officer at Finally, an all-in-one accounting and finance platform that recently raised $200 million in Series B funding. KD joins the show to discuss real-world examples of how he uses AI in his day-to-day: from developing internal AI agents to evaluating his team's calls.New episodes of The Revenue Leadership Podcast with Kyle Norton drop every Wednesday.Stay ahead with the latest industry developments, emerging go-to-market trends, and valuable benchmarking data. Subscribe to Topline Newsletter for expert insights from Asad Zaman every Thursday.Tune into Topline Podcast, the #1 podcast for founders, operators, and investors in B2B tech. Catch full-length episodes every Sunday and bite-sized mini-episodes every Thursday, where our hosts sit down with top B2B tech leaders to unpack their biggest challenges—and how they overcame them.Your’re invited! Join the free Topline Slack channel to connect with 600+ revenue leaders, share insights, and keep the conversation going beyond the podcast!Key Moments: (00:00) - Introduction and Podcast Overview(01:22) - Guest Introduction: Kevin Dorsey(02:00) - Diving into AI and GTM(02:51) - AI in Sales: Practical Applications(06:36) - Building AI Tools Internally(14:21) - Call Scoring and AI Coaching(20:44) - Issue Diagnosis with AI(33:08) - Leveraging AI for Documentation and Training(35:36) - Choosing Between Building and Buying AI Solutions(40:28) - The Decision to Step Away from Founding(41:01) - Challenges in Building AI Companies(42:08) - The Future of SaaS Companies(43:29) - Leveraging AI for Business Success(46:02) - Learning and Adapting with AI(46:50) - Exploring AI Tools and Resources(58:04) - Evaluating AI Vendors(01:03:04) - Personal Productivity with AI(01:13:42) - Final Thoughts and Advice
    --------  
    1:18:50

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About The Revenue Leadership Podcast with Kyle Norton

The Revenue Leadership Podcast with Kyle Norton is a new show from Pavilion that dives deep into how to succeed as a revenue leader. Kyle Norton, CRO of Owner.com, will host real revenue operators and share framework and tactics you can apply today. No fluff, no sales pitches, and no platitudes. This podcast is built for Founders, CRO’s, Directors and VP’s of Sales (and people who aspire for those roles) who want to level up their craft and grow revenue faster.
Podcast website
TechnologyBusiness

Listen to The Revenue Leadership Podcast with Kyle Norton, All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Revenue Leadership Podcast with Kyle Norton: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 3:06:56 AM