Episode 1 – End the Fed: Hoard Bitcoins

Description Michael Goldstein and Pierre Rochard discuss Pierre's 2013 article "End the Fed: Hoard Bitcoins." Featuring Michael Goldstein: https://x.com/bitstein Pierre Rochard: https://x.com/BitcoinPierre Links & Resources "End the Fed: Hoard Bitcoins" by Pierre Rochard "Economics of Bitcoin: is Bitcoin an alternative to fiat currencies and gold?" by Peter Šurda The SNI Mempool Crash Course in Bitcoin Political Economy Support the Show The Satoshi Nakamoto Institute is a qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donate via Zaprite Connect Website: https://nakamotoinstitute.org X: https://x.com/NakamotoInst Nostr: https://primal.net/sni