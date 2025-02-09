Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationThe Reorg
Listen to The Reorg in the App
Listen to The Reorg in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Reorg

Podcast The Reorg
Satoshi Nakamoto Institute
A deep dive into the Satoshi Nakamoto Institute archives
EducationTechnology

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Episode 1 – End the Fed: Hoard Bitcoins
    Description Michael Goldstein and Pierre Rochard discuss Pierre's 2013 article "End the Fed: Hoard Bitcoins." Featuring Michael Goldstein: https://x.com/bitstein Pierre Rochard: https://x.com/BitcoinPierre Links & Resources "End the Fed: Hoard Bitcoins" by Pierre Rochard "Economics of Bitcoin: is Bitcoin an alternative to fiat currencies and gold?" by Peter Šurda The SNI Mempool Crash Course in Bitcoin Political Economy Support the Show The Satoshi Nakamoto Institute is a qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donate via Zaprite Connect Website: https://nakamotoinstitute.org X: https://x.com/NakamotoInst Nostr: https://primal.net/sni
    --------  
    1:03:45

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About The Reorg

A deep dive into the Satoshi Nakamoto Institute archives
Podcast website

Listen to The Reorg, The Living Your Legacy Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/14/2025 - 10:26:24 PM