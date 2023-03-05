73. let’s talk entering my yes era & 3 tips to be in yours too

Hi my loves! Chatting all things YES era, why I am being intentional to enter it, and three tips to help you be in yours too if you feel called to join. I have been feeling so much better, more excited, and more things are flowing to me ever since deciding to enter this new era. Let me know if you listen! xx Rebecca 4:30 - My yes era brought me to Costa Rica 5:43 - There is no such thing as the perfect time 7:25 - Intentionally get outside your comfort zone 7:47 - What is a yes era? 12:37 - Finding balance 14:40 - Tip #1: Push yourself outside of your comfort zone 19:36 - Tip #2: Be open 22:48 - Tip #3: Stop taking everything so seriously Check out my new course Unleash Your Inner Glow! https://withinyouco.com/course?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fl.instagram.com%2F Follow Within You on Insta for Website/Launch updates! https://www.instagram.com/withinyouco/ Join our Glow-Up Season 2023 Group Chat! https://app.geneva.com/invite/81106b8e-2000-43e7-bfbe-7cd1621854e1 Connect with me on... Instagram - @rebeccaleighhealth - https://www.instagram.com/rebeccaleighhealth/ Tik Tok - @rebeccaaleigh - https://www.tiktok.com/@rebeccaaleigh YouTube - Rebecca Leigh - https://www.youtube.com/c/RebeccaLeigh Pinterest - @rebeccaleighhealth - https://www.pinterest.com/rebeccaleighhealth/_created/ Website - rebeccaleighhealth.com