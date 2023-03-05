In today's episode, I will be answering all of the questions you have been asking me over on my IG! I have so many good questions to cover so I am bringing major wellness big sis vibes for this Q&A. If you have a question that wasn't answered, shoot me a DM! As always, sending love <3
1:25 - Do you have any tips to stop comparing yourself to others?
4:11 - How do I balance my hormones/get my period back?
7:38 - How to deal with uncertainty?
9:25 - How do I stay consistent?
12:53 - Recommendations for kick-starting your wellness/health journey?
15:50 - Biggest change I made for gut health?
17:47 - How am I doing mentally & physically?
20:00 - How long did it take to heal your relationship with food?
21:21 - What was the transition like leaving your full-time job?
5/24/2023
23:53
75. let's talk 3 mindset shifts to make for summer
Let's talk about making mindset shifts for summer! My mentality and perspective going into the summer has changed so much these past few years, and let me tell you, I feel so much better. Let's feel our best together this summer!
2:20 - Tip #1: Your inner energy is going to exude no matter what you look like
6:35 - Tip #2: You do not need to change anything
10:06 - Tip #3: Shift your focus
5/17/2023
14:37
74. let's talk 6 steps to creating more inner peace
In today's episode, I'll be sharing 6 steps I would recommend to help create more inner peace. Being in Costa Rica has allowed me to fully understand what it meant to feel deep inner peace, so I wanted to share what has helped towards achieving this feeling so you can feel the same <3
4:47 - Step #1: Accepting what is; not resisting
7:57 - Step #2: Live in the present moment
10:41 - Step #3: Don't try to change yourself
14:40 - Step #4: Do something that brings you inner peace
18:48 - Step #5: Consider choosing long-term peace over short-term pleasure
21:52 - Step #6: Connect to something greater than yourself
5/10/2023
25:28
73. let’s talk entering my yes era & 3 tips to be in yours too
Hi my loves! Chatting all things YES era, why I am being intentional to enter it, and three tips to help you be in yours too if you feel called to join. I have been feeling so much better, more excited, and more things are flowing to me ever since deciding to enter this new era. Let me know if you listen! xx Rebecca
4:30 - My yes era brought me to Costa Rica
5:43 - There is no such thing as the perfect time
7:25 - Intentionally get outside your comfort zone
7:47 - What is a yes era?
12:37 - Finding balance
14:40 - Tip #1: Push yourself outside of your comfort zone
19:36 - Tip #2: Be open
22:48 - Tip #3: Stop taking everything so seriously
5/3/2023
25:39
72. let's talk all things lymphatic system & why we should care with @misslymph
Welcome back! Sit down with Sabrina from @misslymph and I as we chat all about the lymphatic system and why we should care for it. This episode includes information about the lymphatic system, how to care for it/what you can do at home, and Sabrina's journey as she started her own business.
1:45 - About Sabrina
4:55 - What was it about the lymphatic system that interested Sabrina?
6:40 - Lymphatic system 101
10:40 - How does a lymphatic drainage massage work?
13:10 - Options if you can't make it in for a massage
15:25 - Sabrina's favorite ways to help her lymphatic system
16:14 - How to do a lymphatic drainage massage at home
20:51 - Focus on balance
22:24 - Sabrina's entrepreneurship journey
25:15 - The future of Miss Lymph
26:38 - What helped Sabrina on her journey?
31:10 - One thing Sabrina wants you to take away from this episode
Sabrina's socials:
IG: @misslymph
Book a session here: https://www.misslymph.com/
