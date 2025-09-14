The Real Science of Sport Podcast

Reflections on Gladwell and Tokyo 2025 gets underway

Become a Discourse memberJoin our community on Discourse - predict, pontificate, ponder and pledge - a small monthly donation gets you into the VIP room for the "best content on the internet!". Your support keeps us going!Show notesIn this (supposed to be) quick Spotlight we look back and forward at the Women’s Rugby World Cup (02:08) and how the lack of competitive matches may be dulling the appetite and how the game can grow. We discuss a concussion and a card which may have implications for the quarter finals and examine why there are so few coaches at the top level of women's rugby. While Gareth is shocked by only three in the World Cup and zero in the Women's Premiership, Ross explains why it takes time for the knowledge and experience to filter through and change will come more slowly that we might think.In Center Stage (17:30), we take another look back at the Malcolm Gladwell podcast, but through the eyes of the Discourse members, who like Gareth, focused on the topics which the rest of the internet forgot in their trans debate frenzy. Does Gladwell really think Hodgkinson might be doping? Why compression of adolescence is such a good term for an important concept, and why Gladwell backs the 'whimsical' suggestion of banning parents from live sports events, even knowing it to be unfeasible? Did Gladwell mislead on the relative age distribution theory? Is his bridging of the gap between journalism and science valid? Do athletes have a responsibility to entertain? So many gems, so little time.And Finally, (42:58), we look forward to the first of the athletics World Championship finals - the 4x400 mixed relay and the women's 10000 metres, and make a few predictions.Show NotesWorld Rugby and Gallagher extend GHPA programmeWorld Rugby launches Women Coaching Rugby Toolkit to recruit and retain more female rugby coachesDon't forget you can watch all our episodes on Youtube now Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.