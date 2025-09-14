The Real Science of Sport Podcast

Tokyo Day 2: The Fastest Man and Woman in the World / Men's 10000m Stunners / A marathon sprint
Join the conversation on Discourse. Have your say and read what fellow listeners think of the Tokyo 2025 action. A small monthly pledge on Patron gets you that, and so much more, and is a way to show your support for what we do.On the Track todayThe fastest man and woman in the world were crowned on track in Tokyo today. Could Lyles defend his 100m crown and continue the US dominance of the event, or would the Jamaicans wrestle control back? Would the season-long dominance of Jefferson-Wooden turn into a maiden world title against Olympic champ Alfred?Speaking of sprinting, the women's marathon came down to a sprint, with a surprise medalist joining two pre-race favourites on the podium. And speaking of surprises, the men's 10000m had plenty! We also had the elimination of three big favourites in Round 1 of the Men's 1500m, semi-finals in the women's 1500m, a first look at the 400m women, and a host of field events.Ross and Gareth dissect the action from Day 2 in Tokyo, and look ahead to Day 3's action. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Tokyo Day 1: Women's 10000m and Mixed 4 x 400m
Join the conversation on Discourse. Have your say and read what fellow listeners think of the Tokyo 2025 action. A small monthly pledge on Patron gets you that, and so much more, and is a way to show your support for what we do.On the Track todayThe first gold medals were contested on track today, with the women's 10000m and mixed 4 x 400m relays kicking off the gold rush. We dissect those races, discussing how they were won, whether the favourites lived up to their billing, and who made tactical errors that may have cost them?We also look ahead to Day 2, which will feature the crowning of new 100m champions. Can Lyles defend, or do Jamaican take back the title, and does Jefferson-Wooden hold off Julien Alfred? The Women's Marathon and the men's 10000 are also up for grabs, and we look ahead to the favourites and likely storylines. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Reflections on Gladwell and Tokyo 2025 gets underway
Become a Discourse memberJoin our community on Discourse - predict, pontificate, ponder and pledge - a small monthly donation gets you into the VIP room for the "best content on the internet!". Your support keeps us going!Show notesIn this (supposed to be) quick Spotlight we look back and forward at the Women’s Rugby World Cup (02:08) and how the lack of competitive matches may be dulling the appetite and how the game can grow. We discuss a concussion and a card which may have implications for the quarter finals and examine why there are so few coaches at the top level of women's rugby. While Gareth is shocked by only three in the World Cup and zero in the Women's Premiership, Ross explains why it takes time for the knowledge and experience to filter through and change will come more slowly that we might think.In Center Stage (17:30), we take another look back at the Malcolm Gladwell podcast, but through the eyes of the Discourse members, who like Gareth, focused on the topics which the rest of the internet forgot in their trans debate frenzy. Does Gladwell really think Hodgkinson might be doping? Why compression of adolescence is such a good term for an important concept, and why Gladwell backs the 'whimsical' suggestion of banning parents from live sports events, even knowing it to be unfeasible? Did Gladwell mislead on the relative age distribution theory? Is his bridging of the gap between journalism and science valid? Do athletes have a responsibility to entertain? So many gems, so little time.And Finally, (42:58), we look forward to the first of the athletics World Championship finals - the 4x400 mixed relay and the women's 10000 metres, and make a few predictions.Show NotesWorld Rugby and Gallagher extend GHPA programmeWorld Rugby launches Women Coaching Rugby Toolkit to recruit and retain more female rugby coachesDon't forget you can watch all our episodes on Youtube now Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Tokyo 2025: Preview Show with Sean Ingle
The Tokyo World Athletics Championships kick off on September 13, and while the team are not there in presence, we will be bringing you recaps, insights and analysis through the 8 days of action. In this Preview show, we are joined by Guardian Chief Sports Writer, Sean Ingle, for a look ahead at the week of athletics. We discuss the placement of these World Championships in the calendar, and why it may backfire for World Athletics and the athletes, who've had to plan for a longer season than ever before. We talk about the general health of the sport, and explore how it might make changes to appeal to the next generation of fans. And of course, we preview some of the big events, the rivalries and on-track stories, with unique insights from one of the world's most knowledgeable insider-sports journalists.This show also kicks off our Tokyo 2025 campaign, where we plan to bring you as many daily insights as we can. Work pressures, and time zone challenges may prevent a full house, but join us over the course of the week for the best applied sports science insights around!You can also support our work by making a small monthly donation on Patreon, and this also gets you access to our world class community of Discourse members, who will enrich your Tokyo 2025 experience enormously (as well as every other training, health and sports science you've had!) Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Inside the Astonishing World of Elite Rowing
Rower Drew Ginn is one of Australia's most decorated athletes with five world championships and three Olympic gold medals to his name. From 1995 to 1998, he was also a member of the famous Oarsome Foursome coxless four, which had dominated the sport for much of the 1990s. In this interview, Ginn explains why his own upbringing was the perfect catalyst for his success, what makes a good rower, the technical and physical demands placed on top-class rowers, how rowing strength is measured, the modern tech used in rowing and why weather conditions and water temperature can play a significant role in performance. With the world championships taking place in Shanghai, China, from September 21-28, 2025, it's the perfect opportunity to understand the intricacies of this incredible sport.SHOW NOTES:Drew's dazzling career in rowingWorld Rowing Championships 2025 website Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
