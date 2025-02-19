Powered by RND
The Real ResQ Podcast

The Real ResQ is the ultimate podcast for inspiring stories of everyday heroes who risk their lives ”so others may live.” Join experienced Coast Guard Rescue Sw...
HistoryEducationHealth & Wellness

  • Episode 219: Matt High USCG Rescue Swimmer #431
    In this episode of The Real ResQ Podcast, host Jason Quinn is joined by Matt High, U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer #431. High shares his journey into the Coast Guard, from his initial training to his first rescue mission. A rescue of a few guys stuck on a spit of land in the middle of a river.  He dives into career-defining moments, being an instructor at Rescue Swimmer A-School to additional unforgettable rescues. They discuss the evolution of the rescue swimmer program, the impact of manpower shortages, and the camaraderie that comes with the job. High also shares humorous anecdotes and the invaluable lessons he’s learned—both in the water and as an instructor—emphasizing the importance of mentorship and passing down knowledge. Enjoy!This episode is powered by Vertical HeliCASTS.Thank you for sponsoring this episode of The Real ResQ: PAG, Ready Swimmer, and The Real ResQ Store.Follow The Real ResQ on Facebook and Instagram and listen on Vertical HeliCASTS. Plus, get your podcast gear at therealresqstore.com.
    --------  
    1:24:56
  • Episode 218: Jeff “Spanky” Peterson US Air Force Pilot
    In this episode of The Real ResQ Podcast, host Jason Quinn interviews Jeff “Spanky” Peterson, a pilot with the United States Air Force.Spanky was one of the pilots who played a critical role in the daring rescue of Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell after Operation Red Wings took a devastating turn. This rescue was immortalized in Luttrell's book “Lone Survivor,” and brought to the big screen in the film of the same name.We dive into the details of the rescue mission to save Luttrell, the challenges faced during the operation, and the emotional toll it took on the crew. Spanky recounts the events leading up to the mission, the search for survivors, and the eventual rescue, providing a gripping insight into military operations and the bravery of those involved. After hearing this incredible story, Spanky reflects on his extensive experience in helicopter rescue operations, discussing advancements in equipment, other various rescue missions, and the challenges faced during these operations. He reflects on specific incidents, including rescuing stranded hikers, responding to firefighters struck by lightning, and more. Enjoy!This episode is powered by Vertical HeliCASTS.Thank you for sponsoring this episode of The Real ResQ: Axnes, Ready Swimmer and The Real ResQ Store.Follow The Real ResQ on Facebook and Instagram and listen on Vertical HeliCASTS. Plus, get your podcast gear at therealresqstore.com.
    --------  
    1:55:49
  • Episode 217: Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Henry 1 Helicopter
    In this episode of The Real ResQ Podcast, host Jason Quinn sits down with the crew of “Henry 1,” the busy Bell 407 from Sonoma County Sheriff’s OfficeHelicopter Unit. The crew includes Chris Haas, Nigel Cooper, Larry Matelli, and Jamal Cook.Recorded live on location in Sonoma County, California, right outside their hangar and in front of their Bell 407, the team shares insights into their unique role  with the county’s all-purpose helicopter. Henry 1 handles everything from law enforcement and firefighting to medevac support and search-and-rescue, covering a diverse and challenging region that includes wine country, rugged hills, rocky coastal cliffs, and cold waters.The crew reflects on some of their most memorable rescue calls. Haas recalls his very first day with Henry 1, responding to a plane crash, followed immediately by a mountain bike accident. Cooper shares his experience rescuing individuals whose vessel overturned off the Sonoma coast. Matelli talks about a cliff jumper recovery, while Cook recounts a water rescue involving an overturned kayak.The team also dives into some of their most notable rescues that gained public attention, including:A dramatic cliff rescue that made national headlines, featured by NBC News and the Today Show.Three separate mountain bike accidents in different locations within a single 24-hour period, covered by The Press Democrat.A boat crash on the rocks with a deceased person onboard, reported by KRON4.A rescue featured in Road and Track magazine, where a car had plunged off Highway 1.A series of five rescues on the Russian River in California, highlighted on Patch.com.There’s much more to the story of Sonoma County Sheriff’s Henry 1. You can learn more about their operations in the Spring 2025 Mega Issue of Vertical Valor. For additional insight into their law enforcement and public safety missions, check out Jon Gray’s interview with the team on The Hangar Z Podcast, Part 1 and Part 2. There is a short YouTube video on Sonoma County on the Vertical YouTube channel. And to see their rescue operations in action, watch the documentary where Jason Quinn joins them for two days of training.Enjoy!This episode is powered by Vertical HeliCASTS.Thank you for sponsoring this episode of The Real ResQ: Axnes, Bell, Switlik and The Real ResQ Store.Follow The Real ResQ on Facebook and Instagram and listen on Vertical HeliCASTS. Plus, get your podcast gear at therealresqstore.com.
    --------  
    1:30:01
  • Episode 216: Oliver Kreuzer, Swiss and US Citizen a SAR Flight Paramedic with Air Zermatt and US Air Force PJ (Pararescue)
    In this episode of The Real ResQ Podcast, host Jason Quinn interviews Oliver Kreuzer, a SAR Flight Paramedic with Air Zermatt and US Air Force PJ (Pararescue).Kreuzer shares his remarkable journey from growing up in the mountains of Switzerland to becoming a highly skilled rescue medic and pararescue specialist.  He discusses his dual citizenship, military training, and experiences with Air Zermatt, highlighting the challenges and motivations that drove him to excel in his field. Kreuzer reflects on his first rescue experiences, the technical aspects of helicopter rescues, and the importance of teamwork and mentorship in high-stakes situations. He shares insights into the world of mountain rescue operations in Zermatt, Switzerland. He discusses the importance of local expertise, the dynamics of helicopter rescues, and the challenges posed by weather conditions. Oliver emphasizes the need for thorough training and preparation for aspiring rescuers, drawing from his own experiences in both Swiss and U.S. military contexts. He concludes with motivational advice for those looking to pursue a career in rescue operations, highlighting the value of persistence and continuous learning. Enjoy! This episode is powered by Vertical HeliCASTS.Thank you for sponsoring this episode of The Real ResQ: Axnes, Ready Swimmer and The Real ResQ Store.Follow The Real ResQ on Facebook and Instagram and listen on Vertical Helicasts. Plus, get your podcast gear at therealresqstore.com.
    --------  
    1:11:17
  • Episode 215: Joe Burns, U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer #123 and Retired NYPD Captain
    In this episode of The Real ResQ Podcast, host Jason Quinn interviews Joe Burns, U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer #123 and retired NYPD captain with 21 years of service.Burns recounts his journey from joining the Coast Guard to becoming a Rescue Swimmer, sharing two memorable rescues from his four-year Coast Guard career.The conversation shifts to his time with the NYPD in Brooklyn, where he reflects on significant experiences, including 9/11. Burns discusses the challenges of policing in New York City, the importance of training, and the toll of stress on first responders. He highlights the value of continuous training and balancing instinct with preparation in high-pressure situations. Enjoy! This episode is powered by Vertical HeliCASTS.Thank you for sponsoring this episode of The Real ResQ: Bluedrop, Switlik and The Real ResQ Store.Follow The Real ResQ on Facebook and Instagram and listen on Vertical Helicasts. Plus, get your podcast gear at therealresqstore.com.
    --------  
    1:07:50

About The Real ResQ Podcast

The Real ResQ is the ultimate podcast for inspiring stories of everyday heroes who risk their lives ”so others may live.” Join experienced Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer #500, Jason Quinn, and guests from around the world as they share firsthand accounts of high-pressure situations and the bravery required to navigate them. From the simple standard medevac to the dark and stormy night rescues, they are entertaining and fun to listen to. Each episode is packed with riveting stories, insightful interviews, and expert analysis, giving you an immersive experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Here, we go behind the scenes of these amazing rescues. We get an inside look and listen to all the good and the bad of these everyday heroes. Whether you’re a first responder or simply fascinated by the world of rescue work, ”The Real ResQ” is a must-listen. Subscribe now and join us on this unforgettable journey of courage, heroism, and hope.
