CABINET Minister Piyush Goyal - From PM Vajpayee To PM Modi | The Ranveer Show 313

In this episode of The Ranveer Show, we welcome our guest, Mr. Piyush Vedprakash Goyal. He is one of the most influential people in India, working as the Cabinet Minister in the Government of India. His professional background as a Chartered Accountant helped him serve tremendously in diverse areas of the Indian Government, such as Minister of Coal, Minister of Finance, Minister of Railways, Minister of Mines, and Minister of New and Renewable Energy. This is one of the most informative episodes that we have had on our show, where Mr. Piyush touched on many topics related to the Government of India and his Work. He talked about his time with our Former Prime Minister Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee and how he positively impacted his life. He further talked about the different focal points that the Government of India focuses on including Tourism and Biodiversity. He also shared his thoughts on the future of Youth in India and how the youth, content creators, and entrepreneurs can help India become a better place. It is one of the most amazing podcasts that I have recorded and I hope that you enjoy listening to this, as much as I enjoyed recording it. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments! 0:00 – Piyush Goyal x Ranveer Allahbadia Begins 4:30 – Best aspect of his life 6:56 – Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Impact on His Life 13:45 – Insights on Leadership 14:30 - Impact of Swachh Bharat & Tourism 18:35 – Impact of Colonialism in India 21:19 – How can Influencers help India? 28:21 - Corruption in the government 32:42 – Basic Skill set needed for Politics 37:35 – His team and process of betterment 39:55 – Future of India (2030s and 2040s) 44:30 – How his daily life looks like 49:10 – Thank you for Watching