Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps brings you #TheRanveerShow.
Every episode has been designed to bring you some kind of value add. Life is a never ending self
Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar - Indian Youth, Brain Drain & Geopolitics | The Ranveer Show 314
In this very special episode of The Ranveer Show Podcast, we are pleased to welcome one of the most prestigious personalities of the Government of India, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. He is an Indian diplomat and politician, serving as the Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India.
In this informative episode, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar talked about topics that are closely related to Geopolitics. He shares his experience of working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what are the challenges he has to face as the Minister of External Affairs. He further discusses the Role of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing in the field of Geopolitics and put light on the situation of Brain Drain in the Country.
This is one of the most special episodes that I’ve been a part of considering my interest in Geopolitics and India’s bright future. Being in conversation with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was an overwhelming yet amazing experience.
I hope you enjoy this episode. Feel free to comment down any thoughts you have about the whole conversation.
(0:00) – Dr. S. Jaishankar x Ranveer Begins
(2:38) – Political side of Dr.Jaishankar
(6:02) – PM Modi’s thought on S Jaishankar
(7:13) – Role of Sixth Sense in Geopolitics
(9:40) – Dr. Jaishankar on PM Modi
(11:40) – Current Challenges
(13:38) – Advice to all Entrepreneurs
(16:54) – Interaction with other Ministers
(19:30) – S Jaishankar’s Outlook on his Profession
(21:45) – Role of Artificial Intelligence
(24:35) – About Quantum Computing
(29:00) – How to reverse brain drain?
(33:20) – Why did he consider TRS Podcast?
(34:35) – A message to all Young Leaders
(38:38) – Role of YouTubers & Content Creators
CABINET Minister Piyush Goyal - From PM Vajpayee To PM Modi | The Ranveer Show 313
In this episode of The Ranveer Show, we welcome our guest, Mr. Piyush Vedprakash Goyal. He is one of the most influential people in India, working as the Cabinet Minister in the Government of India. His professional background as a Chartered Accountant helped him serve tremendously in diverse areas of the Indian Government, such as Minister of Coal, Minister of Finance, Minister of Railways, Minister of Mines, and Minister of New and Renewable Energy.
This is one of the most informative episodes that we have had on our show, where Mr. Piyush touched on many topics related to the Government of India and his Work. He talked about his time with our Former Prime Minister Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee and how he positively impacted his life. He further talked about the different focal points that the Government of India focuses on including Tourism and Biodiversity. He also shared his thoughts on the future of Youth in India and how the youth, content creators, and entrepreneurs can help India become a better place.
It is one of the most amazing podcasts that I have recorded and I hope that you enjoy listening to this, as much as I enjoyed recording it. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!
0:00 – Piyush Goyal x Ranveer Allahbadia Begins
4:30 – Best aspect of his life
6:56 – Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Impact on His Life
13:45 – Insights on Leadership
14:30 - Impact of Swachh Bharat & Tourism
18:35 – Impact of Colonialism in India
21:19 – How can Influencers help India?
28:21 - Corruption in the government
32:42 – Basic Skill set needed for Politics
37:35 – His team and process of betterment
39:55 – Future of India (2030s and 2040s)
44:30 – How his daily life looks like
49:10 – Thank you for Watching
My Raw Truth. | TRS 312
As a man, we go through a lot of hardships and have to take many responsibilities. But with time, there are many things that we wish we had known earlier. These 7 lessons are what I wished I knew at the age of 20. Hope this podcast helps you in being a better man and so much more. 0:00 - Introduction 0:58 - 7 lessons as a man 1:35 - Lesson 1 - Accepting Failures 6:44 - Lesson 2 - Rejections 12:46- Lesson 3 - Feminine Perspective 17:19 - Lesson 4 - Discomfort for Growth 23:09 - Lesson 5 - Spiritual Samurai 26:15 - Lesson 6 - Pain is Necessary 31:47 - Lesson 7 - Be the right amount of Evil 35:45 - Thank you for Watching
What They Hide About China & North Korea - Abhijit Iyer-Mitra | The Ranveer Show 310
Taliban In Afghanistan, US War & Geopolitical Predictions: https://youtu.be/8jbR57Fgl3U
In this very special episode of The Ranveer Show, we welcome Abhijit Iyer-Mitra as our guest. He is someone who discusses his experience with dangerous tourism and geopolitics. He shares some of the most fascinating stories of his travel and what we observed and learned from each nation.
In this episode, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra shares his experiences traveling to North Korea, China, and South Korea, highlighting the differences in culture and society. He observes how technology and capitalism have helped South Korea surge ahead in terms of GDP growth, while North Korea remains a brutally honest society.
Hope you enjoy this geopolitics special episode only on The Ranveer Show.
(0:00) - Abhijit Iyer-Mitra x Ranveer Begins
(2:50) - South and North Korea difference
(8:55) - Myths about North Korea
(22:30) - Fake Media Narratives
(26:10) - Future of AI
(30:10) - Future technologies of the world
(35:00) - Views on Syria
(45:10) - America on freedom & refugees
(51:45) - False Propaganda
(53:15) - Final take on Syria
(57:00) - On Volcano Heat & the Cold
(1:02:11) - His time in China
(1:07:00) - Future of China & its problems
(1:10:30) - Geopolitical predictions & more
(1:12:20) - Future of news & podcasts
(1:13:55) - Thank you for watching
Opening Up My Heart To You - Unfiltered Solo Podcast | TRS 311
It's solo pod time, haven't done that in a long while and I have to say, how much I missed you guys. The feedback we get on our solo podcasts is too crucial for both my team and myself. That's where we get our most honest feedback not just for the particular video but also our overall direction for our brand and YouTube Channel. I truly hope from my heart that this podcast gives you healing and strength.
I am diving into the 3 most emotional phases of my life; My 3 Heartbreaks. The purpose of this podcast is to share my pain and the heartbreaks that I have experienced in the 30 years of my existence. Even though heartbreaks give us pain, our aim should always be to focus on healing and moving forward. My goal is to provide healing to the world or to anyone who might have gone through a similar phase in their life. I am extremely grateful for what life has given me till now, whether it is heartbreak or success. Because of all those experiences, I have become who I am today.
I hope you find healing from your heartbreaks and I hope this podcast helps you in some way to reach that point.
(0:00) – Introduction
(4:20) – 1st Heartbreak
(9:18) – 2nd Heartbreak
(19:00) – 3rd Heartbreak
(28:45) – Thank you for watching
