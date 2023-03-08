Hear the crazy story of how my friend Lizzy & I manifested each other. Learn how to manifest incredible lifelong friends.
8/20/2023
24:54
Manifest Anything OVERNIGHT
Wow. This episode is EVERYTHING. Learn how I went from rags to riches in a year, manifested my Tesla in a month, how I manifest at lightning speed. How I time travel. How you can too.
8/16/2023
17:03
How I Lost 15+ lbs Using My MIND
In today's episode, I'm telling you the secret mindset shifts I made through this difficult journey of weight loss that took me from depressed, hating my body & being overweight, to having my dream body, true inner confidence, and peace.
8/15/2023
33:00
Be Careful What You Wish For…
In today’s episode we discuss being caught between two worlds. Your past & future. Who you were and who you are becoming. Are you truly ready to receive the things you’re wishing for? Let’s dive in.
8/5/2023
21:30
Your Life Changes Today
The Priestess Perspective is back. Let's talk about self-identity & how you get to choose your destiny. Your life changes today.
