HomePodcastsEducation
Hot High Priestess
Get the Priestess perspective on everything.
EducationSelf-Improvement
Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Manifesting Friends
    Hear the crazy story of how my friend Lizzy & I manifested each other. Learn how to manifest incredible lifelong friends. My Manifest Magic Workshop & Lucky Girl Lockscreen
    8/20/2023
    24:54
  • Manifest Anything OVERNIGHT
    Wow. This episode is EVERYTHING. Learn how I went from rags to riches in a year, manifested my Tesla in a month, how I manifest at lightning speed. How I time travel. How you can too. https://stan.store/hothighpriestess/p/manifest-magic-workshop
    8/16/2023
    17:03
  • How I Lost 15+ lbs Using My MIND
    In today's episode, I'm telling you the secret mindset shifts I made through this difficult journey of weight loss that took me from depressed, hating my body & being overweight, to having my dream body, true inner confidence, and peace. My Manifest Magic Workshop
    8/15/2023
    33:00
  • Be Careful What You Wish For…
    In today’s episode we discuss being caught between two worlds. Your past & future. Who you were and who you are becoming. Are you truly ready to receive the things you’re wishing for? Let’s dive in. My Manifest Magic Workshop!
    8/5/2023
    21:30
  • Your Life Changes Today
    The Priestess Perspective is back. Let's talk about self-identity & how you get to choose your destiny. Your life changes today. My Manifest Magic Workshop
    8/3/2023
    13:55

About The Priestess Perspective

Get the Priestess perspective on everything.
