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185 episodes
- Welcome to Season 7 and the 141st episode of the podcast show HOP Into Action.
For too long, we have described worker actions with words such as "shortcut," "workaround," "non-compliance," or "deviation." Those words may sound neutral, but they often carry blame for the receiver. They quietly suggest that the problem lies with the person. But what if those actions are not signs of carelessness or poor attitude? What if they are responses to pressure, poor design, awkward systems, conflicting demands, and the everyday reality of getting the job done?
In this episode, we explore a simple but powerful shift in language and thinking. Instead of asking, “Why did the worker adapt?” we ask, “What was the worker responding to?” That change matters. It moves us away from judging behavior and toward understanding conditions. It helps us see that people are often not creating the problem. They are managing the problem that the system has already given them.
We will look at the different kinds of responses workers make every day, and we will also explore how the 4Ds (Dumb, Dangerous, Difficult, and Different) can help leaders and teams notice these responses without blame and with more curiosity.
Because the truth is this: responses are evidence. They show us where work design is weak, where pressure is building, where the system depends on human flexibility, and where learning is possible. So let’s stop asking how to stop people from adapting, and start asking what the work environment is asking people to respond to.
- Welcome to Season 7 and the 140th episode of the podcast show HOP Into Action.
Today, we’re talking about something small that has a big impact on how we see work, how we talk about people, and how we learn as organizations, because words matter.
Words like shortcut, workaround, complacency, distraction, and non-compliance might sound normal in safety conversations. They get used all the time. But the real question is: what do those words do?
Do they help us understand the conditions people were working in?
Do they help us see how the system shaped decisions and trade-offs?
Or do they quietly point the finger at the worker and shut down curiosity before learning even begins?
In this episode, we’ll explore the difference between words as imagined and words as received. What we think we mean is not always what others hear. And when our language carries blame, judgment, or hindsight, it can turn a chance to learn into a story about worker failure.
So let’s slow down, get curious, and unpack the language of blame, and what it might sound like to use words that open up learning instead.
Please join us for the Todd Conklin Conference in Sante Fe: https://swiy.co/CWS March 31st/April 1st 2026.
- Welcome to Season 7 and the 139th episode of the podcast show HOP Into Action. In this episode, host Brent Sutton tackles a question that sits right at the heart of improvement, learning, and safety: Are we evolving… revolutionizing… or truly innovating?
In this episode, he will unpack what he calls the Triad of Safety: Evolution, Revolution, and Innovation, three forces that often get blurred together but actually drive very different outcomes in organizations.
Key takeaway:
If we don’t know which problem we’re solving, we risk using evolutionary tools for revolutionary challenges, and that’s when organizations end up polishing systems that are already obsolete.
Todd Conklin Podcast 584 on Patient Safety Innovation: https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-2j4z3-1a2ffa9
Tickets for Todd Conklin Conference in Sante Fe: https://swiy.co/CWS March 31st/April 1st 2026.
- Welcome to Season 7 and the 138th episode of the podcast show HOP Into Action. In this episode, host Brent Sutton cuts through the organizational overwhelm surrounding Artificial Intelligence to discuss how it aligns with Human and Organizational Performance (HOP). Moving beyond the fear of AI as a "shiny blame machine," Brent outlines a practical framework for ethical, human-centered AI that treats workers as the solution, not the problem.
Listen in as he unpacks five core principles designed to turn AI into a tool for curiosity and system improvement rather than surveillance.
- Welcome to Season 7 and the 137th episode of the podcast show HOP Into Action. In this episode of HOP Into Action, Brent Sutton shares some thinking about Investigation biases, whether they are subconscious or conscious prejudices, assumptions, or mental shortcuts that skew how investigators collect, interpret, and weigh information, leading to unfair or negative outcomes for workers.
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About HOP Into Action Podcast Series
HOP Into Action is a podcast of the broadcast that can be heard on Safety FM. The show is an ongoing discussion about building a better community of practice for people and organizations who want to improve safety, quality and operational excellence using HOP, Learning Teams, 4Ds and other learning framework. The host of the podcast, Brent Sutton, explores through conversation, diversity of thought and reflection the organizational challenges and learning opportunities that can be identified and improved on by using HOP and Learning Teams for Normal Everyday Work, Management of Change to create betterwork. For those of you in safety, it is about moving from preventative safety to productive safety and creating sustainable practice and improvement in operstions.Podcast website
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