Podcast The Practice of Learning Teams
Brent Sutton
The Practice of Learning Teams is a podcast of the broadcast that can be heard on Safety FM. The show is an ongoing discussion about building a better community... More
Available Episodes

5 of 139
  • The other Clive Lloyd Live at the Brisbane Safety Differently Bookclub
    Welcome to Season 4 and the 93rd episode of the podcast series.
    5/18/2023
    35:05
  • Crikey! It's Rob Fisher Live at the Brisbane Safety Differently Bookclub
    Welcome to Season 4 and the 89th episode of the podcast series.
    3/23/2023
    58:52
  • Safety Tech and The New View with Cameron Stevens - Part One
    Welcome to Season 4 and the 88th episode of the podcast series.
    3/9/2023
    40:22
  • Safety Worlds Collide - An Event Preview With The HOP Nerd Sam Goodman
    Welcome to Season 4 and the 87th episode of the podcast series.
    2/23/2023
    1:13:51
  • Trojan Mice Go Wild at Tampa and Vancouver Events
    Welcome to Season 4 and the 86th episode of the podcast series.
    2/9/2023
    39:00

About The Practice of Learning Teams

The Practice of Learning Teams is a podcast of the broadcast that can be heard on Safety FM. The show is an ongoing discussion about building a better community of practice for people and organizations who want to improve safety, quality and operational excellence using Learning Teams. The hosts of the podcast Brent Sutton, Glynis McCarthy and Brent Robinson explore through conversation, diversity of thought and reflection the organizational challenges and learning opportunities that can be identified and improved on by using Learning Teams for Everyday Work, Management of Change and Events or Incidents.
