The Practice of Learning Teams The Practice of Learning Teams
Brent Sutton
The Practice of Learning Teams is a podcast of the broadcast that can be heard on Safety FM. The show is an ongoing discussion about building a better community...
More
The Practice of Learning Teams is a podcast of the broadcast that can be heard on Safety FM. The show is an ongoing discussion about building a better community...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 139
The other Clive Lloyd Live at the Brisbane Safety Differently Bookclub
Welcome to Season 4 and the 93rd episode of the podcast series.
Crikey! It's Rob Fisher Live at the Brisbane Safety Differently Bookclub
Welcome to Season 4 and the 89th episode of the podcast series.
Safety Tech and The New View with Cameron Stevens - Part One
Welcome to Season 4 and the 88th episode of the podcast series.
Safety Worlds Collide - An Event Preview With The HOP Nerd Sam Goodman
Welcome to Season 4 and the 87th episode of the podcast series.
Trojan Mice Go Wild at Tampa and Vancouver Events
Welcome to Season 4 and the 86th episode of the podcast series.
Show more More Government podcasts
Conversations with Rich Bennett
Non-Profit, News, Business News, Arts, Performing Arts, Government, Business
Constitutional Patriot Podcast
News, Politics, Business, Entrepreneurship, Government
News, Politics, True Crime, Government
News, Politics, Technology, Government
News, News Commentary, Government
News, Politics, Government, Leisure, Hobbies, Fiction, Science Fiction
Society & Culture, Business, Entrepreneurship, Government
Business, Non-Profit, Government
Government, Business, Education
About The Practice of Learning Teams
The Practice of Learning Teams is a podcast of the broadcast that can be heard on Safety FM. The show is an ongoing discussion about building a better community of practice for people and organizations who want to improve safety, quality and operational excellence using Learning Teams. The hosts of the podcast Brent Sutton, Glynis McCarthy and Brent Robinson explore through conversation, diversity of thought and reflection the organizational challenges and learning opportunities that can be identified and improved on by using Learning Teams for Everyday Work, Management of Change and Events or Incidents.
Podcast website Listen to The Practice of Learning Teams, Conversations with Rich Bennett and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
The Practice of Learning Teams
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
The Practice of Learning Teams: Podcasts in Family