This week, Adam Nash, CEO and co-founder of Daffy, joins host Thomas Kopelmen for a special charity-focused episode of The Practical Planner. Giving to charities isn’t just about supporting causes you care about, it can provide immediate and long-term tax deductions. Adam and Thomas discuss how donor-advised funds (DAFs) work, how they allow you to better support your favorite charities and the financial and tax benefits of having one place. They touch on the role of automation in making charitable contributions easier, how to find the right charities to support and how to leverage the tax benefits of giving back.

Charitable giving can provide crucial immediate tax benefits, but it can also be a powerful tool in estate planning. Hosts Thomas Kopelman and Dave Haughton discuss the various tools available for charitable giving, including donor-advised funds (DAFs), Charitable Remainder Trusts and Charitable Lead Trusts. They emphasize how to use tools like these to optimize charitable giving for tax efficiency. They also discuss why it can be important to include children in charitable decisions and how to minimize the tax burden on heirs through strategic planning that maximizes charitable contributions.

In this episode of The Practical Planner, our hosts dive deep into the complexities of deed transfers. They discuss how to transfer properties into trusts, the importance of title searches and the common mistakes that can create headaches and legal issues down the line. They also touch on navigating state-specific challenges and how to guide clients considering transferring property into a trust.

This episode of The Practical Planner was recorded live at the 59th Annual Heckerling Institute on Estate Planning in Orlando, one of the premier conferences for estate planning professionals. Anne Rhodes and David Haughton attended in person and shared insights with co-host Thomas Kopelman, who joined virtually, about why estate plans often stall, the latest developments in irrevocable trusts, and the enduring value of conferences for building relationships and gaining expertise in the estate planning and wealth management fields.

About The Practical Planner

Let's reimagine estate planning together. We'll explore ways for advisors to better serve existing clients and grow your business. Unlike other shows that skim the surface of easily Googled topics, hosts Thomas Kopelman and Anne Rhodes provide takeaways that advisors can use to meet your clients wherever they are in the estate planning process. What’s the difference between a will and a trust? What is an estate plan, and why do you need one? What are the biggest estate planning mistakes? The Practical Planner details everything advisors need for effective estate planning. We cover everything from the basics (defining terms like beneficiary, trustee, and family trust, breaking down estate tax 101) to the more complex (such as compliance for advisors, best practices with crypto, and charitable strategies). The Practical Planner is a production of wealth.com. Wealth.com is the #1 Estate Planning Solution built for advisors. Our mission is to modernize estate planning through innovative technology. Thomas Kopelman is the Head of Community at wealth.com, and was named as a Top 100 Advisor by Investopedia in 2022 and 2023, 2023 Young Advisor to Watch, and Top 23 Millennial Financial Advisor by Business Insider. Anne Rhodes is the Chief Legal Officer at wealth.com. Prior to her current role, she was an estate planning attorney first at McDermott Will & Emery (New York), then at Perkins Coie (San Francisco).