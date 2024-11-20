Powered by RND
The Poor Prole’s Almanac

Climate Change got you down? Worried about the fact that *everything* seems to be getting worse? Wondering how we got to this point in the first place, and what...
Available Episodes

  • The Rise of the Pawpaw in Modern Agriculture with Dr. Kirk Pomper
    Join us for an enlightening conversation with Dr. Kirk Pomper, the driving force behind Kentucky State University's pioneering Paw Paw Research Program. As the world's only full-time initiative dedicated to this remarkable fruit, Dr. Pomper brings a wealth of knowledge and passion, tracing his journey from exploring various food crops to championing pawpaws, thanks to the visionary Brett Calloway. We navigate the potential of pawpaw as a transformative alternative crop for small farmers in Kentucky, while also tackling the unique challenges of making this fruit a staple in homes across America. Dr. Pomper takes us on a journey through the complexities of pawpaw processing, from the intricacies of pulp extraction to innovative storage solutions. As we compare the pawpaw to its fruity cousin, the persimmon, we unravel the market challenges both face and the exciting possibilities for value-added products like pawpaw smoothies and jams. We learn about efforts to extend the fruit's shelf life through controlled atmosphere storage, ensuring pawpaws reach new markets far and wide. Our discussion culminates in the fascinating world of pawpaw pollination and cultivar research. Dr. Pomper sheds light on the intricate pollination strategies of pawpaw trees, emphasizing the critical role of cross-pollination and the importance of planting diverse varieties. We also highlight Kentucky State University's endeavors to promote pawpaw awareness, including the upcoming Fifth International Pawpaw Conference and annual Pawpaw Day celebrations. This episode offers a captivating glimpse into the efforts to bring the pawpaw from obscurity to the forefront of the fruit world. Check out KSU's Pawpaw program: https://www.kysu.edu/academics/college-ahnr/school-of-anr/pawpaw/index.php For sources, transcripts, and to read more about this subject, visit: www.agroecologies.org To support this podcast, join our patreon for early, commercial-free episode access at https://www.patreon.com/poorprolesalmanac For PPA Writing Content, visit: www.agroecologies.org For PPA Restoration Content, visit: www.restorationagroecology.com For PPA Merch, visit: www.poorproles.com For PPA Native Plants, visit: www.nativenurseries.org To hear Tomorrow, Today, our sister podcast, visit: www.tomorrowtodaypodcast.org/ Keywords: Pawpaw, Research, Kentucky State University, Fruit, Alternative Crops, Small Farmers, Processing, Pollination, Cultivar, Genetic Diversity, Persimmons, American, Consumer, Storage, Value-Added Products, Insect Pollinators, Cross-Pollination, Survival Mechanisms, Clonal Propagation, Root-Suckering, Native Fruits, Social Media, Educational Field Days, International Conference, Cultivar Release, Entrepreneurs, Nurseries, Scientists, Festivals, Louisville, Athens  
    --------  
    37:26
  • Revolutionizing Agriculture: Harnessing Soil Bacteria for a Sustainable Future with Dr. Jim Ippolito
    Discover the groundbreaking research of Jim Ippolito, a leading expert in soil health and fertility from Ohio State University. Our engaging conversation uncovers his innovative methods for utilizing soil bacteria to enhance nutrient availability, especially phosphorus—a vital yet non-renewable resource. We challenge traditional farming practices and highlight how leveraging natural soil biology can revolutionize sustainable agriculture, reducing the reliance on external fertilizers. Explore the fascinating intersections between soil microorganisms and human biology as we discuss how ecosystems shape microbial diversity and affect everything from prairies to farmlands. We draw intriguing parallels between biological structures found in nitrogen-fixing bacteria and human components, such as hemoglobin, revealing the profound interconnectedness of all life forms. Jim shares his optimistic vision of how phosphorus-solubilizing bacteria might reshape agriculture, emphasizing the pressing need for innovative solutions to ensure a sustainable future. As we tackle the economic and practical challenges faced by producers transitioning to sustainable methods, Jim offers insights from his extensive experience with biochar, biosolids, and integrated agroecosystem management. We delve into the potential and hurdles of using biochar in large-scale agriculture and discuss the importance of balancing modern techniques with traditional knowledge in regenerative agriculture. Our conversation concludes with an exploration of efforts to advance soil health legislation in Ohio, highlighting the critical role these initiatives play in promoting resilient and sustainable agricultural practices. We discuss a fellow colleague's research extensively, Dr. Antisar Afkairin: https://scholar.google.com/citations?view_op=list_works&hl=en&hl=en&user=6Q-Z0b4AAAAJ We also discuss a new book, Native Grass Forages, which can be found here: https://nativegrasses.tennessee.edu/native-grass-forages/?origin=serp_auto For sources, transcripts, and to read more about this subject, visit: www.agroecologies.org To support this podcast, join our patreon for early, commercial-free episode access at https://www.patreon.com/poorprolesalmanac For PPA Writing Content, visit: www.agroecologies.org For PPA Restoration Content, visit: www.restorationagroecology.com For PPA Merch, visit: www.poorproles.com For PPA Native Plants, visit: www.nativenurseries.org To hear Tomorrow, Today, our sister podcast, visit: www.tomorrowtodaypodcast.org/ Keywords Soil Bacteria, Sustainable Agriculture, Phosphorus, Nutrient Availability, Traditional Farming Practices, Natural Soil Biology, Microorganisms, Human Biology, Ecosystems, Nitrogen-Fixing Bacteria, Hemoglobin, Chlorophyll, Biochar, Biosolids, Agroecosystem Management, Regenerative Agriculture, Soil Health Legislation, Ohio State University, Soil Science, Terroir, Soil Microbiology, Soil Health, Sustainable Future, Agricultural Practices, Soil Management, Economic Challenges, No-Till Farming, Cover Crops, Biochar Applications, Environmental Remediation, Niche Agricultural Settings, Biosolids Management, Landfills, Phosphorus Management, Environmental Issues, Regenerative Agriculture, Native Forage, Resilient Ecosystems, High-Managed Systems, Modern Agricultural Practices, Traditional Methods, Native Grass Forages, Soil Health Initiatives, Soil Health Bill, Task Force, David Brant, Beneficial Bacteria
    --------  
    51:04
  • From Mastodons to Modern Times: The Tale of The Kentucky Coffee Tree
      Explore the curious tale of the Kentucky coffee tree, a living relic from an era when mastodons and giant sloths roamed freely. This episode uncovers the tree’s mysterious history, its quirky ties to extinct megafauna, and its unusual journey into the present day. With humor and curiosity, we ponder the tree's place in today’s world, including its potential culinary use and cultural significance. Imagine savoring forgotten fruits or crafting new beverages from these ancient species, as we explore how humanity can reconnect with this green artifact of the past. Join us for a deeper look at how the Kentucky coffee tree once enriched Indigenous lives and how it may still play a part in sustainable agriculture. Despite its thick seed shells and struggles to propagate naturally, this tree has a resilient legacy, from nitrogen fixation to its quirky role in indigenous dice games. We’ll consider its ecological potential alongside other interesting species like the honey locust and Osage orange. Through insights into historical practices and a touch of whimsy, we embrace the essence of preserving knowledge and envision a future where these ancient trees contribute to a balanced ecosystem. For sources, transcripts, and to read more about this subject, visit: www.agroecologies.org To support this podcast, join our patreon for early, commercial-free episode access at https://www.patreon.com/poorprolesalmanac For PPA Writing Content, visit: www.agroecologies.org For PPA Restoration Content, visit: www.restorationagroecology.com For PPA Merch, visit: www.poorproles.com For PPA Native Plants, visit: www.nativenurseries.org To hear Tomorrow, Today, our sister podcast, visit: www.tomorrowtodaypodcast.org/ Key words: Kentucky Coffee Tree, Mastodons, Extinction, Seed Dispersers, Sustainable Agriculture, Indigenous Uses, Diversity, Evolutionary Background, Pleistocene Extinction, Forgotten Fruits, Nitrogen Fixation, Livestock Diets, Ecological Incorporation, Black Locust, Black Cherry, Roasting, Ceremonial Uses, Recreational Uses, Indigenous Dice Game, Historical Knowledge
    --------  
    35:06
  • Pawpaw Mysteries: Unraveling North America's Tropical Hidden Gem
    Join us as we kick off season five with a playful and engaging exploration of the fascinating pawpaw fruit, a hidden gem native to North America. In this episode, we uncover the intriguing characteristics of pawpaws, also known by quirky names like the "poor man's banana" and "Indiana banana." Discover how this unique fruit, pollinated by carrion flies and beetles due to its meat-like scented flowers, thrives as an understory tree growing in clusters. We unravel its mysterious historical journey, discussing how pawpaws might be an unusual outlier in North American flora, potentially linked to tropical relatives and ancient survival through past ice ages. The conversation shifts to the modern challenges faced by the pawpaw tree, focusing on the impacts of suburbanization, industrialization, and invasive species. Despite not being officially endangered, the pawpaw's presence is dwindling, a concern noted by older generations. We reflect on its historical significance, exploring colonial records and the role Indigenous populations played in spreading the tree to northern regions. This backdrop provides valuable insight into the pawpaw's distribution across North America and highlights the importance of preserving this unique fruit. Listen in as we trace the evolution of pawpaw cultivation, discussing key periods of development and the dedicated efforts of pioneers in the permanent agriculture movement. From the early 20th century to the present day, the episode highlights influential figures and their contributions to pawpaw breeding, including Neil Peterson's breeding program and the work at Kentucky State University. We explore the challenges of bringing pawpaws to mainstream markets, such as their limited shelf life, and share lighthearted anecdotes about enjoying pawpaw-based treats like beer and ice cream. This season promises to shine a spotlight on lesser-known fruits, beginning with the remarkable story of the pawpaw. For sources, transcripts, and to read more about this subject, visit: www.agroecologies.org To support this podcast, join our patreon for early, commercial-free episode access at https://www.patreon.com/poorprolesalmanac For PPA Writing Content, visit: www.agroecologies.org For PPA Restoration Content, visit: www.restorationagroecology.com For PPA Merch, visit: www.poorproles.com For PPA Native Plants, visit: www.nativenurseries.org To hear Tomorrow, Today, our sister podcast, visit: www.tomorrowtodaypodcast.org/ Key words: Pawpaw Fruit, North America, Pollination, Carrion Flies, Beetles, Ice Ages, Indigenous Practices, Colonial Times, Suburbanization, Invasive Species, Agricultural Heritage, Pawpaw Breeding, Kentucky State University, Pawpaw Cultivation, Perennial Crops, American Genetics Association, Ohio, Indiana, Pawpaw Breeding, Genetic Diversity, Maryland, Susquehanna Pawpaw, Glacial Period, Appalachians, Nutritional Potential, Shelf Stability, Pawpaw Flour, Nutritional Studies, Pawpaw-Based Products, Pawpaw Season, Interview
    --------  
    56:43
  • Rediscovering Indigenous Roots: Rematriation and Stewardship in Massachusetts
    Kristen, a descendant of the Nipmuc and Mashpee Wampanoag peoples, joins us to share her personal journey with Indigenous rematriation and the Eastern Woodland Rematriation Collective. This episode illuminates the group's mission to honor ancestral territories and matrilineal heritage, bringing to life the evolving process of rematriation. Kristen's insights offer a heartfelt exploration of reimagining our relationship with the land. We delve into the complex relationship between cultural heritage and environmental restoration, emphasizing the power of multi-generational thinking. Kristen's reflections bridge the gap between Western individualism and Indigenous collective responsibility, illustrating how ancestral teachings guide sustainable practices. Through stories of advocacy and renewed kinship with nature, listeners are invited to embrace long-term commitments to future generations. The conversation also underscores the indispensable role of Indigenous stewardship in preserving biodiversity—especially in the face of settler colonialism's impact on New England. As we navigate the path to food sovereignty, Kristen paints a vivid picture of the joys and challenges in reclaiming traditional knowledge amidst modern life's systemic barriers. We discuss the beauty of embracing our roles as mentors to the younger generation while appreciating the present moment's unique challenges. The impactful work of Eastern Wilderness Rematriation, supported by WhyHunger, underscores a shared journey towards environmental and cultural sustainability. Tune in to learn how you can support and connect with these vital efforts, paving the way for a more just and sustainable future. Check out their work! https://rematriate.org/ For sources and to read more about this subject, visit: www.agroecologies.org To support this podcast, join our patreon for early episode access at https://www.patreon.com/poorprolesalmanac For PPA Writing Content, visit: www.agroecologies.org For PPA Restoration Content, visit: www.restorationagroecology.com For PPA Merch, visit: www.poorproles.com For PPA Native Plants, visit: www.nativenurseries.org To hear Tomorrow, Today, our sister podcast, visit: www.tomorrowtodaypodcast.org/ Key Words: Indigenous Rematriation, Eastern Woodland Rematriation Collective, Ancestral Territories, Matrilineal Heritage, Reimagining Relationships, Massachusetts, Historical Narratives, Misconceptions, Indigenous Communities, Cultural Heritage, Environmental Restoration, Multi-generational Thinking, Western Individualism, Collective Responsibility, Ancestral Teachings, Sustainable Practices, Advocacy, Kinship with Nature, Biodiversity, Settler Colonialism, Food Sovereignty, Traditional Knowledge, Modern Life, Systemic Barriers, Just Transition, Joy, Mentorship, Climate Change, Unsustainable Systems, WhyHunger, New York City, Local Initiatives, Community, Valuable Work
    --------  
    46:42

About The Poor Prole’s Almanac

Climate Change got you down? Worried about the fact that *everything* seems to be getting worse? Wondering how we got to this point in the first place, and what can we do to build a more resilient future? We take a look at historical pastoral & agricultural societies to see what worked and what didn’t, as well as what resources we have today to make better decisions to build equitable systems. We don’t just discuss ecology and history but also take a leftist perspective on prepping, foraging, homesteading, weapons, community-building, and basically anything that needs discussing during late-stage capitalism.
