Today in the business of podcasting: the Podglomerate x Sounds Profitable webinar about budgeting for podcast awards submissions is next Wednesday, Triton Digital announces their 2025 LATAM Audio Insights report, Spotify is reportedly going to raise Premium prices next year, Patreon users can now host free open RSS podcasts, iHeartMedia makes a "guaranteed human" promise, and Derek Thompson reflects on how everything is "television" now.

Today in the business of podcasting: The Podcast Show returns to London in Q1 2026, Acast and Little Dot Studios launch managed campaigns for YouTube podcasters in the UK, a look at opportunities for podcasting in 2026, and how podcast ads can best take advantage of big sale dates like Cyber Monday.

Sign up for How (and Why) to Budget for Podcast Awards in 2026
Churn is part of podcasting, but The Creators 2025 finds some creators are quitting more than just individual podcasts.
Written and narrated by Tom Webster
Edited by Bryan Barletta and Gavin Gaddis
Audio editing by Gavin Gaddis

Today in the business of podcasting: Gen Z has a news trust problem, video podcasters might be missing the advantages of audio, and podcast ad loads.

Today in the business of podcasting: 1/3rd of creators who try making podcasts leave the medium entirely, new Global Podcast Advertising Compass study, and the advertising industry looks forward to 2026.

The pace of change the podcast industry is undergoing is staggering. The implications for podcasters, hosting providers, podcast listening app developers, and advertisers and agencies are enormous. And so is the growth potential. Presented as a companion to the weekly newsletter of the same name, our podcast provides you with direct access to our narrated articles, interviews with industry experts, bleeding-edge research, and can't miss industry news recaps. That Sounds Profitable, right? Assumptions and conventional wisdom will be challenged. Easy answers with no proof of efficacy will be exposed. Because the thinking that got podcast advertising close to a billion dollars annually will need to be drastically overhauled to bring in the tens or hundreds of billions of dollars podcast advertising deserves.